Gators X-Factor Vs. Utah: QB Anthony Richardson

Starting quarterback Anthony Richardson's play will be pivotal for the Gators all season long, beginning in week one against Utah.

Photo: Anthony Richardson; Credit: Alex Shepherd

Here we go again. College football season has arrived.

Just one day out from their bout against No. 7 Utah, the Gators are preparing for a challenging task to kick off the year. In a game that has the potential to kickstart the program rebuild Billy Napier and Co. began when he assumed control in December, a bevy of glaring questions will have to be addressed and positively answered for that to occur.

That includes the team's season-long X-Factor.

There are several players who could fill the spot of X-Factor in week one. Veteran linebacker Ventrell Miller in his first game back from injury in his final season at UF to aid Florida's run-stopping efforts, a wide receiver to emerge to supplement the offensive attack or a breakout cornerback opposite Jason Marshall Jr. are all suitable answers.

However, it would be remiss to overlook starting quarterback Anthony Richardson as the guy dictating team success as the Gators embark on their first challenge of 2022.

It's all about QB1. It always has been. It always will be.

The biggest advantage a team can have, especially in college football, is an undenied field general leading the charge. Utah presents just that with incumbent starting Cameron Rising returning to the fold.

He showcased his dynamic arm talent at times a season ago, coupled with capable legs to scurry for significant yards on the ground, in a way that keeps the boat steady for the Utes. Rising makes intelligent decisions and rarely turns the ball over, aiding an already disciplined Kyle Whittingham-coached team.

Florida is looking for the same thing out of Richardson this season, especially in week one.

In his lone starting experience against Georgia a season ago, Richardson failed to produce at the level expected of him when he was named the starter in the hours leading up to the annual Jacksonville (Fla.) matchup. He was thrown into the fire against the best defense in college football, potentially ever, and produced as poorly as he could in that instance.

Accounting for three total turnovers (two interceptions and a fumble, all within the final three minutes of the first half) – before leaving in the third quarter with a concussion – Richardson says he's learned from that experience and looks to do the opposite against Utah on Saturday.

However, his preparation is essentially the same.

"I wouldn't say it's too different because last year I tried to prepare everything as if I was the starter, so last year starting was a little different for me. I had some butterflies in my stomach because I didn't know what to expect going up against a great defense.

"I didn't really know how to talk to my teammates that week because they didn't even know I was going to be the starter. It was kind of a little awkward. Now everyone knows that I'm the guy and it makes things go a little smoother. Gameplanning for [Utah] has been pretty great for us just to know we have the guy and we can focus on just putting the pieces together."

Richardson will look for a performance closer to his second-half performance against LSU, where he accounted for four touchdowns on 10-for-18 and 167 yards passing and seven carries for 37 yards.

There will likely be some growing pains he has to work through to reach his full potential this season. I mean, he's only amassed double-digit passing attempts in his career twice (19 attempts vs. LSU and 20 vs. Georgia in 2021).

But, they don't have to be detrimental to the team's success early on.

Head coach and offensive play-caller in Napier will have put Richardson in a position to succeed, something he did well at Louisiana-Lafayette with Levi Lewis . He's taken input from the Gators quarterback when preparing the game plan to tailor it to what Richardson feels comfortable doing.

He doesn't have to be a superhero in this game. He understands that. However, he can't be a mere game manager when trying to knock off the No. 7 ranked team in the nation.

If he can find the happy medium needed to dominate in his second career start, complementing what should be a stout rushing game compiled of three-to-four ball carriers and a defense expected to take a step forward in 2022 under Patrick Toney with ball security and consistent accuracy, Florida can find themselves with a chance to win late in the contest.

Without it, the Gators will start the Napier tenure on a sour note.

