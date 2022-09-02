ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pampa, TX

KFDA

High school football livestreams for Sept. 8 and 9

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - It’s week three of high school football, and TPSN will livestream six games this week. You can listen to the Amarillo High vs Midland High game here. You can watch the Pampa vs Caprock game here. Friday, September 9. You can watch the Canyon vs...
AMARILLO, TX
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Heart Of The High Plains: Colorful Closets

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Colorful Closets Executive Directors Lindsey Wing and Keely Brown are no strangers to each other. “Keely and I went to high school together, not so long ago,” Wing joked. “Kind of a long time ago.” And they’re no strangers to a purpose. “Different paths have led us to where we kind […]
AMARILLO, TX
KFDA

Borger Police Department hosting C.R.A.S.E. training

BORGER, Texas (KFDA) - Borger Police Department will be hosting a Civilian Response to Active Shooter Events Training, tomorrow Sept. 7. The training will be at Dome Civic and Convention Center at 6 p.m. The training is open to the public and free of charge.
BORGER, TX
kgncnewsnow.com

Fatal Accident Outside Amarillo

A fatal vehicle accident occurred on August 28th at 7:40 PM. William Grady Lambert walked east on Farm to Market Road 2575, ten miles east of Amarillo. A Driver in a Ford F-150 was driving into the sun and attempted to miss the pedestrian but was too late. Lambert was...
AMARILLO, TX
KFDA

New in Amarillo: Dutch Bros. and Starbucks opening more locations in Amarillo

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - If you’re looking for a way to kick start your day, there are some more coffee shops opening up in Amarillo. Dutch Bros. Coffee has opened shop. Codie Parret, the regional operator for Dutch Bros., said one of the companies mottos is “we’re in the relationship business and we use coffee as currency in exchange for conversation.”
AMARILLO, TX
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Amarillo Community Market continues Saturday

AMARILLO, Texas(KAMR/KCIT)— Officials with Center City Events announced that the Amarillo Community Market continued on Saturday. According to an announcement, the market kicked off at 8:30 a.m. and will go till 12 p.m. Parking and admission are free. Officials announced the special guests for Saturday’s market: 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m: Randall County Master Gardeners […]
AMARILLO, TX
96.9 KISS FM

Movie Star Team Set To Invade Amarillo Gridiron This Friday

Maybe you have, maybe you haven't. Either way, it doesn't really matter. That's not the point I'm trying to get to here. What I AM trying to get at is that a program that was immortalized not only in the movies but in a television show as well is making its way to an Amarillo football field near you this Friday night.
AMARILLO, TX
KFDA

All Star Dodge, Autoplex BMW giving to charities in the Tx Panhandle

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - All Star Dodge and Autoplex BMW announced its We Care campaign to give local area charities $3,000 a month through community nominations and voting. It will be a monthly outreach program designed to support local charitable organizations. The dealership began this campaign as a way to...
AMARILLO, TX
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Amarillo Super Mini-Con set for October

AMARILLO, Texas(KAMR/KCIT)— According to the Super Anime Fest Website, the Amarillo Super Mini-Con will be from 10 a.m on October 1 to 4 p.m. October 2 at the Regency Room in the Amarillo Civic Center Complex. The website stated that the event will feature Funko Pops, cards, cosplay, comic books, collectibles, and more The event […]
AMARILLO, TX
kgncnewsnow.com

Man Running Across The U.S. Not Expected To Live

A Portland man running across the U.S. to bring awareness to Covid impacted was hit by a truck outside Amarillo this week. Grady Lambert was making a 4-thousand-mile trip from Cannon Beach, Oregon to Hilton Head, South Carolina, when he was struck and critically injured just 10 miles east of Amarillo in Carson County.
AMARILLO, TX
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Semi rollover on I-40 detours traffic near Groom

Update: 7:15 p.m. According to a social media post from TxDOT Amarillo, traffic is back to normal. Update: 4:30 p.m. According to Sergeant Cindy Barkley with the Texas Department of Public Safety, the driver of the semi lost control, which caused the vehicle to roll over. Barkley stated that no injuries were reported. According to […]
GROOM, TX

