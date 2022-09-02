ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Randsburg, CA

Bakersfield Now

3 arrested in homicide investigation in Mojave area

MOJAVE, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — The Kern County Sheriff's Office said they arrested three people under suspicion of murder in the area between Mojave and Rosamond from August 15. Around 8:15 a.m. on August 15, deputies responded to the area of Sierra Highway near Backus Road for a report of...
MOJAVE, CA
