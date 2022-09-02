ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Energy Industry

Daily Mail

China THREATENS US with 'counter measures' unless Biden revokes $1 billion arms package to Taiwan that includes missiles to destroy ships and aircraft

The United States on Friday announced a $1.1 billion arms package for Taiwan, vowing to keep boosting the island's defenses as tensions soar with Beijing, which warned Washington of 'counter-measures' if the deal was not stopped. China, calling Taiwan an 'inalienable' part of its territory, said the United States to...
FOREIGN POLICY
PBS NewsHour

WATCH: Press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre says White House is ‘determined’ to create Russian oil price cap

The White House said it is “determined” to implement a global price cap on Russian oil as finance ministers from the G7 industrial powers on Friday pledged to impose such a cap. The effort is a bid to limit the Kremlin’s revenues and ability to fund its war in Ukraine, while also curtailing the war’s impact on energy prices and inflation.
POTUS
PBS NewsHour

WATCH: Biden announces $1 billion in federal economic grants

WASHINGTON (AP) — The government will send $1 billion worth of federal grants for manufacturing, clean energy, farming, biotech and more to 21 regional partnerships across the nation, President Joe Biden and Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo announced Friday. Watch Biden’s remarks in the player above. The 21 were...
POTUS
PBS NewsHour

Former Soviet Union leader Mikhail Gorbachev buried in Moscow

MOSCOW (AP) — Russians who came for a last look at former Soviet leader Mikhail Gorbachev on Saturday mourned both the man and his policies that gave them hope. President Vladimir Putin claimed to be too busy to attend. Gorbachev, who died Tuesday at age 91, launched drastic reforms...
EUROPE
PBS NewsHour

Ukraine says nuclear plant offline after Russian shelling

KYIV, Ukraine — Europe’s largest nuclear plant was knocked off Ukraine’s electricity grid Monday after its last transmission line was disconnected as a result of a fire caused by Russian shelling, the facility’s operator and the U.N. atomic watchdog said. The International Atomic Energy Agency said...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
PBS NewsHour

Europe is facing an energy crisis as Russia cuts gas. Here’s why

Europe is struggling to contain an energy crisis that could lead to rolling blackouts, shuttered factories and a deep recession. The primary cause: Russia has choked off the supplies of cheap natural gas that the continent depended on for years to run factories, generate electricity and heat homes. That has pushed European governments into a desperate scramble for new supplies and for ways to blunt the impact as economic growth slows and household utility bills rise.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
PBS NewsHour

China maintains strict COVID-19 lockdown despite earthquake

BEIJING (AP) — Authorities in southwestern China’s Chengdu have maintained strict COVID-19 lockdown measures on the city of 21 million despite a major earthquake that killed at least 65 people in outlying areas. Footage circulating online Tuesday showed workers wearing top-to-bottom protective gear preventing residents of apartment buildings...
ENVIRONMENT
PBS NewsHour

PBS NewsHour

Arlington, VA
