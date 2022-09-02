ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gainesville, FL

Gators X-Factor Vs. Utah: QB Anthony Richardson

By Brandon Carroll
AllGators
AllGators
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0MKREC_0hg3OeRE00

Starting quarterback Anthony Richardson's play will be pivotal for the Gators all season long, beginning in week one against Utah.

Photo: Anthony Richardson; Credit: Alex Shepherd

Here we go again. College football season has arrived.

Just one day out from their bout against No. 7 Utah, the Gators are preparing for a challenging task to kick off the year. In a game that has the potential to kickstart the program rebuild Billy Napier and Co. began when he assumed control in December, a bevy of glaring questions will have to be addressed and positively answered for that to occur.

That includes the team's season-long X-Factor.

There are several players who could fill the spot of X-Factor in week one. Veteran linebacker Ventrell Miller in his first game back from injury in his final season at UF to aid Florida's run-stopping efforts, a wide receiver to emerge to supplement the offensive attack or a breakout cornerback opposite Jason Marshall Jr. are all suitable answers.

However, it would be remiss to overlook starting quarterback Anthony Richardson as the guy dictating team success as the Gators embark on their first challenge of 2022.

It's all about QB1. It always has been. It always will be.

The biggest advantage a team can have, especially in college football, is an undenied field general leading the charge. Utah presents just that with incumbent starting Cameron Rising returning to the fold.

He showcased his dynamic arm talent at times a season ago, coupled with capable legs to scurry for significant yards on the ground, in a way that keeps the boat steady for the Utes. Rising makes intelligent decisions and rarely turns the ball over, aiding an already disciplined Kyle Whittingham-coached team.

Florida is looking for the same thing out of Richardson this season, especially in week one.

In his lone starting experience against Georgia a season ago, Richardson failed to produce at the level expected of him when he was named the starter in the hours leading up to the annual Jacksonville (Fla.) matchup. He was thrown into the fire against the best defense in college football, potentially ever, and produced as poorly as he could in that instance.

Accounting for three total turnovers (two interceptions and a fumble, all within the final three minutes of the first half) – before leaving in the third quarter with a concussion – Richardson says he's learned from that experience and looks to do the opposite against Utah on Saturday.

However, his preparation is essentially the same.

"I wouldn't say it's too different because last year I tried to prepare everything as if I was the starter, so last year starting was a little different for me. I had some butterflies in my stomach because I didn't know what to expect going up against a great defense.

"I didn't really know how to talk to my teammates that week because they didn't even know I was going to be the starter. It was kind of a little awkward. Now everyone knows that I'm the guy and it makes things go a little smoother. Gameplanning for [Utah] has been pretty great for us just to know we have the guy and we can focus on just putting the pieces together."

Richardson will look for a performance closer to his second-half performance against LSU, where he accounted for four touchdowns on 10-for-18 and 167 yards passing and seven carries for 37 yards.

There will likely be some growing pains he has to work through to reach his full potential this season. I mean, he's only amassed double-digit passing attempts in his career twice (19 attempts vs. LSU and 20 vs. Georgia in 2021).

But, they don't have to be detrimental to the team's success early on.

Head coach and offensive play-caller in Napier will have put Richardson in a position to succeed, something he did well at Louisiana-Lafayette with Levi Lewis . He's taken input from the Gators quarterback when preparing the game plan to tailor it to what Richardson feels comfortable doing.

He doesn't have to be a superhero in this game. He understands that. However, he can't be a mere game manager when trying to knock off the No. 7 ranked team in the nation.

If he can find the happy medium needed to dominate in his second career start, complementing what should be a stout rushing game compiled of three-to-four ball carriers and a defense expected to take a step forward in 2022 under Patrick Toney with ball security and consistent accuracy, Florida can find themselves with a chance to win late in the contest.

Without it, the Gators will start the Napier tenure on a sour note.

Stay tuned to All Gators for continuous coverage of Florida Gators football, basketball and recruiting. Follow along on social media at @ SI_AllGators on Twitter and All Gators on FanNation-Sports Illustrated on Facebook.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Salt Lake City, UT
Football
Local
Florida Football
Local
Florida Sports
City
Jacksonville, FL
Local
Utah College Sports
Local
Florida College Sports
Salt Lake City, UT
College Sports
Gainesville, FL
Football
Salt Lake City, UT
Sports
Local
Utah Sports
City
Salt Lake City, UT
Gainesville, FL
Sports
State
Georgia State
Local
Utah Football
City
Gainesville, FL
State
Utah State
Gainesville, FL
College Sports
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Billy Napier
saturdaydownsouth.com

Utah star sharply downplays The Swamp following loss to Florida

The No. 7 Utah Utes lost a heartbreaker in The Swamp to the Florida Gators 29-26 Saturday night. It was the largest opening crowd in Florida football history with 90,799 fans in attendance. Anthony Richardson put on a show for the Gators, combining for 274 yards and rushing for 3...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
Gator Country

Florida Gators recruiting reaction to the win over Utah

It was a record setting crowd for an opening game in the Swamp on Saturday night as they were able to see the Florida Gators knock off Utah 29-26. Joining the 90,000 plus in attendance were over 100 prospects as they had a chance to witness the great crowd and Billy Napier’s first game and they all left impressed by the win.
GAINESVILLE, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#College Football#Florida Gators Football#X Factor#American Football#Gators X Factor Vs
saturdaydownsouth.com

Florida breaks record for largest crowd in season opener

The Florida Gators did not disappoint in the season opener with a 29-26 win over the No. 7-ranked Utah Utes. And there were plenty of eyes on it, as Florida set a new attendance record with 90,799 fans in the stands, the largest opening crowd in school history. One of...
GAINESVILLE, FL
Larry Brown Sports

Anthony Richardson makes 2-point conversion with beautiful spin move

Anthony Richardson lit it up for Florida in the Gators’ 29-26 home win over Utah on Saturday, and one particular play he made drew plenty of attention. Richardson went 17/24 for 168 yards in the air, and he rushed for 104 yards and three touchdowns. His skills were on full display when he converted a 2-point attempt early in the fourth quarter after a touchdown made it 20-19.
GAINESVILLE, FL
247Sports

What Coach Whittingham had to say at weekly press conference

Following their season opening loss to the Florida Gators, head football coach Kyle Whittingham met with the media in his weekly press conference Monday. Here is what coach Whittingham had to share about the game, what they learned, and the week ahead. Opening statement... "Tough, physical game down in Gainesville,...
GAINESVILLE, FL
Wildcats Today

Kentucky Opens as Underdog Against Florida

No.20 Kentucky got off to a slow start against Miami (OH) on Saturday before pushing towards a 37-10 victory over the RedHawks. Now, Kentucky has to focus on a pivotal matchup against a Florida team that stole the show on Saturday night by taking down No.7 Utah in the Swamp.  This matchup will ...
LEXINGTON, KY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Louisiana State University
NewsBreak
Facebook
kslsports.com

Utes Stuck In Gainesville, Florida Provides Assistance

GAINESVILLE- Word got out early Sunday morning that the Utes never made it back to Salt Lake City after their game at The Swamp. Paul Kirk, who is head of Utah Athletics Communications revealed the charter plane Utah was supposed to take Saturday night was grounded due to mechanical issues.
alachuachronicle.com

Gainesville woman killed riding a bicycle in Levy County

LEVY COUNTY, Fla. – A 63-year-old Gainesville woman was killed this morning while riding a bike in Levy County. According to a release from Florida Highway Patrol, the woman was riding a bicycle near the intersection of State Road 24 and SW 3rd Street at 4:40 a.m. today when a BMW sedan, driven by a 31-year-old High Springs man, collided with the rear of the bicycle. The bicyclist was pronounced dead at the scene.
LEVY COUNTY, FL
AllGators

AllGators

Gainesville, FL
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
240K+
Views
ABOUT

AllGators is a FanNation channel covering University of Florida athletics

 https://www.si.com/college/florida

Comments / 0

Community Policy