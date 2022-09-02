ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mental Health

Helping Strengthen Stressed Families With Wondergrade

By 9and10news Site Staff
Over two years into this pandemic, we are seeing alarming rises in mental illness in kids.

Experts to call this time a mental health crisis in kids, and for the American Academy of Pediatrics to declare a national emergency in child and adolescent mental health.

Part of the problem is that parents are also stressed, and adults are also facing increased anxiety and are not getting the support they need to cope.

We spoke with the creators of the Wondergrade App about how people can find support.

If you or someone you care about have concerns over their mental health, help is always there:

