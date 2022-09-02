Read full article on original website
WVU Interviews: Kansas Week
West Virginia coaches Neal Brown, Graham Harrell and Jordan Lesley, along with players JT Daniels, Jordan Jefferson and Mike O'Laughlin, took questions from the podium as the Mountaineers head into their two heaviest days of preparation for Kansas. West Virginia (0-1) vs. Kansas (1-0)Sat Sept 10 6:00 PM ET. Milan...
WVU's Donaldson takes Big 12 newcomer honors
West Virginia freshman running back C.J Donaldson hit the ground running, quite literally, in the first game of his collegiate career. The freshman gained 44 yards on his first career carry, and he finished with a game-high 125 yards on seven carries (17.9 yards per attempt), in earning the Big 12's newcomer of the week on the opening weekend of play.
Shane Lyons interview, part 1: The year that was for Mountaineer athletics
Each summer for more than three decades, I’ve had the pleasure of being able to conduct an in-depth one-on-one interview with West Virginia University’s sitting athletic director. From Fred Schaus (1981-89) through Ed Pastilong (1989-2010), Oliver Luck (2910-14) and now Shane Lyons (2015-present), my discussions with the WVU...
Human remains found at Coopers Rock in West Virginia over weekend
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — Human remains were found at Coopers Rock State Forest over the weekend, according to the Monongalia County Sheriff's Office. A hiker advised deputies at 2:44 p.m. Saturday, that the remains were observed, according to a release from the sheriff's office.
Lawrence Elliott
KITZMILLER — Lawrence Clifford Elliott, 94, of Kitzmiller, passed away on Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022, at Ruby Memorial Hospital, Morgantown, W.Va. Born on March 25, 1928, in Oakmont, W.Va., he was the son of the late Lawrence A. and Mary Jane (Heatley) Elliott.
Morgantown (West Virginia) police officers, firefighters, vote no confidence in city leadership
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — Morgantown’s firefighter and police officer unions voted no confidence in the city of Morgantown’s leadership. Attorney Teresa Toriseva, who represents the International Association of Firefighters Local 313 and the Mon Preston FOP Lodge 87, issued a press release about the no confidence vote on Monday.
Marshall Tucker Band 50th Anniversary Tour coming to Clarksburg, West Virginia's Robinson Grand
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — Big Time Entertainment, LLC, in partnership with The Robinson Grand Performing Arts Center, is bringing the 50th Anniversary Tour of The Marshall Tucker Band to downtown Clarksburg. The show will be Oct. 20 at 7:30 p.m. at the Robinson Grand, located at 444 W....
Firefighters extinguish fire at Schwan's Home Delivery in Bridgeport, West Virginia
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. (WV News) — Schwan's Home Delivery likely will be able to remain open and operational despite a pre-dawn fire Tuesday, Bridgeport Fire Chief Phil Hart said. Firefighters arrived shortly after 12:30 a.m. to 1500 West Industrial Park to find heavy smoke showing from the building, Hart said.
Richard Ray Brightbill
WESTON — Richard Ray Brightbill, 92, of Weston, passed away on September 3, 2022 at the Holbrook Healthcare Center in Buckhannon, WV. He was born in Lebanon, PA on May 7, 1930, son of the late Harvey Calvin and Margaret Clara (Brown) Brightbill. Richard was united in marriage on September 19, 1973 to Wilma Augustine (Waugh) Williams Brightbill, who survives.
Rodney Stemple
EGLON, W.Va. — Rodney Blaine Stemple, 63, of Eglon, W.Va., passed away on Aug. 30, 2022. Born on Nov. 10, 1958, in Dover, Del., he was the son of the late Richard Grant and Evelena Ruth (Shrout) Stemple.
Calendar of events for Tuesday
Clarksburg Chess Club meeting, 6-8 p.m., Clarksburg History Museum. All skill levels welcome. Bring your own chess board if you have one. Contact Justin Crawford at CrawfordJustin66@gmail.com.
