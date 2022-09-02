Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
KHQ Right Now
Plane lands at Deer Park Airport after in-flight emergency
DEER PARK, Wash. - Crews with the Spokane County Fire District #4 (SCFD) responded to a report of an in-flight emergency at the Deer Park Airport. At 7:37 a.m. the pilot of a plane reported there was oil on the windshield and smoke coming from the engine. He was able to land safely at the airport. A fire engine with SCFD set up a protection line in anticipation that there could be a fire, which there ultimately wasn't.
Spokane Police investigating body found in West Central neighborhood
SPOKANE, Wash. — A body was found on Monday morning in Spokane's West Central neighborhood. The body was discovered near the office of the Girl Scouts of Eastern Washington and Northern Idaho (Girl Scouts WWNI) on North Ash Street. As of Monday afternoon, Spokane Police officers were still investigating...
KHQ Right Now
Spokane civil rights activist Sandy Williams was aboard plane that crashed in Puget Sound
The civil rights activist who founded a community center and Black newspaper in Spokane was aboard the plane that crashed Sunday afternoon in the Puget Sound. The U.S. Coast Guard confirmed that Sandy Williams, the force behind the Carl Maxey Center in East Central Spokane and the publisher of the Black Lens, was a passenger on the plane, said Rick Williams, Sandy Williams' brother. The Coast Guard determined Monday morning that no one could have survived the crash.
chautauquatoday.com
Idaho woman charged after crash in French Creek
An Idaho woman is facing DWI after a crash in the town of French Creek early Sunday morning. Chautauqua County Sheriff's deputies responded to the crash on Pekin Hill Road around 12:30 am. Deputies say the driver, 67-year-old Nancy Molnar of Sagle, Idaho, was allegedly intoxicated. She was arrested and charged with DWI, DWI per se, and backing unsafely. Molnar was later released with tickets to appear in French Creek Town Court at a later date.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
kpq.com
People Killed in I-90 Wrong Way Crash Identified
The two people killed in a wrong way crash on I-90 near Moses Lake over the weekend are now known. Troopers say 54-year-old Duane Lamotte of Spokane was traveling in a 2014 Ram 3500 pickup truck going west in the eastbound lanes of I-90 Saturday night when he hit a semi driven by 54-year-old Hoa Duong of Medical Lake head on.
Executive director of Carl Maxey Center lost in Puget Sound plane crash
SPOKANE, Wash. — Sandy Williams, a civil rights activist and executive director of the Carl Maxey Center, was lost in the floatplane crash on the Puget Sound on Sunday. Williams was a community organizer, filmmaker, and entrepreneur with a decades-long background focusing on discrimination, equity, and social justice. She was also the publisher and editor of THE BLACK LENS, the...
Body found near Girl Scout Office in West Central Spokane
SPOKANE, Wash. — A body was found, behind a fence, on the SE corner of North Ash Street and West Maxwell Avenue, Monday morning. The Girl Scouts of Eastern Washington and Northern Idaho share a parking lot with a few small offices in this space. An employee was heading into work when they saw the body behind a bush. They...
pullmanradio.com
Latah County Sheriff’s Office Investigating Armed Robbery And Shootout At Moscow Area Home-No One Hit By Gunfire
The Latah County Sheriff’s Office is investigated an armed robbery that led to a shootout at a home just East of Moscow. Deputies were called to the armed robbery report early Saturday morning around 1:00 at a home on Carmichael Road. Lt. Shane Anderson says that a man was assaulted before he exchanged gunfire with the two adult male suspects who were trying to rob him. No one was hit by the gunfire but the man was injured in the physical altercation. The suspects fled the scene in a vehicle. Lt. Anderson says the case doesn’t represent a threat to the public. Deputies are actively investigating with assistance from Idaho State Police.
IN THIS ARTICLE
KHQ Right Now
Malden continues to rebuild 2 year after the Babb Road Fire
On Labor Day in 2020 the Babb Road Fire devastated Malden and Pine City. Rebuilding is still underway, and a community restoration event will take place Sept. 11.
KHQ Right Now
Semi overturns on I-90 near Osburn
OSBURN, Idaho - Crews with the Shoshone Fire District 1 (SFD) responded to an overturned semitruck Sunday morning with the driver still inside. Crews were able to quickly remove the driver from the vehicle and get him to the hospital in stable condition. Idaho State Police is investigating the crash.
2 dead after fatal three-vehicle collision on I-90 near Moses Lake
GRANT COUNTY, Wash. — A wrong-way driver on Interstate 90 led to a fatal collision in Grant County Saturday night. According to the Washington State Patrol (WSP), that crash involved three vehicles. It happened at 7:54 p.m. at milepost 187, about a mile west of the Adams County line and about twelve miles east of Moses Lake.
KHQ Right Now
Spokane Police asking for help finding missing 12-year-old
SPOKANE, Wash. - The Spokane Police Department reported early Tuesday morning that Sephora Wilder has been found and returned home safely. Last Updated Sept. 6 at 5:30 a.m. The Spokane Police Department (SPD) is asking for help finding 12-year-old Sephora Wilder who was last seen tonight around 5 p.m. in the area of 200 W. Wellesley Avenue.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Report: Fatal plane crash on Lake Coeur d’Alene caused by both pilots failing to see each other
COEUR D’ALENE, Idaho — The final NTSB report for a plane crash that killed eight people over Lake Coeur d’Alene states that the cause of the accident was the failure of both pilots to see and avoid each other. On July 5, 2020, a Cessna and a De Havilland were destroyed after crashing mid-air. All eight people on the planes...
KHQ Right Now
Officer-involved shooting in Hillyard near Haven & Wabash leaves 1 dead
SPOKANE, Wash. - Officers with the Spokane Police Department (SPD) shot and killed a suspect on the evening of Sept. 4. Shortly after 10 p.m., the officers responded to complaints that a neighbor, was outside with what the caller believed to be an AR-15 style rifle. The suspect was meant...
KREM
Brush fire in Colbert grows to 45 acres, forward progress stopped
The fire was reported around 4 p.m. No evacuations have been ordered at this time. No structures are threatened.
KHQ Right Now
Girl injured in bus versus pedestrian crash in Spokane Valley
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - Deputies with the Spokane County Sheriff's Office (SCSO) responded to a traffic crash on south Sullivan Road, at 8th Avenue, involving a Central Valley School bus and a girl Friday evening. The girl was transported to the hospital and was listed in critical condition with life-threatening...
KHQ Right Now
Durham bus services has an app to help parents track school bus route status
School returns for Spokane Public Schools, Coeur d'Alene Public schools and other districts around the region Sept. 6. You can expect to see more kids walking to school. If your child takes the bus, you can use an app from Durham bus services to track the status of the school bus routes.
KHQ Right Now
Pedestrian killed in single-vehicle collision near Cocolalla Loop
WESTMOND, Idaho - The Idaho State Police are investigating a single-vehicle vs. pedestrian collision that occurred on Thursday, September 1st, 2022 at approximately 12:47 PM on US-95 near Cocolalla Loop, Westmond, Bonner County, Idaho. A 62-year-old female from Westmond, ID was walking northbound on the east side of US-95 when...
Seven Bays Fire in Lincoln County 0% contained; firefighters battling other fires in Washington
A wildfire dubbed the Seven Bays Fire in Lincoln County has burned 700 to 800 acres and is 0% contained, the Washington State Department of Natural Resources said Monday. The fire started Sunday and is 12 miles northwest of Davenport. Officials said crews have made good progress building a trail...
Collision on westbound Highway 290 near Argonne Road blocks lanes in both directions
SPOKANE, Wash. — A collision on State Route 290 westbound near Argonne Rd. is blocking lanes in both directions, according to the Spokane Regional Transportation Management Center (SRTMC). There is no information at this time on who was involved in the crash or if there are any serious injuries....
Comments / 3