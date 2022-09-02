ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albany, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WNYT

Man killed, woman injured in Albany shooting

One man is dead, and a woman is injured after a shooting that took place early Sunday morning in Albany. Police officers responded to 136 Madison Ave. around 3:15 a.m., where they say a large party was taking place. They found 35-year-old Fareed Sanders inside. He was suffering from multiple gun shot wounds to the torso.
ALBANY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Albany, NY
Albany, NY
Crime & Safety
City
Ontario, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Albany PD investigate a homicide on Madison Ave

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Albany Police are investigating a fatal shooting that happened early Sunday morning inside a building on Madison Avenue. Police say two people were shot during a large party. This shooting incident marks Albany’s 10th homicide. On Sunday, around 3:15 a.m., officers responded to 136 Madison Avenue for reports of shooting. Upon […]
ALBANY, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Hudson man arrested on DWAI charge

TOWN OF ULSTER – A 35-year-old Hudson man was arrested by Ulster County Sheriff’s deputies and charged with driving while ability impaired by drugs and criminal possession of a controlled substance – fentanyl. At about 8 p.m. on September 2, deputies responded to the area of the...
HUDSON, NY
WRGB

Madison Avenue shooting incident leaves one dead, one wounded

ALBANY, NY (WRGB) — Albany police are continuing to investigate a shooting incident that occurred early Sunday morning inside of a building on Madison Avenue. At around 3:15 a.m., officers responded to 136 Madison Avenue for reports of a shooting. Arriving officers located Fareed Sanders, 35, of Albany inside the building with multiple gunshot wounds to the torso.
ALBANY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Narcotics#Drugs#Community Response Unit#Xanax
WRGB

Driver pulled over for speeding facing drug charges in Cohoes

COHOES, NY (WRGB) — The Cohoes Police Department announcing a major drug arrest. Police say Joseph Scott, 32, had been pulled over for speeding, but was found to have been driving with a suspended license while being in possession of 61 grams of methamphetamine. Scott has been charged with...
COHOES, NY
WNYT

Albany man convicted on weapon and drug charges

An Albany felon has been convicted on drug and ammunition charges. 28 year old Mikal smith was convicted by a federal jury after a three day trial. Smith possessed with intent to distribute 84 grams of cocaine and had large capacity ammunition on him in April of last year. Smith...
ALBANY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
WRGB

Suspect arrested in June robberies from Joe Bruno Stadium locker room

NORTH GREENBUSH, NY (WRGB) — A man is behind bars without bail, accused of stealing wallets, documents, and personal belongings from the locker room at Joe Bruno Stadium back in June. North Greenbush Police arrested Matthew Seeloff, 34, on an arrest warrant following the investigation into a theft at...
TROY, NY
WNYT

Large drug bust made in Albany’s Pine Hills neighborhood

Albany police say they’ve made a drug arrest in Pine Hills. Police executed a search warrant Thursday at the home of Christopher Gongoleski on the 400 block of Hamilton Street. They say they found more than 340 grams of cocaine along with pills and paraphernalia. Gongoleski has been charged...
ALBANY, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy