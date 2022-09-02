Read full article on original website
Related
wrestlinginc.com
What Happened After WWE Raw Went Off The Air
WWE has released a digital exclusive video of the events that transpired after "WWE Raw" went off the air Monday night. In the video, Dexter Lumis can be seen hoisting The Miz on his shoulders and taking him to the backstage area. The "kidnapping" occurred moments after The Miz lost to United States Champion Bobby Lashley in a Steel Cage Match.
wrestlinginc.com
Triple H Tells WWE Legend That Roman Reigns Is Waiting For Him
Paul "Triple H" Levesque has envisioned the wrestling equivalent of a match made in heaven between Roman Reigns and Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson — but whether he can lure the former WWE icon-turned-Hollywood superstar back to the ring is another story. "When you are the maybe the most recognizable...
When Mike Tyson had a ‘quick sparring session' with Jon Jones on the street
Boxing icon Mike Tyson once had a playful spar with UFC light-heavyweight champion Jon Jones. Jones bumped into Tyson in preparation for his UFC title defence against Daniel Cormier back in 2014 and jokingly sparred with the former heavyweight world champion on the street in America. Jones and Tyson played...
UFC・
Yardbarker
Roman Reigns’ next opponent revealed after WWE Raw
WWE surprised a lot of fans when they had Roman Reigns retain the Undisputed Universal Title over Drew McIntyre at this past Saturday’s Clash at the Castle event in the UK, as many thought this is where Reigns would drop the title. It appears Kevin Owens will be Reigns’...
RELATED PEOPLE
wrestlingrumors.net
Former WWE Superstar Wants To End 14 Year Hiatus To Face Viking Raiders
That’s a long time away. There have been a lot of wrestlers to come through the WWE’s doors over the years and a lot of them have left without making much of an impact. That does not mean they aren’t talented or that they wouldn’t be remembered if they came back, which can leave the door open for a return. One former WWE star is hoping for just that as he has an idea.
Look: Star Russian Athlete Comments On Brittney Griner
Russian tennis star Daniil Medvedev was asked earlier this week about the situation involving WNBA star basketball player Brittney Griner. The reigning U.S. Open champion was asked to give his thoughts on Griner, who has been sentenced to nine years in prison for drug smuggling overseas. Griner will hopefully be...
TLC Singer Chili Sparked Dating Rumors When Spotted With Actor Matthew Lawrence
According to Radar Online, TLC member Chilli (actual name Rozonda Thomas) and actor Matthew Lawrence have the rumor mill going after the pair was recently spotted on a beach together in Hawaii. Lawrence is currently going through a divorce from estranged wife Cheryl Burke, Radar Online reports. Paparazzi snapped photos...
Football Fans Are Losing It As Carrie Underwood Announces Her Return To 'SNF' In A Sparkly Jersey And Micro Mini: 'Favorite Part Of Sundays'
For countless football fans, a highlight of NBC’s Sunday Night Football games is hearing Carrie Underwood ring in each weekly opener with her “Waiting All Day for Sunday Night” intro song. The Grammy winner announced this week via Instagram that she is coming back to be the face and voice of the show for her 10th year, and fans can’t get enough of her latest outfit!
NFL・
IN THIS ARTICLE
‘Big Brother 24’ Fans Predict the Winner
Following tonight's double eviction episode, only eight houseguests will remain in 'Big Brother 24,' and fans believe they know who has the best chances of winning.
Michael Strahan is snubbed in awkward interview after football star Carl Banks took swipe at him over ‘respect’
GMA star Michael Strahan was snubbed by his own daughter in an interview after former football star Carl Banks took a swipe at him over "respect." The Good Morning America anchor sat down with his 18-year-old daughter, Isabella, in an interview with QVC where he got dissed multiple times. When...
PWMania
WWE Teases Another Tag Team Splitting Up on RAW, Possible Gimmick Makeover
Fans are getting hints from WWE about another tag team that has been having problems, and it appears that they will be breaking up in the near future. Nikki A.S.H. and Doudrop were defeated by Women’s Tag Team Champions Raquel Rodriguez and Aliyah on RAW. Nikki and Doudrop were seen arguing later on in the show, when Damage CTRL was shown walking in the backstage area towards the ring. In addition to this, you see Nikki take off her mask and hurl it in Doudrop’s direction before turning and walking away.
Mike Tyson Health Details Revealed: Sports World Reacts
Legendary boxer Mike Tyson was recently spotted in a wheelchair at the airport. Naturally, sports fans were pretty concerned about the longtime heavyweight champion. Tyson was spotted in a wheelchair at the Miami airport. Fans were concerned about Tyson's health. "Hopefully it's just a back or hip," one fan wrote.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NASCAR World Reacts To The Major Bubba Wallace Decision
23XI Racing made a major Bubba Wallace decision earlier this week. The Michael Jordan-owned NASCAR team announced that Wallace will be switching from the No. 23 car to the No. 45 car for the remainder of the season. 23XI Racing is still in contention for the ownership championship, so Wallace...
Tyson Fury floors Austin Theory as wrestler tries to cash in his 'Money in the Bank' contract, joins Roman Reigns in the ring, praises Drew McIntrye... and takes to the mic to sing American Pie at 'Clash At The Castle' WWE event
WWE chief Triple H vowed to 'put cameras' on Tyson Fury at the promotion's 'Clash At The Castle' event and the WBC world heavyweight champion didn't disappoint. The Gypsy King was in Cardiff for the event, which was WWE's first stadium show in the United Kingdom since SummerSlam at Wembley Stadium in 1992.
Triple H Confirms Brock Lesnar Walked Out Of WWE SmackDown Following Vince McMahon's Retirement
Vince McMahon announced his retirement from WWE on July 22 hours before WWE SmackDown was set to go live. Shortly after Vince's announcement, it was reported that Lesnar had walked out of the building. He was pulled from advertising on WWE digital platforms. Lesnar ended up appearing at the end of the broadcast with Michael Cole and Pat McAfee acting surprised.
wrestlingrumors.net
WRESTLING RUMORS: AEW Star Says Goodbye To Fans And Company At All Out
That might be it? Wrestlers have a strange history of getting out of anything in one way or another. It might be leaving the business entirely or just a promotion, but there can be some very odd situations when it comes to someone leaving. You might not even know when someone is on their way out without some kind of a hint, and we might have gotten one of those this weekend.
411mania.com
Stephanie McMahon Says She Offered to Take the Role as CEO of WWE, Notes Vince McMahon Still Majority Shareholder
– As previously reported, WWE announced the company’s second quarter earnings earlier today. Also, Co-CEO Stephanie McMahon took part in a financial earnings call today, and she discussed her role as the new CEO of WWE. Below are some highlights from the earnings call (via Fightful):. Stephanie McMahon on...
PWMania
Photo: WWE Referee and Former WWE Star Get Married
On September 4th, WWE referee Daphanie LaShaunn, also known as Aja Perera, and former WWE star Leon Ruffin, better known as Leon Ruff, made the announcement that they are now married. After the ceremony, LaShaunn posted a picture of the two of them together on her Twitter account. She wrote...
411mania.com
AEW News: Injury Updates on CM Punk & Christian Cage After All Out, Malakai Black Note
– Injury updates are available on both CM Punk and Christian Cage following Sunday’s AEW All Out PPV. PWInsider reports that it appeared backstage that Punk banged up his elbow during the main event match with Jon Moxley. Punk could be seen checking his elbow during the match. Additionally,...
wrestlinginc.com
Startup Wrestling Company Reportedly Sends Serious Offer To Bray Wyatt
Ever since WWE released Windham Rotunda (Bray Wyatt) on July 31, 2021, there has been much speculation about when he is returning to WWE or when he will be going to other wrestling promotions. In a new report from Fightful Select, there is reportedly a standing offer from a "startup...
Comments / 0