Troy PD arrest stabbing suspect
Troy police detectives have arrested Donte D. Kennedy, a suspect involved in a stabbing that happened last week.
Fort Edward woman allegedly rapes vulnerable person
A Fort Edward woman was nabbed on Thursday for allegedly raping a person who is incapable of consent in June 2022.
WRGB
Colonie woman behind bars without bail, facing narcotics charges in Rensselaer County
RENSSELAER COUNTY, NY (WRGB) — A Colonie woman faces charges brought by the Rensselaer County Sheriff’s Office, following a complaint made by the Rensselaer County Probation Department of drug activity occurring near a local drug treatment facility. Lynn Sherman, 56, is being charged with Criminal Possession of a...
WNYT
Man killed, woman injured in Albany shooting
One man is dead, and a woman is injured after a shooting that took place early Sunday morning in Albany. Police officers responded to 136 Madison Ave. around 3:15 a.m., where they say a large party was taking place. They found 35-year-old Fareed Sanders inside. He was suffering from multiple gun shot wounds to the torso.
Albany PD investigate a homicide on Madison Ave
ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Albany Police are investigating a fatal shooting that happened early Sunday morning inside a building on Madison Avenue. Police say two people were shot during a large party. This shooting incident marks Albany’s 10th homicide. On Sunday, around 3:15 a.m., officers responded to 136 Madison Avenue for reports of shooting. Upon […]
Mid-Hudson News Network
Hudson man arrested on DWAI charge
TOWN OF ULSTER – A 35-year-old Hudson man was arrested by Ulster County Sheriff’s deputies and charged with driving while ability impaired by drugs and criminal possession of a controlled substance – fentanyl. At about 8 p.m. on September 2, deputies responded to the area of the...
WRGB
Man facing multiple felonies, accused of stabbing another man in the head and arm
Troy Police have arrested at 29-year-old man, accused of stabbing another man following a dispute. Police say on August 31st, at around 8:00 PM, officers responded to the scene after a report of a stabbing in the area of 3rd Street and Congress. We're told the victim fled the scene...
WRGB
Madison Avenue shooting incident leaves one dead, one wounded
ALBANY, NY (WRGB) — Albany police are continuing to investigate a shooting incident that occurred early Sunday morning inside of a building on Madison Avenue. At around 3:15 a.m., officers responded to 136 Madison Avenue for reports of a shooting. Arriving officers located Fareed Sanders, 35, of Albany inside the building with multiple gunshot wounds to the torso.
WRGB
Driver pulled over for speeding facing drug charges in Cohoes
COHOES, NY (WRGB) — The Cohoes Police Department announcing a major drug arrest. Police say Joseph Scott, 32, had been pulled over for speeding, but was found to have been driving with a suspended license while being in possession of 61 grams of methamphetamine. Scott has been charged with...
Remains found in Lee confirmed missing Shaker HS teacher
The Berkshire County district attorney's office confirmed the medical examiner has positively identified remains found in Lee, Mass., on Friday as Meghan Marohn.
Police: Albany search warrant nets narcotics, arrest
An Albany man was jailed on Friday after he allegedly sold narcotics from his home on Hamilton Street.
WNYT
Albany man convicted on weapon and drug charges
An Albany felon has been convicted on drug and ammunition charges. 28 year old Mikal smith was convicted by a federal jury after a three day trial. Smith possessed with intent to distribute 84 grams of cocaine and had large capacity ammunition on him in April of last year. Smith...
Police: Suspect arrested in Newburgh bus assault
State police say they have arrested 37-year-old Maleek Phillips from Albany after an assault on a bus on I-87 in Newburgh.
WRGB
Suspect arrested in June robberies from Joe Bruno Stadium locker room
NORTH GREENBUSH, NY (WRGB) — A man is behind bars without bail, accused of stealing wallets, documents, and personal belongings from the locker room at Joe Bruno Stadium back in June. North Greenbush Police arrested Matthew Seeloff, 34, on an arrest warrant following the investigation into a theft at...
Man Charged With Attempted Murder After Assault On Commercial Bus Traveling In Town Of Newburgh
A man has been charged with attempted murder and other offenses after an assault on a commercial bus on the New York Thruway. The bus was traveling southbound from Albany to New York City, with approximately 30 passengers on board when a physical altercation began between two male passengers at about 7 p.m. Friday, Aug. 26, according to New York State Police.
Albany man arrested after knifepoint robbery
An Albany man has been charged after he allegedly committed a robbery.
Albany Police: Woman shot in back on Lark Drive
The Albany Police Department is investigating a shooting that reportedly took place early Friday morning on Lark Drive.
Motorcyclist, passenger airlifted after Pownal crash
Two people were airlifted after a car crashed into a motorcycle on Route 7, near Burrington Road in Pownal Saturday afternoon, according to the Vermont State Police.
Thruway fight leads to Attempted Murder charge
An Albany man is facing several charges after a reported altercation on the Thruway.
WNYT
Large drug bust made in Albany’s Pine Hills neighborhood
Albany police say they’ve made a drug arrest in Pine Hills. Police executed a search warrant Thursday at the home of Christopher Gongoleski on the 400 block of Hamilton Street. They say they found more than 340 grams of cocaine along with pills and paraphernalia. Gongoleski has been charged...
