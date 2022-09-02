Garage destroyed by fire at Mount Clare
MOUNT CLARE, W.Va. (WBOY) — On Friday at 12:45 p.m., a structure fire was called in on Scenic View Drive in Mount Clare. According to Anmore VFD Captain Cathy McCray, the garage had been on fire for some time before fire departments arrived.
No injuries were reported.
It is currently unknown how the fire started. McCray said that the garage appeared vacant but they plan to investigate the fire further.
Anmoore, Bridgeport, Lost Creek, Nutter Fort and Stonewood fire departments all responded to the fire, which was fully involved upon their arrival. The structure was completely destroyed.
