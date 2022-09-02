ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WWE

wrestlinginc.com

What Happened After WWE Raw Went Off The Air

WWE has released a digital exclusive video of the events that transpired after "WWE Raw" went off the air Monday night. In the video, Dexter Lumis can be seen hoisting The Miz on his shoulders and taking him to the backstage area. The "kidnapping" occurred moments after The Miz lost to United States Champion Bobby Lashley in a Steel Cage Match.
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

Triple H Tells WWE Legend That Roman Reigns Is Waiting For Him

Paul "Triple H" Levesque has envisioned the wrestling equivalent of a match made in heaven between Roman Reigns and Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson — but whether he can lure the former WWE icon-turned-Hollywood superstar back to the ring is another story. "When you are the maybe the most recognizable...
WWE
Yardbarker

Roman Reigns’ next opponent revealed after WWE Raw

WWE surprised a lot of fans when they had Roman Reigns retain the Undisputed Universal Title over Drew McIntyre at this past Saturday’s Clash at the Castle event in the UK, as many thought this is where Reigns would drop the title. It appears Kevin Owens will be Reigns’...
WWE
wrestlingrumors.net

Former WWE Superstar Wants To End 14 Year Hiatus To Face Viking Raiders

That’s a long time away. There have been a lot of wrestlers to come through the WWE’s doors over the years and a lot of them have left without making much of an impact. That does not mean they aren’t talented or that they wouldn’t be remembered if they came back, which can leave the door open for a return. One former WWE star is hoping for just that as he has an idea.
WWE
The Spun

Look: Star Russian Athlete Comments On Brittney Griner

Russian tennis star Daniil Medvedev was asked earlier this week about the situation involving WNBA star basketball player Brittney Griner. The reigning U.S. Open champion was asked to give his thoughts on Griner, who has been sentenced to nine years in prison for drug smuggling overseas. Griner will hopefully be...
TENNIS
shefinds

Football Fans Are Losing It As Carrie Underwood Announces Her Return To 'SNF' In A Sparkly Jersey And Micro Mini: 'Favorite Part Of Sundays'

For countless football fans, a highlight of NBC’s Sunday Night Football games is hearing Carrie Underwood ring in each weekly opener with her “Waiting All Day for Sunday Night” intro song. The Grammy winner announced this week via Instagram that she is coming back to be the face and voice of the show for her 10th year, and fans can’t get enough of her latest outfit!
NFL
PWMania

WWE Teases Another Tag Team Splitting Up on RAW, Possible Gimmick Makeover

Fans are getting hints from WWE about another tag team that has been having problems, and it appears that they will be breaking up in the near future. Nikki A.S.H. and Doudrop were defeated by Women’s Tag Team Champions Raquel Rodriguez and Aliyah on RAW. Nikki and Doudrop were seen arguing later on in the show, when Damage CTRL was shown walking in the backstage area towards the ring. In addition to this, you see Nikki take off her mask and hurl it in Doudrop’s direction before turning and walking away.
WWE
The Spun

Mike Tyson Health Details Revealed: Sports World Reacts

Legendary boxer Mike Tyson was recently spotted in a wheelchair at the airport. Naturally, sports fans were pretty concerned about the longtime heavyweight champion. Tyson was spotted in a wheelchair at the Miami airport. Fans were concerned about Tyson's health. "Hopefully it's just a back or hip," one fan wrote.
COMBAT SPORTS
The Spun

NASCAR World Reacts To The Major Bubba Wallace Decision

23XI Racing made a major Bubba Wallace decision earlier this week. The Michael Jordan-owned NASCAR team announced that Wallace will be switching from the No. 23 car to the No. 45 car for the remainder of the season. 23XI Racing is still in contention for the ownership championship, so Wallace...
MOTORSPORTS
Daily Mail

Tyson Fury floors Austin Theory as wrestler tries to cash in his 'Money in the Bank' contract, joins Roman Reigns in the ring, praises Drew McIntrye... and takes to the mic to sing American Pie at 'Clash At The Castle' WWE event

WWE chief Triple H vowed to 'put cameras' on Tyson Fury at the promotion's 'Clash At The Castle' event and the WBC world heavyweight champion didn't disappoint. The Gypsy King was in Cardiff for the event, which was WWE's first stadium show in the United Kingdom since SummerSlam at Wembley Stadium in 1992.
WWE
wrestlingrumors.net

WRESTLING RUMORS: AEW Star Says Goodbye To Fans And Company At All Out

That might be it? Wrestlers have a strange history of getting out of anything in one way or another. It might be leaving the business entirely or just a promotion, but there can be some very odd situations when it comes to someone leaving. You might not even know when someone is on their way out without some kind of a hint, and we might have gotten one of those this weekend.
WWE
PWMania

Photo: WWE Referee and Former WWE Star Get Married

On September 4th, WWE referee Daphanie LaShaunn, also known as Aja Perera, and former WWE star Leon Ruffin, better known as Leon Ruff, made the announcement that they are now married. After the ceremony, LaShaunn posted a picture of the two of them together on her Twitter account. She wrote...
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

Startup Wrestling Company Reportedly Sends Serious Offer To Bray Wyatt

Ever since WWE released Windham Rotunda (Bray Wyatt) on July 31, 2021, there has been much speculation about when he is returning to WWE or when he will be going to other wrestling promotions. In a new report from Fightful Select, there is reportedly a standing offer from a "startup...
WWE

