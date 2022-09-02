Harry Styles Shares Live ‘Late Night Talking’ Performance from One Night Only in New York

Harry Styles introduced his fans to his third studio album Harry’s House with an album release show on May 20, where he performed the entire LP from start to finish.

For those who didn’t get to enjoy the “One Night Only in New York” concert in person at UBS Arena at Belmont Park, Styles shared his live performance of the album’s romantic second single “Late Night Talking” to his YouTube channel on Friday (Sept. 1). In the clip, Styles performs the hit against a glowing background shaped like a house, dressed in a white t-shirt with red hearts.

Since the show, Harry’s House has skyrocketed in success. The album launched in at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 with 521,000 equivalent album units earned, according to Luminate; it’s the biggest weekly total for an album this year, surpassing the opening tally of Kendrick Lamar’s Mr. Morale & the Big Steppers a week earlier (295,500 units). Harry’s House is just the fourth album in the last 18 months to earn at least 500,000 units in a single week and logs the biggest total since Adele’s 30 debuted with 839,000 units on the chart dated Dec. 4, 2021.

The album’s lead single, “As It Was,” currently leads the all-genre Hot 100 for an 11th nonconsecutive week. It claims the longest stay at the summit since Roddy Ricch’s “The Box” also ran up 11 weeks at No. 1 in January-March 2020. No song has led longer since Lil Nas X’s “Old Town Road,” featuring Billy Ray Cyrus, ruled for a record 19 weeks in April-August 2019.

Watch “Late Night Talking” live from One Night Only in New York below.