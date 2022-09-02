Read full article on original website
Labor Day Closures in Allen — And What to Do This Holiday WeekendRachel DenneyAllen, TX
Trinity High School Evacuated after Student Makes Bomb ThreatLarry LeaseEuless, TX
WalletHub Names Allen as the Second-Best Real Estate Market in the CountryRachel DenneyAllen, TX
Plano Teacher Arrested For The Second Time On Charges Of Molesting A Minor In His Carejustpene50Plano, TX
Frisco ranked as third richest city in the U.SAsh JurbergFrisco, TX
247Sports
Sunday breakdown: What went right and wrong for North Texas versus SMU
The success that North Texas found against UTEP did not transfer over to the team’s game versus SMU in the Mean Green’s home opener Saturday night. Following a 48-10 Mustangs victory, MeanGreen247 looked at what went right and more prominently this week, what went wrong in North Texas’ first loss of the season.
College football player from North Texas dies at 21 after sudden collapse
SACHSE, Texas — A college football player from North Texas has died after a sudden collapse, his school said Sunday. He was 21. Ouachita Baptist University (OBU) in Arkansas announced the death of defensive lineman Clark Yarbrough in a Twitter post. His mother, Mattie Yarbrough, told WFAA from her...
He attended 542 consecutive SMU football games. Then a health battle stopped the streak. But his friends are there in his place
DALLAS — Melissa O’Brien calls her colleague and friend Paul Layne “a bit of a superhero.”. “He just has the most golden heart,” she said. He is beloved in many circles -- especially among realtors like herself. His genuine caring for others and his zest for...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
College Lineman, a Sachse Graduate, Collapses Suddenly, Dies at 21
Ouachita Baptist senior defensive lineman Clark Yarbrough died Sunday after collapsing suddenly, the school said in a social media post. The school did not provide more information on the cause of death. Yarbrough, 21, had two tackles in Thursday's 42-32 win at Oklahoma Baptist. He was an All-Great American Conference...
Study says this Texas city is one of the worst cities to retire in the country
DALLAS (KDAF) — Throughout our lives, we will put in thousands of hours of work in the hopes of one day being able to retire. That’s why it’s smart to plan your retirement early, so all those years don’t go to waste. One of the biggest...
Three For The Money: This Trio of D-FW Homes is Among Most Expensive in Texas
An $11.5 million new build in Highland Park, a classic former show home on Deloache Avenue, and a $9 million estate in Tarrant County made the August roundup of the most expensive single-family home listings in Texas. The monthly report issued by the Houston Association of Realtors includes the following...
starlocalmedia.com
Coppell’s Ehinger back with a vengeance following injury
Coppell senior Lulu Ehinger is back with a vengeance after missing all of her junior season with an injury. The Cowgirls have their sights set on qualifying for the Region I-6A cross country meet after they placed fourth at last year’s District 6-6A meet to fall one place short of qualifying for the regional meet, and Ehinger is helping to lead the way.
dallasexpress.com
Three Local Universities Make 2023 Best Colleges List
Three local universities made the top ten on Niche.com’s “2023 Best Colleges in Texas” list. Schools are ranked based on academic, admissions, financial, and student life data from the United States Department of Education. Students, parents, and alums also weigh in. Niche.com compared more than 1,000 universities and colleges, with less emphasis on ACT/SAT scores to determine the rankings.
Brewbound.com
Bishop Cider Opens New Cidercade Location in Fort Worth
Bishop Cider, a Dallas-based hard cider manufacturer, opened the newest location of their Cidercade entertainment venue in Fort Worth, TX on August 23, 2022 at 5pm. Cidercade has dozens of taps of Bishop Cider, serves artisanal food, and offers an “entertainment buffet” where patrons pay a nominal admission fee, and all games and activities are free to play. Cidercade Fort Worth joins Bishop’s existing Cidercade locations in Dallas, Austin and Houston.
WacoTrib.com
Here’s how it’s going since Texas lifted a ban on Sunday morning beer and wine sales
A year ago, the law changed in Texas to allow stores to sell beer and wine before noon on Sundays. People who moved to the state never quite understood why grocery stores’ big, elaborate wine and beer sections were out of bounds because of the time on the clock.
North Texas neighborhoods are cleaning up the aftermath of Sunday storms
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) - Downpours on Sunday brought strong winds and the damage left behind can be found from Cedar Hill to Plano, including damage at the Dallas Zoo. Residents in Old East Dallas are still cleaning up after the storms. Homeowners in the Munger Place neighborhood were still waiting for power to be fully restored. Monday afternoon, crews were still trying to cut and clear away downed trees and broken tree limbs. Homeowners Michael Ainsworth and Mingo Domingo said the storm on Sunday pulled their century-old tree from the roots. "The tree is massive," Ainsworth said. "The limbs were all the way across the street...
KWTX
Parents of North Texas School Districts send cease and desist of ‘In God We Trust’ posters
KELLER, Texas (CBS NEWSPATH) - North Texas School Districts that accepted donated signs with the nation’s motto, “In God We Trust”, to display in their schools could be hit with lawsuits. A group of parents sent a cease and desist letters to the Mansfield, Keller, Carroll and...
$1 million winning Texas Lottery ticket sold in North Texas
Do you remember when you won $1 million in September? No? Not you? Someone else? Well, someone in the state of Texas definitely won some big money from the Texas Lottery Friday morning.
These Collin County Suburbs Rank 1-3 in National Study of Best Places to Buy a Home
Here’s a statistical oddity you don’t see every day on these personal finance websites that churn out rankings of cities and what makes them so special:. Frisco, Allen, and McKinney rank 1-3 in WalletHub’s rankings of the top-10 best places to buy a home. In fact, North Texas suburbs made up half of the top 10 with Denton ranking eighth and Richardson 10th.
These are the 10 best restaurants for fried chicken in Texas, report
"Everybody loves fried chicken and if you don't, then you're probably a vegan. Everything is bigger in the Lone Star State, and the best fried chicken in Texas is so good, it's like biting into a drumstick of heaven."
H-E-B announces open date for Frisco location
FRISCO, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - H-E-B is officially opening its doors in North Texas.The grocer's Frisco location will open on Sept. 21. The 11,000 sq. ft. store will include a full-service H-E-B Pharmacy with drive-thru and a True Texas BBQ restaurant with a drive-thru.Customers can start scheduling orders for curbside pickup starting on Sept. 19 at 1 a.m. The H-E-B Frisco store is located at 4800 Main Street in Frisco. The store will be open seven days a week from 6 a.m. to 11 p.m.H-E-B will be opening more locations in McKinney, Allen and Plano.
localnewsonly.com
Recent Arrests in Southlake
Arrest and booking photos are provided by law enforcement officials. Arrest does not imply guilt and criminal charges are merely accusations. A defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty and convicted in a Court of Law. BOSTON, KERVIS LEE-DAONTA; B/M; POB: MICHIGAN; AGE: 30; ADDRESS: GRAPEVINE TX; OCCUPATION: CUSTOM IO/SALES;...
dallasexpress.com
Poll: Dallas Residents Overwhelmingly Dislike ‘Catch & Release’
The Dallas Express recently asked Dallas residents to weigh in on pre-trial detainment, which is the incarceration or potential release of arrested individuals before they stand trial. When asked in a poll whether “charging and jailing a high percentage of arrested perpetrators rather than releasing them” was good or bad...
Cautionary Tale: Dallas, Texas Woman Shares Terrifying Story From Supermarket
Every person deserves to feel safe wherever they go. Unfortunately, there are people that look to disrupt that peaceful feeling. With that thought in mind, one woman in Texas took to TikTok to share a story that should be a warning to those around them. The Incident. juliamarielittle on TikTok...
Gas prices dip below $3/gallon at some North Texas stations
ARLINGTON, Texas — Gas prices in the United States have fallen 12 weeks in a row and in Dallas, prices are now at a seven-month low. On South Cooper Street in Arlington, a couple gas stations became the first in the Dallas-Fort Worth area to dip below $3/gallon, with prices showing $2.95 Monday.
