Casino Ladder Match At AEW All Out Hijacked By Stokely Hathaway, Won By The Joker
The winner of the Casino Ladder Match is..... The Joker won the Casino Ladder Match at AEW All Out. With this victory, The Joker has earned a future shot at the AEW World Championship. We just don't know who the Joker is. As Claudio Castagnoli, Dante Martin and Wheeler Yuta...
9/2 AEW Rampage Records Slight Increase In Viewership, Demo Rating Trends Up
Viewership numbers are in for the 9/2 edition of AEW Rampage . Brandon Thurston reports that AEW Rampage, which was headlined by a semi-final in the AEW World Trios Championship Tournament, drew 485,000 viewers on September 2. This number is up from the 431,000 viewers the show drew the prior Friday.
Worlds Collide Fall Out! WWE NXT 9/6/22 Full Show Review & Results | Fightful Sour Graps
Alex Pawlowski is stuck reviewing WWE NXT without Kate, discussing:. ...and more! Usually 60-90 minutes of review, 30 minutes of silliness.
Tony Khan Comments On Having WWE Competition On Labor Day Weekend, Won't 'Sit Back And Take It'
It was a loaded wrestling weekend for fans as WWE held Clash at the Castle on Saturday, September 4 and NXT Worlds Collide on Sunday, September 5. Almost immediately following NXT Worlds Collide was AEW All Out, its annual event that has been held on Labor Day weekend. While the...
Ricochet, Nikki ASH, Doudrop, Meiko Satomura, More In Action On 9/6 WWE NXT
Three bouts have been announced for Tuesday's NXT. WWE announced Ricochet, Nikki ASH, and Doudrop be sticking with NXT for at least one more show as they'll be in action on the September 6 episode of the program. Ricochet, who lost to Carmelo Hayes at NXT Worlds Collide in an...
AEW All Out 2022 - House Of Black vs. Sting, Darby Allin, And Miro Result
House of Black outsmarted. Sting, Darby Allin, and Miro bested House of Black (Malakai Black, Brody King, & Buddy Matthews) at AEW All Out 2022 in trios action. The finish saw Sting spit mist into the eyes of Black, catch him off guard as he was going for the black mass. Allin capitalized by catching Black with the last supper pin.
Details From AEW Talent Meeting From 8/24 Dynamite Tapings
Fighful Select has learned that there was a mandatory talent meeting at the All Elite Wrestling Dynamite tapings on August 24. Though the meeting is for talent, there are plenty of talent who weren't brought in for this set of tapings and won't be at the show. Fightful Select has learned some details about the talent meeting.
Kurt Angle Says Edge Pitched Photo Callback On WWE Raw, States WWE Wants To Keep Working With Him
Kurt Angle returned to WWE television on Monday's WWE Raw in his hometown of Pittsburgh. Angle was involved in multiple segment throughout the night, including a callback to a 2002 segment where Edge handed Kurt a set of photos reflecting on their friend. On the back of the photos Edge had written insults directed at Angle. In 2022, Edge and Angle brought the bit back, only this time, apologies were written.
Anthony Bowens Discusses The Acclaimed’s First PPV Match As A Team, Predicts Victory
Anthony Bowens discusses The Acclaimed's first pay-per-view opportunity. Since debuting as a tag team in AEW in 2020, The Acclaimed have yet to have a tag team bout on pay-per-view. While Max Caster has been in a few multi-man matches himself, Bowens has only been afforded the opportunity to participate in the Casino Battle Royale at 2021's Double Or Nothing.
More Details Behind Johnny Gargano's WWE Raw Return
Johnny Gargano returned to WWE in a surprise on the August 22 Raw. Gargano's name didn't appear on any rundowns ahead of the show as to keep the appearance secret. There was much of the talent that was there that didn't know, and much of production was not briefed on him appearing. When Gargano walked through backstage a few minutes before is when many people there found out.
AEW All Out 2022 Surpasses $1 Million In Ticket Sales
AEW All Out garners a live gate of over a million dollars. All Out is one of AEW's tent pole pay-per-view events. Back in 2019, AEW All Out saw the crowning of the company's first champion, and the promotion has grown by leaps and bounds since then. In 2022, AEW All Out is such a fan-favorite event that it has garnered over $1 million dollars in live ticket sales.
Watch: AEW All Out Media Scrum | 9/4/22
Tony Khan Says AEW Will Gross Over $100 Million In 2022
AEW is doing good business. Tony Khan has often touted AEW ratings as a sign that the company is in a healthy position with Dynamite being in one of the top two spots every Wednesday on cable for months. Khan has also noted that the last three AEW pay-per-views have surpassed $1 million at the gate.
Major League Wrestling Partners With Range Sports, Court Bauer Comments
Major League Wrestling has formed a new partnership in the hopes of reaching new heights. As reported by Justin Barrasso of Sports Illustrated, MLW has partnered with Range Sports, which is led by president Will Funk, who worked for WarnerMedia for the past two decades. There, he had an influential role as the Executive Vice President and made major moves like the NBA on TNT partnership and, alongside CBS, the acquisition of March Madness. Under his guidance, WarnerMedia also started making original programming.
IWTV Announces T4 Summit, First Ever Tag Team Champions To Be Crowned In December
Territory Tag Team Tournament Tongue Twister. After officially announcing the creation of the titles earlier this summer, IWTV has officially revealed more details on how their first ever Tag Team Champions will be determined. T4, also known as the Territory Tag Team Tournament, will begin this month and will feature a fifteen team bracket. The first round matchups will be hosted by IWTV partner promotions, but the tournament will conclude with the quarterfinals, semifinals and finals all set to take place at December's Wrestival weekend on December 30 and 31.
Gunther: I'm Open To Being Involved Somehow With NXT Europe, It Has A Lot Of Potential
Gunther says he's open to being involved with NXT Europe. Previously, as WALTER, Gunther had a successful run as the NXT UK Champion. He was one of the faces of the brand before he moved overseas. Since then, he has been called up to SmackDown, where he is now the WWE Intercontinental Champion. Meanwhile, in August, WWE announced that NXT UK will be going on hiatus ahead of the launch of NXT Europe next year.
AEW All Out 2022 Results & Review | Sean Ross Sapp Podcast
Sean Ross Sapp (@SeanRossSapp) and Julie Cutler (@TheCrowneJules) review AEW All Out 2022!. Exclusive! Grab the NordVPN deal https://nordvpn.com/fightful Try it risk-free now with a 30-day money-back guarantee, and FOUR MONTHS FREE!. Get all of Manscaped's great products and 20% off, plus free shipping at Manscaped.com code FIGHTFUL.
AEW Dark: Elevation Stream And Results (9/5): Private Party, Serena Deeb, Julia Hart In Action
AEW aired its AEW Dark: Elevation show on September 5. Matches were taped on August 31 from NOW Arena in Hoffman Estates, IL. The full lineup is below. Fans can watch the show in the video above. AEW Dark: Elevation Stream And Results (9/5) - Julia Hart def. Alice Crowley.
Dani Luna Discusses Her WWE Release, Her Reaction To NXT UK's Hiatus
Dani Luna discusses her WWE release. Luna, like many other NXT UK stars, was let go following the news that NXT UK would be going on hiatus prior to the launch of NXT Europe. In an interview with Steve Fall of NBC Sports Boston, Luna was asked whether she was released or asked to relocate. She made it clear that the company nicely let her go.
Battle Slam Announces 'Aftermath' Event For September
The next Battle Slam event is set. Battle Slam announced that 'Aftermath' is set for September 25 from the Oasis Event Center in Atlanta, GA. The event will feature an eight-man tournament to crown the first-ever Battle Slam World Champion. Battle Slam combines the world of wrestling and hip hop, featuring wrestling matches and musical performances.
