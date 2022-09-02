ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harrison, ID

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KHQ Right Now

Plane lands at Deer Park Airport after in-flight emergency

DEER PARK, Wash. - Crews with the Spokane County Fire District #4 (SCFD) responded to a report of an in-flight emergency at the Deer Park Airport. At 7:37 a.m. the pilot of a plane reported there was oil on the windshield and smoke coming from the engine. He was able to land safely at the airport. A fire engine with SCFD set up a protection line in anticipation that there could be a fire, which there ultimately wasn't.
DEER PARK, WA
KREM2

Spokane Police investigating body found in West Central neighborhood

SPOKANE, Wash. — A body was found on Monday morning in Spokane's West Central neighborhood. The body was discovered near the office of the Girl Scouts of Eastern Washington and Northern Idaho (Girl Scouts WWNI) on North Ash Street. As of Monday afternoon, Spokane Police officers were still investigating...
SPOKANE, WA
KHQ Right Now

Spokane civil rights activist Sandy Williams was aboard plane that crashed in Puget Sound

The civil rights activist who founded a community center and Black newspaper in Spokane was aboard the plane that crashed Sunday afternoon in the Puget Sound. The U.S. Coast Guard confirmed that Sandy Williams, the force behind the Carl Maxey Center in East Central Spokane and the publisher of the Black Lens, was a passenger on the plane, said Rick Williams, Sandy Williams' brother. The Coast Guard determined Monday morning that no one could have survived the crash.
SPOKANE, WA
chautauquatoday.com

Idaho woman charged after crash in French Creek

An Idaho woman is facing DWI after a crash in the town of French Creek early Sunday morning. Chautauqua County Sheriff's deputies responded to the crash on Pekin Hill Road around 12:30 am. Deputies say the driver, 67-year-old Nancy Molnar of Sagle, Idaho, was allegedly intoxicated. She was arrested and charged with DWI, DWI per se, and backing unsafely. Molnar was later released with tickets to appear in French Creek Town Court at a later date.
FRENCH CREEK, WV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Coeur D'alene, ID
Coeur D'alene, ID
Accidents
Local
Idaho Accidents
Local
Idaho Crime & Safety
City
Harrison, ID
Coeur D'alene, ID
Crime & Safety
kpq.com

People Killed in I-90 Wrong Way Crash Identified

The two people killed in a wrong way crash on I-90 near Moses Lake over the weekend are now known. Troopers say 54-year-old Duane Lamotte of Spokane was traveling in a 2014 Ram 3500 pickup truck going west in the eastbound lanes of I-90 Saturday night when he hit a semi driven by 54-year-old Hoa Duong of Medical Lake head on.
MOSES LAKE, WA
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Executive director of Carl Maxey Center lost in Puget Sound plane crash

SPOKANE, Wash. — Sandy Williams, a civil rights activist and executive director of the Carl Maxey Center, was lost in the floatplane crash on the Puget Sound on Sunday. Williams was a community organizer, filmmaker, and entrepreneur with a decades-long background focusing on discrimination, equity, and social justice. She was also the publisher and editor of THE BLACK LENS, the...
SPOKANE, WA
pullmanradio.com

Latah County Sheriff’s Office Investigating Armed Robbery And Shootout At Moscow Area Home-No One Hit By Gunfire

The Latah County Sheriff’s Office is investigated an armed robbery that led to a shootout at a home just East of Moscow. Deputies were called to the armed robbery report early Saturday morning around 1:00 at a home on Carmichael Road. Lt. Shane Anderson says that a man was assaulted before he exchanged gunfire with the two adult male suspects who were trying to rob him. No one was hit by the gunfire but the man was injured in the physical altercation. The suspects fled the scene in a vehicle. Lt. Anderson says the case doesn’t represent a threat to the public. Deputies are actively investigating with assistance from Idaho State Police.
MOSCOW, ID
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Drugs#Organ Donation#Plane Crash#Lake Coeur D Alene#Traffic Accident
KHQ Right Now

Semi overturns on I-90 near Osburn

OSBURN, Idaho - Crews with the Shoshone Fire District 1 (SFD) responded to an overturned semitruck Sunday morning with the driver still inside. Crews were able to quickly remove the driver from the vehicle and get him to the hospital in stable condition. Idaho State Police is investigating the crash.
OSBURN, ID
KREM2

2 dead after fatal three-vehicle collision on I-90 near Moses Lake

GRANT COUNTY, Wash. — A wrong-way driver on Interstate 90 led to a fatal collision in Grant County Saturday night. According to the Washington State Patrol (WSP), that crash involved three vehicles. It happened at 7:54 p.m. at milepost 187, about a mile west of the Adams County line and about twelve miles east of Moses Lake.
GRANT COUNTY, WA
KHQ Right Now

Spokane Police asking for help finding missing 12-year-old

SPOKANE, Wash. - The Spokane Police Department reported early Tuesday morning that Sephora Wilder has been found and returned home safely. Last Updated Sept. 6 at 5:30 a.m. The Spokane Police Department (SPD) is asking for help finding 12-year-old Sephora Wilder who was last seen tonight around 5 p.m. in the area of 200 W. Wellesley Avenue.
SPOKANE, WA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
Place
Sydney
KHQ Right Now

Officer-involved shooting in Hillyard near Haven & Wabash leaves 1 dead

SPOKANE, Wash. - Officers with the Spokane Police Department (SPD) shot and killed a suspect on the evening of Sept. 4. Shortly after 10 p.m., the officers responded to complaints that a neighbor, was outside with what the caller believed to be an AR-15 style rifle. The suspect was meant...
SPOKANE, WA
KHQ Right Now

Girl injured in bus versus pedestrian crash in Spokane Valley

SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - Deputies with the Spokane County Sheriff's Office (SCSO) responded to a traffic crash on south Sullivan Road, at 8th Avenue, involving a Central Valley School bus and a girl Friday evening. The girl was transported to the hospital and was listed in critical condition with life-threatening...
SPOKANE VALLEY, WA
KHQ Right Now

Pedestrian killed in single-vehicle collision near Cocolalla Loop

WESTMOND, Idaho - The Idaho State Police are investigating a single-vehicle vs. pedestrian collision that occurred on Thursday, September 1st, 2022 at approximately 12:47 PM on US-95 near Cocolalla Loop, Westmond, Bonner County, Idaho. A 62-year-old female from Westmond, ID was walking northbound on the east side of US-95 when...
BONNER COUNTY, ID

Comments / 0

Community Policy