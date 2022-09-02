ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denton, TX

NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

College Lineman, a Sachse Graduate, Collapses Suddenly, Dies at 21

Ouachita Baptist senior defensive lineman Clark Yarbrough died Sunday after collapsing suddenly, the school said in a social media post. The school did not provide more information on the cause of death. Yarbrough, 21, had two tackles in Thursday's 42-32 win at Oklahoma Baptist. He was an All-Great American Conference...
SACHSE, TX
starlocalmedia.com

Coppell’s Ehinger back with a vengeance following injury

Coppell senior Lulu Ehinger is back with a vengeance after missing all of her junior season with an injury. The Cowgirls have their sights set on qualifying for the Region I-6A cross country meet after they placed fourth at last year’s District 6-6A meet to fall one place short of qualifying for the regional meet, and Ehinger is helping to lead the way.
COPPELL, TX
dallasexpress.com

Three Local Universities Make 2023 Best Colleges List

Three local universities made the top ten on Niche.com’s “2023 Best Colleges in Texas” list. Schools are ranked based on academic, admissions, financial, and student life data from the United States Department of Education. Students, parents, and alums also weigh in. Niche.com compared more than 1,000 universities and colleges, with less emphasis on ACT/SAT scores to determine the rankings.
DALLAS, TX
Brewbound.com

Bishop Cider Opens New Cidercade Location in Fort Worth

Bishop Cider, a Dallas-based hard cider manufacturer, opened the newest location of their Cidercade entertainment venue in Fort Worth, TX on August 23, 2022 at 5pm. Cidercade has dozens of taps of Bishop Cider, serves artisanal food, and offers an “entertainment buffet” where patrons pay a nominal admission fee, and all games and activities are free to play. Cidercade Fort Worth joins Bishop’s existing Cidercade locations in Dallas, Austin and Houston.
FORT WORTH, TX
CBS DFW

North Texas neighborhoods are cleaning up the aftermath of Sunday storms

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) - Downpours on Sunday brought strong winds and the damage left behind can be found from Cedar Hill to Plano, including damage at the Dallas Zoo. Residents in Old East Dallas are still cleaning up after the storms. Homeowners in the Munger Place neighborhood were still waiting for power to be fully restored. Monday afternoon, crews were still trying to cut and clear away downed trees and broken tree limbs. Homeowners Michael Ainsworth and Mingo Domingo said the storm on Sunday pulled their century-old tree from the roots. "The tree is massive," Ainsworth said. "The limbs were all the way across the street...
PLANO, TX
CBS DFW

H-E-B announces open date for Frisco location

FRISCO, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - H-E-B is officially opening its doors in North Texas.The grocer's Frisco location will open on Sept. 21. The 11,000 sq. ft. store will include a full-service H-E-B Pharmacy with drive-thru and a True Texas BBQ restaurant with a drive-thru.Customers can start scheduling orders for curbside pickup starting on Sept. 19 at 1 a.m. The H-E-B Frisco store is located at 4800 Main Street in Frisco. The store will be open seven days a week from 6 a.m. to 11 p.m.H-E-B will be opening more locations in McKinney, Allen and Plano.
FRISCO, TX
localnewsonly.com

Recent Arrests in Southlake

Arrest and booking photos are provided by law enforcement officials. Arrest does not imply guilt and criminal charges are merely accusations. A defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty and convicted in a Court of Law. BOSTON, KERVIS LEE-DAONTA; B/M; POB: MICHIGAN; AGE: 30; ADDRESS: GRAPEVINE TX; OCCUPATION: CUSTOM IO/SALES;...
SOUTHLAKE, TX
dallasexpress.com

Poll: Dallas Residents Overwhelmingly Dislike ‘Catch & Release’

The Dallas Express recently asked Dallas residents to weigh in on pre-trial detainment, which is the incarceration or potential release of arrested individuals before they stand trial. When asked in a poll whether “charging and jailing a high percentage of arrested perpetrators rather than releasing them” was good or bad...
DALLAS, TX
WFAA

Gas prices dip below $3/gallon at some North Texas stations

ARLINGTON, Texas — Gas prices in the United States have fallen 12 weeks in a row and in Dallas, prices are now at a seven-month low. On South Cooper Street in Arlington, a couple gas stations became the first in the Dallas-Fort Worth area to dip below $3/gallon, with prices showing $2.95 Monday.
ARLINGTON, TX

