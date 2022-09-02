Read full article on original website
Apple Watch Pro renders and leaked cases show off a larger screen and new button
As expected, the Apple leaks are coming in strong as we're approaching Wednesday's "Far Out" iPhone 14 event. Today, we've got our closest look yet at the Apple Watch Pro, thanks to renders from 91mobiles. Typically we'd treat most leaks from unknown "industry sources" with a healthy dose of salt, but according to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman, the renders are "indeed it." And for the most part, it's everything we expected. There's a bigger screen, as Gurman's earlier reports have suggested, as well a minor evolution of the Apple Watch Series 7 design. (Sorry, flat edge fans.)
Samsung is alerting users it got hacked, but the fallout doesn't sound too bad
What's the longest you've gone between getting notifications that your info's been involved in a data breach? A couple years? Not even six months? Sometimes it feels like every time we go to check our inboxes, there's another message about hackers penetrating some inadequately secured server and exfiltrating with our data. We're not even two weeks removed from learning about Plex's recent breach, exposing emails and usernames, and today we're learning about one that has the potential to affect a whole lot more people, as Samsung announces a cybersecurity intrusion of its own.
Samsung is bringing the affordable Galaxy A23 5G and its 120Hz display to the US
Although Samsung's Galaxy A-series targets all sorts of price points and specs, not all phones are made available in every market. While we here in the US have access to the Galaxy A53 and Galaxy A13 — both of which make for some of the best budget Android phones around — other models, such as the Galaxy A33, remain exclusive to other regions. Today, Samsung is expanding the A-series in the US with an all-new model destined to sway some budget-conscious buyers.
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 vs. Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra: Which ultra-premium phone deserves your love?
The Galaxy S22 Ultra and newly released Galaxy Z Fold 4 are two of the best phones Samsung's ever made. Packed with the most powerful processors, newly improved camera, and innovative displays, these two phones are as premium as they are pricey. While the Fold 4's increased durability and improved battery life make it smoother than ever to use, it's still $1,800. The $1,200 S22 Ultra isn't exactly affordable, either, but which one offers the better value? Which one offers the best experience?
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Galaxy Tab S7's One UI 4.1.1 update is now live
Despite being a minor point release, Samsung One UI 4.1.1 brings some notable improvements to multitasking on foldables and tablets. The skin debuted on the Galaxy Z Fold 4 in early August, followed by the Korean giant rolling it out for the Galaxy Tab S8 series a few weeks later. Now, hot on the heels of the Korean giant confirming that it will bring One UI 4.1.1 to all its previous foldable devices, the update has started making its way to the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and the Galaxy Tab S7,
China THREATENS US with 'counter measures' unless Biden revokes $1 billion arms package to Taiwan that includes missiles to destroy ships and aircraft
The United States on Friday announced a $1.1 billion arms package for Taiwan, vowing to keep boosting the island's defenses as tensions soar with Beijing, which warned Washington of 'counter-measures' if the deal was not stopped. China, calling Taiwan an 'inalienable' part of its territory, said the United States to...
Update: Bed Bath & Beyond CFO’s Death Officially Ruled a Suicide; Was Facing a $1.2 Billion Lawsuit For Insider Trading
The death of Gustavo Arnal, 52, has reportedly been linked to a “pump and dump” financial scheme. “Jenga” Tower, 56 Leonard Street, Tribeca NYiStock. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:USAToday.com, DailyVoice.com, Reuters.com, and Fortune.com.
T-Mobile will let you try its network free for three months, all thanks to eSIM
The flexibility that eSIM provides is unparalleled. Switching SIMs doesn't have to be an annoying ordeal, and instead of taking out your SIM tool to insert a physical chip, you can download it to your phone like any other app. And the fact that it's now this versatile means that, as long as your phone supports it, switching carriers is easier than ever. So easy that T-Mobile now wants to offer you a free trial of its network, so you can see by yourself if the magenta life is for you or not.
How to block spam calls on Android
Spam calls are annoying, and with the growing internet and smartphone culture, they're not slowing down anytime soon. If you receive dozens of spam calls a day on your phone, there are a lot of ways to stop them. In fact, there's a good chance you have a spam filter built into your phone's dialer app but never enabled it.
iPhone 14, Apple Watch Series 8 Launch: How to Watch Apple's 'Far Out' Sept. 7 Event
This story is part of Focal Point iPhone 2022, CNET's collection of news, tips and advice around Apple's most popular product. September is here, and that means Apple's getting ready to release its next iPhone. The company has announced an event for Sept. 7, which it's calling "Far Out" and will likely serve as the launch for the company's newest phone, expected to be called the iPhone 14.
Google delivers its final security patch for the Pixel 3a and 3a XL
While we all eagerly await the arrival of the Pixel 7 and 7 Pro next month, Google is finally saying goodbye to two of its most important phones. The Pixel 3a kicked off a lineup of incredible budget picks, bringing back the affordability of legacy Nexus devices while delivering on the camera quality most would expect from anything Pixel-branded. It received its last guaranteed update in May, but Google promised one final patch would arrive by July. Although it's a little later than promised, new software is finally rolling out.
Best Buy is blowing out a ton of LG TVs in a huge Labor Day sale
Labor Day is right around the corner, and Best Buy wants you to celebrate your day off with a new LG TV. And right now, they’re offering discounts on a wide variety of options that could potentially save you up to 30% off a new TV. So, what’s up...
You’ll Soon be Able to Access Starlink Directly With Your Cellphone, From Anywhere in the US, and Eventually the World
The future of satellite communications is almost upon us. SpaceX has signed a deal with T-Mobile to provide the carrier’s customers with text services from its Starlink satellites anywhere in the US starting next year. It was only a matter of time before SpaceX turned its attention to the...
Google finally gives the Pixel 7's next-gen Tensor chipset a proper name
Google just announced its October Pixel event, where it'll finally launch its next smartphone series and a first-gen smartwatch. Of course, neither of these come as much of a surprise — the company revealed both back at I/O in May. In that spirit, Google isn't waiting for next month to deliver further information about its new devices, as it's finally revealing what its Tensor successor will be called.
India’s Sudden Reversal on Privacy Will Affect the Global Internet
Recently, India, home to more than 1.3 billion people, withdrew its data protection bill—signaling yet another setback in global efforts to protect people’s data privacy. After at least five years of privacy debates, intense Silicon Valley lobbying, and infighting within the Indian policymaking apparatus, the world’s second most populous country is now back to a blank slate on broad privacy legislation. Discarding the bill is a mixed outcome for everyone—Indian citizens, for example, will not have the protections from company surveillance in the bill, though they also avoid the carveouts for state surveillance—and only signals more turmoil in Indian privacy tech policy in the years to come. And because India is an influential tech player trying to stake its flag on a “fourth way” of data governance, that means more confusion globally, too.
I tried Philips' new OLED TVs with built-in Dolby Atmos sound, and they're dazzling
Philips TVs has unveiled its latest high-end OLED TVs at a Berlin event running parallel to IFA 2022, and I had the chance go hands on with the right away, and they're a very interesting pair. They're the Philips OLED+907 and Philips OLED+937, and they're very much like a little...
What's new in Samsung One UI 5
Samsung's flagship and premium devices are among the best Android phones on the market. The company's One UI interface is a key reason behind its success, as it offers a refined UI/UX experience. Based on Android 13, One UI 5 is the next major release of the skin. Below is...
Honor 70 first look: A significant step forward
Honor has launched a few products during its IFA 2022 keynote, and the headliner among those devices is almost certainly the Honor 70, its latest midrange phone. While it isn’t as flashy and stuffed with sensors and cameras as the flagship Honor Magic 4 Pro, it’s still a phone that can compete toe-to-toe with many other high-end phones. Honor itself positions it as a great vlogging and selfie machine, so we went hands-on to find out if this phone can hold up to its lofty claims.
Google Pixel Fold is on track for 2023, says new report
The Google Pixel foldable phone has been rumored for a few years now, but the complicated story has seen a few sources suggest the project was canceled in both 2021 and yet again in 2022. According to a new report in The New York Times, Google is still aiming to produce its own foldable phone, and it's currently on track to arrive in 2023. It says, "Google is exploring a foldable phone for 2023."
The overpriced, underpowered Xperia 5 IV is blowing Sony's chance at a smartphone resurgence
This week at IFA was a chance for smartphone companies to shore up their plans for the rest of 2022. Most of these announcements focused on the budget and midrange space, an effort buoyed by companies like Samsung and Honor as they expand pre-existing models into new regions. Only one company announced something worthy of the term "flagship," but no matter how eye-catching Sony's Xperia 5 IV looks, it's doomed to fall short of its market-changing potential.
