Kent, WA

q13fox.com

Union teachers at Seattle Public Schools vote on day-one strike

SEATTLE - Union teachers in Washington’s largest school district may strike the first day of school if an agreement with school officials cannot be reached. The Seattle Education Association said 6,000 staff at Seattle Public Schools are just three days away from a potential strike. They said they are continuing to bargain with the school district to come to an agreement.
SEATTLE, WA
q13fox.com

Seattle Public Schools: First day of school 'likely' to be delayed

SEATTLE - Seattle Public Schools says it is ‘likely’ the start of school will be delayed, as the district negotiates with the teachers’ union. The Seattle Education Association (SEA) is voting to authorize a strike that begins the first day of school—Wednesday, Sep. 7—and officials with the school district say they rejected a memorandum of understanding, which would allow school to start on-time while negotiations continued.
SEATTLE, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

Parents: Think before you post back-to-school photos

As school starts again for children across the state, the Puyallup Police Department has a reminder for parents posting photos of their young ones on social media. Parents should remember not to reveal personal information about their children in photos. Information like a school’s name, grade, age, teacher and more...
PUYALLUP, WA
Kent, WA
Society
Local
Washington Society
Local
Washington Education
City
Kent, WA
Kent, WA
Education
KING 5

Back to school: Here are the teacher contract negotiations to watch

SEATTLE — Back-to-school season is here, but the return to the classroom has either been delayed or potentially delayed as educators in western Washington fight for higher wages, smaller classroom sizes and more manageable workloads. Seattle Public Schools. A crucial vote happening this weekend could impact thousands of families...
SEATTLE, WA
wallyhood.org

OH, RATS! Public Health – Seattle & King County Survey

King County are launches a Rodent Prevention and Control Survey. The only rat I’ve ever loved is Splinter from the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles — and I’ve had a lot of time to think about this. Labor Day weekend 4 years ago, my family moved into a Wallingford bungalow. We had finally hauled the last load from the moving vehicle and were enjoying refreshments on the porch swing when we saw them – scurrying across the power line, black as night with tails billowing behind — 2 FAT RATS?!!
KING COUNTY, WA
KING-5

'Substandard and dangerous': Lawsuit alleges state's Rainier School unsafe

PIERCE COUNTY, Wash. — Two people with developmental disabilities and the Seattle-based advocacy group Disability Rights Washington (DRW) filed a lawsuit Friday against Washington state for allegedly operating the Rainier School in Pierce County in a manner that continuously puts the residents there in peril of harm, neglect and death.
PIERCE COUNTY, WA
Chronicle

‘Dangerous’: Officials Visit Largest Homeless Encampment in Centralia

An encampment at the end of Centralia’s Eckerson Road with a regularly-fluctuating population of people experiencing homelessness was the backdrop for a tour of elected and appointed officials from throughout the area on Thursday, as it has been frequently in the last few years. Currently, around 24 people live...
CENTRALIA, WA
KOMO News

Local residents growing frustrated with nearby encampment

SEATTLE, Wash. — Neighbors are fed up and desperately calling for help with a growing encampment under the Ship Canal Bridge. Some residents we spoke to say the growing trash and break-ins is forcing them out of the area. There’s no timeline on when this encampment will be addressed...
SEATTLE, WA
KING 5

Military couple has 2 moving trucks stolen; contents include 18 firearms

FIFE, Wash. — "Nearly everything we own, everything we've acquired over 40 plus years of our lives is gone," said Jeremy Yama, from his new home in Virginia. Two U-Haul trucks full of personal items, furniture, family heirlooms and 18 personal firearms with 2 sets of body armor, were stolen during Yama and his wife's move from Washington state in July.
FIFE, WA
Yakima Herald Republic

New Black-owned Central District bookstore celebrates Black love

Kristina Clark has dreamed of opening Loving Room: diaspora books + salon since 2012. This Labor Day, a full decade later, Loving Room, one of the few Black-owned bookstores in Seattle, opens at 1400 20th Avenue in the Central District, sharing a building with the Liink Project — Stephanie Morales' cooperative retail space, art gallery and event venue highlighting Black artists and businesses.
SEATTLE, WA
q13fox.com

Man shot, killed by police at Federal Way transit center

FEDERAL WAY, Wash. - Federal Way Police say officers shot and killed a man who charged at them with a knife late Sunday. Investigators say officers were called when a man refused to get off of a Pierce Transit bus around 9:00 p.m. Police found a 54-year-old man armed with...
FEDERAL WAY, WA

