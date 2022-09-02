Read full article on original website
wymt.com
FEMA announces new assistance for Lee and Harlan Counties
EASTERN KENTUCKY (WYMT) - FEMA officials announced Lee and Harlan Counties are now eligible for new assistance. People in Lee County are now eligible for Individual Assistance from FEMA. Individual Assistance can include temporary housing assistance, basic home repairs and certain other uninsured, disaster-related needs. People in Harlan County are...
WTVQ
FEMA extends public assistance deadline for 13 Ky. counties
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) — Local governments, houses of worship and nonprofit organizations damaged by Eastern Kentucky flooding in 13 counties now have more time to submit requests for FEMA Public Assistance. FEMA announced the deadline extension Friday for Breathitt, Clay, Floyd, Johnson, Knott, Leslie, Letcher, Magoffin, Martin, Owsley, Perry,...
wymt.com
‘The days of boiling water in Buckhorn are over’: Gov. Andy Beshear, Rep. Hal Rogers announce infrastructure funding in Perry County
PERRY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - On Tuesday, Governor Andy Beshear and Representative Hal Rogers were in Perry County to announce infrastructure improvements in the area. Together, they presented $8,893,200 for the cities of Hazard and Buckhorn to improve water systems. “The days of boiling water in Buckhorn are over,” said...
wymt.com
Samaritan’s Purse volunteers continue to help clean up parts of eastern Kentucky
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Volunteers with Samaritan’s Purse are continuing to clean up parts of eastern Kentucky from July’s historic floods, and they aren’t taking a day off just because it’s Labor Day. “I know this is a holiday but I can’t think of a better...
wymt.com
Judge Executive: Rebuilding bridges after recent flooding could take years
KNOTT COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Knott County Judge Executive Jeff Dobson said 153 bridges were destroyed after the flash flooding in late July. “You know, it’s going to take some time to rebuild these bridges,” he said. “We have to start with one and we have to finish with one.”
Why FEMA denied funds to help EKY flood victim rebuild
"When FEMA said no it knocked the breath out of me, I thought what are they doing?" James Deaton said.
wymt.com
UPDATE: Southwest Virginia inmate back in custody
SCOTT COUNTY, Va. (WYMT) - Update: Officials with the sheriff’s office say Corey Harber is back in custody. It happened Monday night. In a Facebook post, they thanked the public for their help and say he was taken into custody by a neighboring jurisdiction, but did not say which one.
spectrumnews1.com
Construction begins on county and state bridges destroyed by flooding
FRANKFORT, Ky. — The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) has started construction to replace bridges damaged by floods in eastern Kentucky in July. Gov. Andy Beshear announced priority will be given to publicly owned structures destroyed or damaged and those that have limited or cut off access for drivers. Over...
wymt.com
Ky. student donates more than 500 books to Eastern Ky. elementary school
LETCHER COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Martha Jane Potter Elementary school in Letcher County lost 10,900 library books due to flooding. ”It was just heartbreaking, it was just devastating, not being able to not think about anything but all the students not being able to have anything when the doors open back up,” said Librarian Krystal Quillen.
wymt.com
‘It will never be the same’: Letcher County families looking toward whatever comes after the water
JENKINS, Ky. (WYMT) - While many families spent a weekend by the lake to celebrate the holiday, some were there because they have no other place to call home. Families in the Letcher County area are looking back on weeks of work and destruction following Eastern Kentucky’s historic July flooding.
wymt.com
Bardstown City School donates to Eastern Kentucky elementary school
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Bardstown City Schools donated classroom furniture Saturday to an Eastern Kentucky elementary school that was devastated by the flooding. According to Kelly Bedtelyon, Director of Communications at Bardstown City Schools, students and staff worked together to fill a semi-truck of classroom furniture to donate to Hindman Elementary School.
Claiborne Progress
Estep hears plea agreements
Judge Robert Estep heard several plea agreements recently, during hearings in Claiborne Sessions Court including one for David Kirwin. Kirwin, 52, charged with one count each of domestic assault and resisting arrest, was sentenced to an effective 18 months ETHRA supervised probation. He must pay at least $75 per month in court costs and fines.
wymt.com
Concert at The Burl benefits EKY non-profit impacted by flooding
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The Appalachian Citizens’ Law Center (ACLC) was ready to celebrate 20 years of service on Saturday, but Mother Nature had other plans. “Our office is right along the North Fork of the Kentucky River in Whitesburg and so as the creek rose, our building was completely inundated with water,” said Hilary Miles, an ACLC development director.
The Historic Kentucky Floods Were a Waking Nightmare—and They’re Only the Beginning
Level-up your adventures with the leading backcountry maps and navigation tools. Download Gaia GPS. Sometime around one in the morning on July 28, Matthew Parsons, poet and musician, arrived at the door in a rain jacket, cargo shorts, and crocs. Drenched and wild-eyed, he looked like a fisherman who’d survived a storm out at sea. He told those of us still awake that Troublesome Creek was rising, and the cars parked under the bridge were in danger of washing away; his own was flooded up to the headlights, unreachable. Thunder echoed through the hills, lightning flashed and lit up the black sky.
thelevisalazer.com
LAWRENCE COUNTY ARREST LIST – AUGUST 20-31, 2022
SEPTEMBER 1, 2022 – written by WADE QUEEN. FROM 12:00 P.M.,AUGUST 21,2022,THRU TO 11:59 P.M.,AUGUST 31,2022, (11 & 1/2 DAYS);AT LEAST 98 PEOPLE WERE ARRESTED FROM JOHNSON, LAWRENCE, MAGOFFIN, AND MARTIN COUNTIES COMBINED, & WERE BOOKED AT THE BIG SANDY REGIONAL DETENTION CENTER IN PAINTSVILLE, KY., IN JOHNSON COUNTY.
wymt.com
Escaped Floyd County inmate in custody, constable says
FLOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - A Floyd County inmate is back in custody. District Two Constable Gary Nelson said Bill David Barnett, 44, from Langley was arrested Monday night after being on the run for two weeks. In a Facebook post, we’re told the Floyd County Sheriff’s Department and Wayland...
wymt.com
COVID-19 pandemic inspires two Southeast Kentuckians to open 24-hour gym in Whitley County
WILLIAMSBURG, Ky. (WYMT) - The pandemic was a catalyst for many Americans to start a project or business they have always wanted to, which is what happened for Tanner Broughton and Lauren Lambdin of Knox County. “When COVID really hit, especially for Southeastern Kentucky, health, diabetes, everything, especially mental health...
wymt.com
Sheriff: Escaped Va. inmate possibly in Lee, Wise Counties
SCOTT COUNTY, Va. (WYMT) - The Scott County Sheriff is warning people in Lee and Wise County to be on the lookout for a possible escaped inmate. Corey Lee Harber was on a working detail at the Duffield Regional Jail. Officials said they have reason to believe he is trying...
wymt.com
Local churches partner with Walmart to host bike giveaway in Whitesburg
WHITESBURG, Ky. (WYMT) - Two churches in the region partnered with Walmart to give away bikes for free in Whitesburg today. The idea all started when Brian Hogg, pastor of Mountain Life Church, took some friends and colleagues around to see the devastation. “I took them for a tour of...
4 arrested in connection to southern Kentucky ATM thefts
Four people have been arrested in connection to a string of business burglaries and ATM thefts in southeastern Kentucky.
