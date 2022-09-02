ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elgin, IL

2-month-old found dead at Monee truck stop, police conducting homicide investigation

MONEE, Ill. - Police are conducting a homicide investigation after a 2-month-old boy of head trauma with his parents at a truck stop last week in south suburban Monee. His parents told police the infant stopped breathing while they slept in a semitrailer with his them at the Petro Truck Stop at 5915 Monee Manhattan Road around 9 a.m. Aug. 31, Monee police said.
Man robbed during fight on downtown Blue Train

CHICAGO - A man was beaten and robbed on a CTA Blue Line train early Monday in the Loop. The 28-year-old began arguing and fighting with another rider on a train around 1:42 a.m. in the 300 block of South Dearborn Street, police said. During the fight, the other rider...
Chicago police investigate series of armed robberies in Englewood

CHICAGO - Chicago police are warning Englewood residents about a series of armed robberies that occurred in July and August. In each incident, a victim would go to a location to purchase a motorbike or ATV, and the offenders would approach the victim while displaying a black handgun. The offenders...
Little Village hit-and-run: 2 teen girls crossing street struck by vehicle

CHICAGO - Two teenage girls were injured in a hit-and-run Monday night in Chicago's Little Village neighborhood. Shortly after 8 p.m., police say two 15-year-old girls were crossing the street on a scooter in the crosswalk in the 2800 block of South Kedzie Avenue when they were struck by a black vehicle heading southbound.
Chicago crime: Man, 27, found on ground with gunshot wounds

CHICAGO - A man was found on the ground with gunshot wounds in Englewood Sunday night. At about 9:54 p.m., Chicago police officers responded to a call for shots fired in the 5600 block of South Seeley. When officers arrived, they found a 27-year-old man laying on the ground with...
R. Kelly trial on hold after officials close federal courthouse

CHICAGO - Chicago’s federal courthouse will be closed Tuesday because of an "operational issue," meaning the trial of R&B superstar R. Kelly will be delayed by at least one day. U.S. District Clerk of Court Thomas Bruton confirmed late Monday the Dirksen Federal Courthouse will be closed, and jury...
Two men shot in West Lawn alley

CHICAGO - Two men were shot and wounded in an alley Tuesday morning in the West Lawn neighborhood. The men, 26 and 34, were standing in the alley around 10:13 a.m. when a dark-colored SUV pulled up and two gunmen got out and started shooting in the 1200 block of South Tripp Avenue, police said.
13-year-old boy wounded in Lawndale shooting

CHICAGO - A 13-year-old boy was shot and wounded early Sunday in the Lawndale neighborhood. The teen was walking on the sidewalk about 1:30 a.m. in the 700 block of South Kostner Avenue when he heard gunshots and felt pain, Chicago police said. The teen was shot in the left...
Ring video shows woman robbed at gunpoint on Chicago's North Side

CHICAGO - A crime alert on Chicago’s North Side after a woman was attacked on the sidewalk in broad daylight, and the violence was caught on camera. The video is shocking. The incident happened Sunday on North Seeley Avenue in the Lake View neighborhood. Four men jumped out of...
Labor Day weekend shootings: 10 killed, 46 wounded across Chicago

CHICAGO - Chicago police reported on Tuesday that crime numbers were down 15% compared to last year’s Labor Day weekend. Still from Friday through Monday, 10 men were killed and at least 46 people, including a 13-year-old boy, were wounded by gunfire across Chicago over the holiday weekend. Police...
Motorcyclist killed in crash on Kennedy Expressway

CHICAGO - A man was killed after crashing his motorcycle on the Kennedy Expressway Monday night on Chicago's Northwest Side. The crash happened around 11:19 p.m. as 18-year-old Nick Damato lost control of his motorcycle and was struck by another vehicle in the southbound lanes of Interstate 90 near North Sayre Avenue, according to officials.
Double shooting in the Loop leaves two men critically wounded

CHICAGO - Two men were critically wounded in a shooting early Sunday in the Loop. They were arguing with another man and a woman about 12:05 a.m. in the 200 block of South Wabash Avenue when the shooter pulled out a handgun and opened fire, Chicago police said. The man and woman, who was wearing all pink, were last seen going southbound on Wabash.
Woman, 22, shot while walking through West Side alley

CHICAGO - A woman was shot while walking through an alley Tuesday morning in the West Garfield Park neighborhood. The 22-year-old was walking around 3:18 a.m. in the 4500 block of West Adams Street when gunfire broke out and she was struck in the thigh, according to Chicago police. She...
Man shot in the back in Roseland

CHICAGO - A man was shot in the back Monday in Roseland. At about 3:39 a.m., a 31-year-old man was on the sidewalk in the 9600 block of South Calumet when a black Jeep approached and someone unknown fired shots at him. The man was shot in the lower back,...
