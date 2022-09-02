ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Morgantown, WV

WVNews

WVU Interviews: Kansas Week

West Virginia coaches Neal Brown, Graham Harrell and Jordan Lesley, along with players JT Daniels, Jordan Jefferson and Mike O'Laughlin, took questions from the podium as the Mountaineers head into their two heaviest days of preparation for Kansas. West Virginia (0-1) vs. Kansas (1-0)Sat Sept 10 6:00 PM ET. Milan...
WVNews

WVU's Donaldson takes Big 12 newcomer honors

West Virginia freshman running back C.J Donaldson hit the ground running, quite literally, in the first game of his collegiate career. The freshman gained 44 yards on his first career carry, and he finished with a game-high 125 yards on seven carries (17.9 yards per attempt), in earning the Big 12's newcomer of the week on the opening weekend of play.
WVNews

Shane Lyons interview, part 1: The year that was for Mountaineer athletics

Each summer for more than three decades, I’ve had the pleasure of being able to conduct an in-depth one-on-one interview with West Virginia University’s sitting athletic director. From Fred Schaus (1981-89) through Ed Pastilong (1989-2010), Oliver Luck (2910-14) and now Shane Lyons (2015-present), my discussions with the WVU...
WVNews

Lawrence Elliott

KITZMILLER — Lawrence Clifford Elliott, 94, of Kitzmiller, passed away on Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022, at Ruby Memorial Hospital, Morgantown, W.Va. Born on March 25, 1928, in Oakmont, W.Va., he was the son of the late Lawrence A. and Mary Jane (Heatley) Elliott.
KITZMILLER, MD
WVNews

Richard Ray Brightbill

WESTON — Richard Ray Brightbill, 92, of Weston, passed away on September 3, 2022 at the Holbrook Healthcare Center in Buckhannon, WV. He was born in Lebanon, PA on May 7, 1930, son of the late Harvey Calvin and Margaret Clara (Brown) Brightbill. Richard was united in marriage on September 19, 1973 to Wilma Augustine (Waugh) Williams Brightbill, who survives.
WESTON, WV
WVNews

Rodney Stemple

EGLON, W.Va. — Rodney Blaine Stemple, 63, of Eglon, W.Va., passed away on Aug. 30, 2022. Born on Nov. 10, 1958, in Dover, Del., he was the son of the late Richard Grant and Evelena Ruth (Shrout) Stemple.
EGLON, WV
WVNews

Calendar of events for Tuesday

Clarksburg Chess Club meeting, 6-8 p.m., Clarksburg History Museum. All skill levels welcome. Bring your own chess board if you have one. Contact Justin Crawford at CrawfordJustin66@gmail.com.
CLARKSBURG, WV

