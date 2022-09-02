Lafayette Hill’s Café du Coeur Gets the Green Light to Open

Last month, the Whitemarsh Township’s Board of Supervisors approved a conditional use application permit for Café du Coeur , which is set to open in Shoppers World Shopping Center at 535 Germantown Pike , in a storefront formerly occupied by hairdresser Salon La Blonde.

The roughly 1,700 square foot space will be open daily from 7am to 4pm and include around 35 seats divided amongst small single and double tables, a long community table, coffee bar seating, and a separate room where folks can work and/or study. Moreover, in addition to coffee and tea, the café will serve baked goods.

Speaking by email from the recent Los Angeles Coffee Festival, Café du Coeur co-owner Alexis Bentley tells What Now Philadelphia that she and her business partner Carey Kelman “both have been home with our kids for several years and noticed an absence and opportunity to bring a coffee café to the Whitemarsh Township community.”

She goes on to explain that, “We love to sit with each other and catch up over a coffee or a tea, but there really isn’t an aesthetically pleasing location that provides the space for that. With the pandemic we have realized more and more than people are working from home, but would love to have a place where they can quietly work away from the stresses of home life,” adding, “We are situated in a location near by a few schools where parents can drop their kids off and have a relaxing and/or a social experience. Café du Coeur is also in a prime location fro commuters in and out of the city.”

Prior to setting their sights on Café du Coeur, Bentley served as an account executive in advertising sales for numerous television stations, while Kelman worked with infrastructure for the clothing industry.

