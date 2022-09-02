Read full article on original website
Parents react as potential Seattle Public Schools teacher strike decision looms
SEATTLE — A decision on if teachers with Seattle Public schools will authorize a strike is expected by Tuesday, and families are anxious about what the outcome will be. "Frustrated that it's come to this and I'm really angry about it and I hope that SPS takes the message and starts bargaining in good faith," said Olivia Chiong.
q13fox.com
Seattle Public Schools: First day of school 'likely' to be delayed
SEATTLE - Seattle Public Schools says it is ‘likely’ the start of school will be delayed, as the district negotiates with the teachers’ union. The Seattle Education Association (SEA) is voting to authorize a strike that begins the first day of school—Wednesday, Sep. 7—and officials with the school district say they rejected a memorandum of understanding, which would allow school to start on-time while negotiations continued.
Parents: Think before you post back-to-school photos
As school starts again for children across the state, the Puyallup Police Department has a reminder for parents posting photos of their young ones on social media. Parents should remember not to reveal personal information about their children in photos. Information like a school’s name, grade, age, teacher and more...
Back to school: Here are the teacher contract negotiations to watch
SEATTLE — Back-to-school season is here, but the return to the classroom has either been delayed or potentially delayed as educators in western Washington fight for higher wages, smaller classroom sizes and more manageable workloads. Seattle Public Schools. A crucial vote happening this weekend could impact thousands of families...
wallyhood.org
OH, RATS! Public Health – Seattle & King County Survey
King County are launches a Rodent Prevention and Control Survey. The only rat I’ve ever loved is Splinter from the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles — and I’ve had a lot of time to think about this. Labor Day weekend 4 years ago, my family moved into a Wallingford bungalow. We had finally hauled the last load from the moving vehicle and were enjoying refreshments on the porch swing when we saw them – scurrying across the power line, black as night with tails billowing behind — 2 FAT RATS?!!
KING-5
'Substandard and dangerous': Lawsuit alleges state's Rainier School unsafe
PIERCE COUNTY, Wash. — Two people with developmental disabilities and the Seattle-based advocacy group Disability Rights Washington (DRW) filed a lawsuit Friday against Washington state for allegedly operating the Rainier School in Pierce County in a manner that continuously puts the residents there in peril of harm, neglect and death.
Chronicle
Peter Abbarno Commentary: Tour of Homeless Camp Offers More Proof Washington Is Failing Residents
The past few weeks have been filled with a lot of local information about substance abuse, illegal drug trafficking and the impact drugs have on families, crime and homelessness. We are bombarded by the national media about the crisis at the border and the drugs making their way into every...
Chronicle
‘Dangerous’: Officials Visit Largest Homeless Encampment in Centralia
An encampment at the end of Centralia’s Eckerson Road with a regularly-fluctuating population of people experiencing homelessness was the backdrop for a tour of elected and appointed officials from throughout the area on Thursday, as it has been frequently in the last few years. Currently, around 24 people live...
One person fatally shot by officer at Federal Way Transit Center
FEDERAL WAY, Wash. — One person was killed in an officer-involved shooting in Federal Way. The shooting happened at the Federal Way Transit Center at about 11 p.m. Sunday. Federal Way police were called to a disturbance on a bus at the transit center, according to South Sound News.
KOMO News
Local residents growing frustrated with nearby encampment
SEATTLE, Wash. — Neighbors are fed up and desperately calling for help with a growing encampment under the Ship Canal Bridge. Some residents we spoke to say the growing trash and break-ins is forcing them out of the area. There’s no timeline on when this encampment will be addressed...
q13fox.com
Whidbey Island plane crash: Coast Guard releases names of passengers, crew
WHIDBEY ISLAND, Wash. - The U.S. Coast Guard released the names of all 10 victims in Sunday's seaplane crash off Whidbey Island. Family and friends were notified Monday after the search was called off. The U.S. Coast Guard said the following were passengers and crew on board. Sandra Williams. Per...
Military couple has 2 moving trucks stolen; contents include 18 firearms
FIFE, Wash. — "Nearly everything we own, everything we've acquired over 40 plus years of our lives is gone," said Jeremy Yama, from his new home in Virginia. Two U-Haul trucks full of personal items, furniture, family heirlooms and 18 personal firearms with 2 sets of body armor, were stolen during Yama and his wife's move from Washington state in July.
Yakima Herald Republic
New Black-owned Central District bookstore celebrates Black love
Kristina Clark has dreamed of opening Loving Room: diaspora books + salon since 2012. This Labor Day, a full decade later, Loving Room, one of the few Black-owned bookstores in Seattle, opens at 1400 20th Avenue in the Central District, sharing a building with the Liink Project — Stephanie Morales' cooperative retail space, art gallery and event venue highlighting Black artists and businesses.
MyNorthwest.com
Local hospice nurse says death is not what you see in the movies
In our culture, death can be a taboo topic. For those who haven’t witnessed it up close, the only reference might be seeing death on TV or in movies. “I would love some kind of realness about death for people,” said Katie Bracken, a hospice nurse from University Place.
KING-5
A retail and manufacturing store in Georgetown creates handcrafted, durable kitchenware
SEATTLE — One of the things you often hear about the "good old days" is that things were made to last. Two Seattle brothers have made the same commitment with their business, Hardmill. Owner Ryan Barrie used to work in a restaurant in college, which helped him realize his...
q13fox.com
Artist restores vandalized Chris Cornell mural in West Seattle
Over the weekend, vandals defaced a mural honoring the late Chris Cornell, lead singer of Soundgarden. The artist who created the mural went to work, restoring the mural with a new set of colors.
q13fox.com
Man shot, killed by police at Federal Way transit center
FEDERAL WAY, Wash. - Federal Way Police say officers shot and killed a man who charged at them with a knife late Sunday. Investigators say officers were called when a man refused to get off of a Pierce Transit bus around 9:00 p.m. Police found a 54-year-old man armed with...
‘Confused’ and ‘slightly outraged’: Joel McHale raises concern over some Vashon Island mail service
VASHON ISLAND, Wash. — The U.S. Post Office has decided to end door-to-door mail delivery for some residents living on Vashon Island as the residents have had that type of delivery for more than 60 years. That change has hit a nerve with Hollywood comedian, actor and Mercer Island...
q13fox.com
Report: Spokane civil rights activist aboard plane that crashed into Puget Sound; all passengers presumed dead
WHIDBEY ISLAND, Wash. - One person has died, and nine others are missing after a float plane crashed west of Whidbey Island on Sunday afternoon. The plane went down shortly after 3 p.m. near Mutiny Bay. Initial calls to 9-1-1 indicated that the plane crash-landed nose first into the water....
