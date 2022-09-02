ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
SERGEI FEDOROV CONTINUES TO DEPLOY ROGUE OT STRATEGY...AND IT'S WORKING

Normally in sudden death overtime, most hockey minds would consider the goalie to be the single most irreplaceable piece on a coach's chess board. After all, surrender one goal and it is all over. However, 3x Stanley Cup champion Sergei Fedorov deploys a unique overtime strategy that seems to be paying off for the Hockey Hall of Famer.
3 Red Wings Likely Heading Into Their Final Season in Detroit

The Detroit Red Wings have several players who are heading into the final year of their contracts. As a result, we may see the Red Wings have a fairly different roster during the 2023-24 season. Of the nine players scheduled to become unrestricted free agents (UFA) next summer, these three most likely will not stick around. Here’s a look at each of them.
