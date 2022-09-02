ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Rapids, MI

Dispatch: No one injured in GR garage fire

By Anna Skog
 4 days ago

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — No one was injured in a fire that broke out in a garage on Grand Rapids’ west side Friday afternoon, dispatch says.

Around 3 p.m., Grand Rapids Fire responded to a home on Chatham St. NW near Lane Avenue NW. The blaze produced large plumes of smoke.

There were no reports of injury, according to dispatch. Firefighters have not yet determined what caused the fire.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0s24Wh_0hg3MoC400
    Photos of a garage fire on Chatham Street near Lane Avenue. (Sept. 2, 2022)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2JnU67_0hg3MoC400
    Photos of a garage fire on Chatham Street near Lane Avenue. (Sept. 2, 2022)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ThioW_0hg3MoC400
    Photos of a garage fire on Chatham Street near Lane Avenue. (Sept. 2, 2022)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4SKiE3_0hg3MoC400
    Photos of a garage fire on Chatham Street near Lane Avenue. (Sept. 2, 2022)

It is still under investigation.

WLNS

Reckless driver caught going 100+ mph by Lansing Police

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — One motorcyclist’s speeding did not go unnoticed by Lansing Police’s nightshift crew. According to a Facebook post from the Lansing Police Department, a motorcyclist was driving more than 100 miles per hour when police made an attempt to pull the driver over. Despite the traffic stop attempt, the motorcyclist did not […]
LANSING, MI
The Grand Rapids Press

Woman seriously injured in Holland area crash

HOLLAND, MI -- A 43-year-old Holland woman was seriously injured in a two-vehicle collision near the Meijer store on West Shore Drive, police said. Ottawa County sheriff’s deputies said the woman was a passenger in an Acura that pulled out of the Meijer store parking lot and onto West Shore Drive, but into the path of a Toyota Camry going north on West Shore Drive.
HOLLAND, MI
whtc.com

Two Hospitalized in Friday Night Crash on Holland’s North Side

HOLLAND TWP., MI (WHTC-AM/FM, Sept. 2, 2022) – Two persons were injured in a two-vehicle crash on Holland’s North Side on Friday evening. According to Ottawa County Sheriff’s Lieutenant Eric Westveer, deputies and other first responders were dispatched to West Shore Drive north of Riley Street and just east of US-31 just before 8 PM. That was where a white sedan, driven by a 54-year-old Holland woman, attempted to exit a parking lot and enter onto West Shore Drive when it pulled in front of a northbound sedan, driven by a 24-year-old Holland man. A collision ensued, and a 43-year-old Holland woman riding in the white vehicle was taken in stable condition to an undisclosed hospital for treatment of serious injuries. The man was also hurt, although his injuries were considered minor, and he was also hospitalized at an undisclosed location. The older woman was not hurt.
HOLLAND, MI
WWMTCw

Battle Creek asks residents to limit toilet use during sewer pipe project

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — The city of Battle Creek is asking neighbors alongside a large sewer pipe project to limit their toilet use for about 24 hours, starting Tuesday. City residents will receive door hangers 24 hours ahead of work on their street, city officials said. Limiting their toilet usage the following 24 hours will allow for the lining adhesive to set on the large sanitary sewer pipe.
BATTLE CREEK, MI
whtc.com

Driver Hospitalized After Crash Near Hudsonville

JAMESTOWN TWP., MI (WHTC-AM/FM, Sept. 3, 2022) – A 70-year-old Grand Rapids man was hurt in a two-vehicle crash south of Hudsonville on Saturday afternoon. According to Ottawa County Sheriff’s Lieutenant Eric Westveer, deputies and other first responders were dispatched to 32nd Avenue and Quincy Street around 4:15 PM. That was where a SUV, driven by a 40-year-old woman from the Grand Rapids suburb of Wyoming, was westbound when she attempted to turn left on a red light. She struck a northbound SUV going through the intersection on a green light, causing it to overturn and pinning in its driver, who had to be extricated by responding deputies.
HUDSONVILLE, MI
