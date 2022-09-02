CHICAGO - Two men were critically wounded in a shooting early Sunday in the Loop. They were arguing with another man and a woman about 12:05 a.m. in the 200 block of South Wabash Avenue when the shooter pulled out a handgun and opened fire, Chicago police said. The man and woman, who was wearing all pink, were last seen going southbound on Wabash.

