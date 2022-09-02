ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mount Clare, WV

Garage destroyed by fire at Mount Clare

By Sam Gorski
 3 days ago

MOUNT CLARE, W.Va. (WBOY) — On Friday at 12:45 p.m., a structure fire was called in on Scenic View Drive in Mount Clare. According to Anmore VFD Captain Cathy McCray, the garage had been on fire for some time before fire departments arrived.

No injuries were reported.

It is currently unknown how the fire started. McCray said that the garage appeared vacant but they plan to investigate the fire further.

‘Fire tornadoes’ caught on video during massive brush fire in California
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=39bMjd_0hg3Ko7e00
Structure fire at Scenic View Dr. in Mount Clare on 9/2/22 (WBOY image)

Anmoore, Bridgeport, Lost Creek, Nutter Fort and Stonewood fire departments all responded to the fire, which was fully involved upon their arrival. The structure was completely destroyed.

Fire departments were on location for approximately an hour and a half.

City
Stonewood, WV
City
Lost Creek, WV
State
California State
City
Bridgeport, WV
City
Mount Clare, WV
City
Nutter Fort, WV
