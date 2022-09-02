ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maryland woman to serve 35 years for murder of 81-year-old with rolling pin

By Brian Farrell
 4 days ago

FREDERICK COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — A woman will spend decades in prison for the murder of an 81-year-old that took place in 2020.

A Frederick County Circuit Court judge gave 37-year-old Maria Gloria Vasquez-Mebo (AKA Maria Gloria Vasquez-Mego, AKA Maria Gloria Vasquez Mego) a life sentence Friday, suspending all but 35 years. Additionally, the judge said Vasquez-Mebo will serve five years of supervised probation if and when she is released.

In June, Vasquez-Mebo entered a guilty plea to First-degree Murder in the death of Dolores Casas Perez-Colon .

Officers with the Frederick Police Department were at a home in the 400 block of N. Bentz St. on Sept. 13, 2020 after they received a report that someone was in cardiac arrest. The victim, Dolores Casas Perez-Colon, was on the floor, face up, with what prosecutors said were “traumatic injuries to her face.” An autopsy showed that Perez-Colon died after someone hit her a number of times in the head with a rolling pin. Vasquez-Mebo was the caregiver for Perez-Colon’s husband who was wheelchair-bound.

Maria Gloria Vasquez-Mebo
DC man dies after being thrown from motorcycle, hit by several cars in Maryland

Following the sentence, State’s Attorney Charlie Smith said, “I am pleased that Ms. Perez-Colon’s family can find comfort in knowing that this defendant will serve decades behind bars for this heinous crime. Her family has indicated this outcome has provided closure, as it spared them the additional trauma of having to sit through a difficult and emotional trial.”

