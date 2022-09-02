ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mckinney, TX

KVUE

2 Most Wanted fugitives captured in the Austin area, Texas DPS says

AUSTIN, Texas — Two of the state's "Most Wanted" fugitives were recently arrested in the Austin area, the Texas Department of Public Safety said Tuesday. DPS said 54-year-old William Eugene Bird was arrested by the Austin Police Department following a traffic stop on Aug. 24. The Bastrop County Sheriff's Office (BCSO) assisted in the arrest.
AUSTIN, TX
KTEN.com

Chief's dismissal prompts Preston firefighter walkout

GRAYSON COUNTY, Texas (KTEN) — Preston Fire Rescue, which serves the Preston Peninsula north of Pottsboro, has a personnel crisis. Six volunteer firefighters turned in their resignations at a meeting of the organization's board of directors last Friday after the board terminated Chief Chase Stanford. Only three firefighters remain...
POTTSBORO, TX
WIBW

1 teen, 2 adults arrested after threats to Kansas school posted on social media

MADISON, Kan. (WIBW) - One teenager and two adults were arrested after a threat to a Kansas school was posted to social media with a picture of a firearm. The Greenwood Co. Sheriff’s Office says on Sunday, Sept. 4, officials were made aware of a threat against a local school that was posted on social media the day before. The post included a picture of a firearm.
MADISON, KS
People

'People Magazine Investigates': How a Seemingly Normal Suburban Texas Mom Went Down a Violent Path

Candy Montgomery decided to have an affair with her best friend's husband after accidentally colliding with him during a church volleyball game By all appearances, there was nothing unusual about Candy Montgomery. A stay-at-home mom, Candy lived with her husband and two children in the Dallas suburb of Wylie, Texas. She was a regular churchgoer, and it was at church where she met Betty Gore, a married mother and an elementary school teacher, and the two would become best friends. But the relationship would ultimately lead to Betty's death...
WYLIE, TX
eparisextra.com

Shooting at party leaves one in hospital

On September 4, 2022, at approximately 12:09 am, the Hunt County Sheriff’s Office Dispatch Center received a call of a disturbance in the 5800 block of Highway 11 Commerce, Texas. On September 4, 2022, at approximately 12:09 am, the Hunt County Sheriff’s Office Dispatch Center received a call of...
COMMERCE, TX
KXII.com

Gainesville man accused of murdering father

GAINESVILLE, Texas (KXII) - Gainesville police arrested a man Saturday morning at the crime scene where he allegedly murdered his father. When police were called out to a parking lot on South Weaver Street, they arrived to find 44-year-old Mark Gaffney laying on the ground- still alive but not moving, according to a press release.
GAINESVILLE, TX
KSAT 12

‘Baby box’ gives parents another option to surrender baby

SAN ANTONIO – Under Texas’ Safe Haven Law, a baby 60 days or younger can be taken to a hospital without facing prosecution. The law requires the parent to give their child to an employee at any designated safe place and tell the person they want to leave the child at a Safe Haven.
TEXAS STATE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Religion
CBS DFW

Mistrial in abuse case in Texas against ex-MVP Wetteland

DENTON, Texas (AP) — A Texas judge has declared a mistrial in the child sex assault case against former All-Star and World Series MVP pitcher John Wetteland after the jury deadlocked.The Denton County jury told Judge Lee Ann Breading three times that it was split before she declared a mistrial Friday. Wetteland, who played for the Texas Rangers from 1997 to 2000 and also played for the New York Yankees and Seattle Mariners, was being tried on three counts of aggravated sexual assault of a child.When asked if the case will be retried, Denton County First Assistant District Attorney Jamie...
DENTON COUNTY, TX
KWTX

Gov. Greg Abbott said rape victims can take Plan B. But emergency contraception isn’t widely available for the state’s poorest people.

AUSTIN, Texas (TEXAS TRIBUNE) -On Friday, Gov. Greg Abbott told The Dallas Morning News that rape victims can take emergency contraception, like Plan B, to prevent a pregnancy. With abortion now banned in Texas, even in instances of incest or rape, the governor recommended the use of emergency contraception to ensure a victim of rape does not become pregnant.
TEXAS STATE
dallasexpress.com

Juvenile Shot in Local Motel Room

An altercation in a Far North Dallas motel room on Sunday reportedly led to a young girl being shot. Police said the incident happened just after midnight on September 4 at the Red Roof Inn located in the 13600 block of North Central Expressway. Detectives said an argument broke out...
DALLAS, TX
dallasexpress.com

Second Youth Officer Arrested for Excessive Force

A second juvenile correctional officer was charged earlier this week with allegedly using excessive force against a youth in custody at the Henry Wade Juvenile Justice Center in Dallas County. Former Texas Juvenile Justice Department (TJJD) supervision officer Michael Leopold Richards, Jr. turned himself over to the Dallas County Sheriff’s...
DALLAS COUNTY, TX
KBAT 99.9

Welcome To Texas….Those Aren’t Baby Wipes

It seemed like another routine day at the US-Mexico border crossing in Laredo. Friday, at the Colombia-Solidarity Bridge a truckload of baby wipes pulled into the yard for inspections. The truck was hauling a 2016 Stoughton trailer. Alert border guards decided that the truckload of baby wipes needed a second...
LAREDO, TX

