Garage destroyed by fire at Mount Clare

MOUNT CLARE, W.Va. (WBOY) — On Friday at 12:45 p.m., a structure fire was called in on Scenic View Drive in Mount Clare. According to Anmore VFD Captain Cathy McCray, the garage had been on fire for some time before fire departments arrived.

No injuries were reported.

It is currently unknown how the fire started. McCray said that the garage appeared vacant but they plan to investigate the fire further.

Structure fire at Scenic View Dr. in Mount Clare on 9/2/22 (WBOY image)

Anmoore, Bridgeport, Lost Creek, Nutter Fort and Stonewood fire departments all responded to the fire, which was fully involved upon their arrival. The structure was completely destroyed.

Fire departments were on location for approximately an hour and a half.

