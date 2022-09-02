ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hazard, KY

wymt.com

FEMA announces new assistance for Lee and Harlan Counties

EASTERN KENTUCKY (WYMT) - FEMA officials announced Lee and Harlan Counties are now eligible for new assistance. People in Lee County are now eligible for Individual Assistance from FEMA. Individual Assistance can include temporary housing assistance, basic home repairs and certain other uninsured, disaster-related needs. People in Harlan County are...
HARLAN COUNTY, KY
WTVQ

FEMA extends public assistance deadline for 13 Ky. counties

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) — Local governments, houses of worship and nonprofit organizations damaged by Eastern Kentucky flooding in 13 counties now have more time to submit requests for FEMA Public Assistance. FEMA announced the deadline extension Friday for Breathitt, Clay, Floyd, Johnson, Knott, Leslie, Letcher, Magoffin, Martin, Owsley, Perry,...
KENTUCKY STATE
wymt.com

‘The days of boiling water in Buckhorn are over’: Gov. Andy Beshear, Rep. Hal Rogers announce infrastructure funding in Perry County

PERRY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - On Tuesday, Governor Andy Beshear and Representative Hal Rogers were in Perry County to announce infrastructure improvements in the area. Together, they presented $8,893,200 for the cities of Hazard and Buckhorn to improve water systems. “The days of boiling water in Buckhorn are over,” said...
PERRY COUNTY, KY
Hazard, KY
Hazard, KY
Kentucky Society
wymt.com

UPDATE: Southwest Virginia inmate back in custody

SCOTT COUNTY, Va. (WYMT) - Update: Officials with the sheriff’s office say Corey Harber is back in custody. It happened Monday night. In a Facebook post, they thanked the public for their help and say he was taken into custody by a neighboring jurisdiction, but did not say which one.
SCOTT COUNTY, VA
spectrumnews1.com

Construction begins on county and state bridges destroyed by flooding

FRANKFORT, Ky. — The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) has started construction to replace bridges damaged by floods in eastern Kentucky in July. Gov. Andy Beshear announced priority will be given to publicly owned structures destroyed or damaged and those that have limited or cut off access for drivers. Over...
PERRY COUNTY, KY
wymt.com

Ky. student donates more than 500 books to Eastern Ky. elementary school

LETCHER COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Martha Jane Potter Elementary school in Letcher County lost 10,900 library books due to flooding. ”It was just heartbreaking, it was just devastating, not being able to not think about anything but all the students not being able to have anything when the doors open back up,” said Librarian Krystal Quillen.
LETCHER COUNTY, KY
wymt.com

Bardstown City School donates to Eastern Kentucky elementary school

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Bardstown City Schools donated classroom furniture Saturday to an Eastern Kentucky elementary school that was devastated by the flooding. According to Kelly Bedtelyon, Director of Communications at Bardstown City Schools, students and staff worked together to fill a semi-truck of classroom furniture to donate to Hindman Elementary School.
BARDSTOWN, KY
Claiborne Progress

Estep hears plea agreements

Judge Robert Estep heard several plea agreements recently, during hearings in Claiborne Sessions Court including one for David Kirwin. Kirwin, 52, charged with one count each of domestic assault and resisting arrest, was sentenced to an effective 18 months ETHRA supervised probation. He must pay at least $75 per month in court costs and fines.
CLAIBORNE COUNTY, TN
FEMA
wymt.com

Concert at The Burl benefits EKY non-profit impacted by flooding

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The Appalachian Citizens’ Law Center (ACLC) was ready to celebrate 20 years of service on Saturday, but Mother Nature had other plans. “Our office is right along the North Fork of the Kentucky River in Whitesburg and so as the creek rose, our building was completely inundated with water,” said Hilary Miles, an ACLC development director.
LEXINGTON, KY
outsidemagazine

The Historic Kentucky Floods Were a Waking Nightmare—and They’re Only the Beginning

Level-up your adventures with the leading backcountry maps and navigation tools. Download Gaia GPS. Sometime around one in the morning on July 28, Matthew Parsons, poet and musician, arrived at the door in a rain jacket, cargo shorts, and crocs. Drenched and wild-eyed, he looked like a fisherman who’d survived a storm out at sea. He told those of us still awake that Troublesome Creek was rising, and the cars parked under the bridge were in danger of washing away; his own was flooded up to the headlights, unreachable. Thunder echoed through the hills, lightning flashed and lit up the black sky.
KENTUCKY STATE
thelevisalazer.com

LAWRENCE COUNTY ARREST LIST – AUGUST 20-31, 2022

SEPTEMBER 1, 2022 – written by WADE QUEEN. FROM 12:00 P.M.,AUGUST 21,2022,THRU TO 11:59 P.M.,AUGUST 31,2022, (11 & 1/2 DAYS);AT LEAST 98 PEOPLE WERE ARRESTED FROM JOHNSON, LAWRENCE, MAGOFFIN, AND MARTIN COUNTIES COMBINED, & WERE BOOKED AT THE BIG SANDY REGIONAL DETENTION CENTER IN PAINTSVILLE, KY., IN JOHNSON COUNTY.
LAWRENCE COUNTY, KY
wymt.com

Escaped Floyd County inmate in custody, constable says

FLOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - A Floyd County inmate is back in custody. District Two Constable Gary Nelson said Bill David Barnett, 44, from Langley was arrested Monday night after being on the run for two weeks. In a Facebook post, we’re told the Floyd County Sheriff’s Department and Wayland...
FLOYD COUNTY, KY
wymt.com

Sheriff: Escaped Va. inmate possibly in Lee, Wise Counties

SCOTT COUNTY, Va. (WYMT) - The Scott County Sheriff is warning people in Lee and Wise County to be on the lookout for a possible escaped inmate. Corey Lee Harber was on a working detail at the Duffield Regional Jail. Officials said they have reason to believe he is trying...
WISE COUNTY, VA

