Amarillo Ice Ranch offers Labor Day entertainment
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – In the face of a warm and sunny Labor Day, a range of Amarillo community members sought to cool off for the holiday afternoon at the Amarillo Ice Ranch. Hobbyists, professionals, and families alike went for the Amarillo Ice Ranch’s “public skate” schedule, which includes Mondays from 12 – 3 p.m. […]
Area schools to wear maroon on Tuesday in support of Uvalde
AMARILLO, Texas(KAMR/KCIT)— According to a social media post, Amarillo ISD is asking students and faculty to wear maroon on Tuesday to support Uvalde school students returning to school. This comes after the tragedy that took the lives of 19 students and two teachers in May. According to social media posts, many Texas school districts will […]
High school football livestreams for Sept. 8 and 9
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - It’s week three of high school football, and TPSN will livestream six games this week. You can listen to the Amarillo High vs Midland High game here. You can watch the Pampa vs Caprock game here. Friday, September 9. You can watch the Canyon vs...
Heart Of The High Plains: Colorful Closets
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Colorful Closets Executive Directors Lindsey Wing and Keely Brown are no strangers to each other. “Keely and I went to high school together, not so long ago,” Wing joked. “Kind of a long time ago.” And they’re no strangers to a purpose. “Different paths have led us to where we kind […]
Stream the Tascosa vs Lubbock Cooper volleyball game here
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Texas Panhandle Sports Network will livestream the Tascosa vs Lubbock Cooper volleyball game Tuesday evening. The game starts at 6:00 p.m.
Canyon High School Mistakenly Blamed For Racial Slurs
Have you ever heard of mistaken identity? It's honestly a pretty common thing, but this one is a bit different. This isn't a story about a person with a mistaken identity. No, this is an ENTIRE SCHOOL caught up in a mess. It all started with a high school volleyball...
Borger Police Department hosting C.R.A.S.E. training
BORGER, Texas (KFDA) - Borger Police Department will be hosting a Civilian Response to Active Shooter Events Training, tomorrow Sept. 7. The training will be at Dome Civic and Convention Center at 6 p.m. The training is open to the public and free of charge.
Fatal Accident Outside Amarillo
A fatal vehicle accident occurred on August 28th at 7:40 PM. William Grady Lambert walked east on Farm to Market Road 2575, ten miles east of Amarillo. A Driver in a Ford F-150 was driving into the sun and attempted to miss the pedestrian but was too late. Lambert was...
New in Amarillo: Dutch Bros. and Starbucks opening more locations in Amarillo
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - If you’re looking for a way to kick start your day, there are some more coffee shops opening up in Amarillo. Dutch Bros. Coffee has opened shop. Codie Parret, the regional operator for Dutch Bros., said one of the companies mottos is “we’re in the relationship business and we use coffee as currency in exchange for conversation.”
Officers investigating shooting on SE 11th near Grand
AMARILLO, Texas(KAMR/KCIT)— According to Sgt. Carla Burr, officers with the Amarillo Police Department are investigating a shooting that occurred around 9 p.m. in the 3800 block of SE 11th. Burr stated that officers were dispatched to the 3800 block of SE 11th Ave. When officers arrived on scene they found a man with a gunshot […]
Amarillo Community Market continues Saturday
AMARILLO, Texas(KAMR/KCIT)— Officials with Center City Events announced that the Amarillo Community Market continued on Saturday. According to an announcement, the market kicked off at 8:30 a.m. and will go till 12 p.m. Parking and admission are free. Officials announced the special guests for Saturday’s market: 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m: Randall County Master Gardeners […]
Movie Star Team Set To Invade Amarillo Gridiron This Friday
Maybe you have, maybe you haven't. Either way, it doesn't really matter. That's not the point I'm trying to get to here. What I AM trying to get at is that a program that was immortalized not only in the movies but in a television show as well is making its way to an Amarillo football field near you this Friday night.
Have You Heard of the Eyeball Killer and His Connection With Amarillo?
I am fascinated with serial killers, heck killers in general. I have studied many of them. I even have a favorite serial killer, which should really be a red flag, right? Really it's not. One of my favorite channels to watch is Investigation Discovery, that shouldn't be a surprise at...
All Star Dodge, Autoplex BMW giving to charities in the Tx Panhandle
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - All Star Dodge and Autoplex BMW announced its We Care campaign to give local area charities $3,000 a month through community nominations and voting. It will be a monthly outreach program designed to support local charitable organizations. The dealership began this campaign as a way to...
Nothing To Be Scared Of; Just Big Scary Tarantulas In Amarillo
Earlier today, a coworker sent a link to me of a social media post. In it, a person who is obviously not from the Texas panhandle (that's how they start the post) seemed very concerned about the tarantula that had decided to make itself at home in their home. It's...
Polk Street Streetscape Project in planning stages, asking businesses for preferences
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Polk Street Streetscape Project is in the planning stages with asking businesses what preferences they would like. In 2016, voters approved a bond election for improvements on Polk Streets side walks. The plan is already in the city budget because of the bond election. The...
New execution date set for man who killed 3 Amarillo teenagers in their sleep
AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — A new execution date was set for a man who killed three Amarillo teenagers in their sleep. The Texas Department of Criminal Justice confirmed John Lezell Balentine, 53, is scheduled to be executed on February 8, 2023. On January 21, 1998, Balentine crawled through the...
Amarillo Super Mini-Con set for October
AMARILLO, Texas(KAMR/KCIT)— According to the Super Anime Fest Website, the Amarillo Super Mini-Con will be from 10 a.m on October 1 to 4 p.m. October 2 at the Regency Room in the Amarillo Civic Center Complex. The website stated that the event will feature Funko Pops, cards, cosplay, comic books, collectibles, and more The event […]
Man Running Across The U.S. Not Expected To Live
A Portland man running across the U.S. to bring awareness to Covid impacted was hit by a truck outside Amarillo this week. Grady Lambert was making a 4-thousand-mile trip from Cannon Beach, Oregon to Hilton Head, South Carolina, when he was struck and critically injured just 10 miles east of Amarillo in Carson County.
Semi rollover on I-40 detours traffic near Groom
Update: 7:15 p.m. According to a social media post from TxDOT Amarillo, traffic is back to normal. Update: 4:30 p.m. According to Sergeant Cindy Barkley with the Texas Department of Public Safety, the driver of the semi lost control, which caused the vehicle to roll over. Barkley stated that no injuries were reported. According to […]
