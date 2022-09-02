Dispatch: No one injured in GR garage fire
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — No one was injured in a fire that broke out in a garage on Grand Rapids’ west side Friday afternoon, dispatch says.
Around 3 p.m., Grand Rapids Fire responded to a home on Chatham St. NW near Lane Avenue NW. The blaze produced large plumes of smoke.
There were no reports of injury, according to dispatch. Firefighters have not yet determined what caused the fire.
It is still under investigation.
