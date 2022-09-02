Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
2 Most Wanted fugitives captured in the Austin area, Texas DPS says
AUSTIN, Texas — Two of the state's "Most Wanted" fugitives were recently arrested in the Austin area, the Texas Department of Public Safety said Tuesday. DPS said 54-year-old William Eugene Bird was arrested by the Austin Police Department following a traffic stop on Aug. 24. The Bastrop County Sheriff's Office (BCSO) assisted in the arrest.
KTEN.com
Chief's dismissal prompts Preston firefighter walkout
GRAYSON COUNTY, Texas (KTEN) — Preston Fire Rescue, which serves the Preston Peninsula north of Pottsboro, has a personnel crisis. Six volunteer firefighters turned in their resignations at a meeting of the organization's board of directors last Friday after the board terminated Chief Chase Stanford. Only three firefighters remain...
WIBW
1 teen, 2 adults arrested after threats to Kansas school posted on social media
MADISON, Kan. (WIBW) - One teenager and two adults were arrested after a threat to a Kansas school was posted to social media with a picture of a firearm. The Greenwood Co. Sheriff’s Office says on Sunday, Sept. 4, officials were made aware of a threat against a local school that was posted on social media the day before. The post included a picture of a firearm.
'People Magazine Investigates': How a Seemingly Normal Suburban Texas Mom Went Down a Violent Path
Candy Montgomery decided to have an affair with her best friend's husband after accidentally colliding with him during a church volleyball game By all appearances, there was nothing unusual about Candy Montgomery. A stay-at-home mom, Candy lived with her husband and two children in the Dallas suburb of Wylie, Texas. She was a regular churchgoer, and it was at church where she met Betty Gore, a married mother and an elementary school teacher, and the two would become best friends. But the relationship would ultimately lead to Betty's death...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Texas Woman Claims She Was Baptizing Her Husband Not Attempting to Drown Him
We will have to see if that holds up in court. Looks like Denton police had a very interesting call a few weeks ago. Back on August 16th, a call came in about a woman holding a man under the water behind the Denton Municipal Electric facility. There's a creek that runs behind the building and the caller believed the man was dead.
KWTX
Parents of North Texas School Districts send cease and desist of ‘In God We Trust’ posters
KELLER, Texas (CBS NEWSPATH) - North Texas School Districts that accepted donated signs with the nation’s motto, “In God We Trust”, to display in their schools could be hit with lawsuits. A group of parents sent a cease and desist letters to the Mansfield, Keller, Carroll and...
Cautionary Tale: Dallas, Texas Woman Shares Terrifying Story From Supermarket
Every person deserves to feel safe wherever they go. Unfortunately, there are people that look to disrupt that peaceful feeling. With that thought in mind, one woman in Texas took to TikTok to share a story that should be a warning to those around them. The Incident. juliamarielittle on TikTok...
eparisextra.com
Shooting at party leaves one in hospital
On September 4, 2022, at approximately 12:09 am, the Hunt County Sheriff’s Office Dispatch Center received a call of a disturbance in the 5800 block of Highway 11 Commerce, Texas. On September 4, 2022, at approximately 12:09 am, the Hunt County Sheriff’s Office Dispatch Center received a call of...
IN THIS ARTICLE
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Caretakers Accused of Draining Nonverbal Woman's Inheritance in 3 Months, Burning 2nd Woman: Sheriff
A married couple from Collin County is facing several charges after being accused of forcing one woman into a dog kennel and burning her with boiling water while living off the inheritance of a different woman needing constant care. According to a number of arrest warrant affidavits obtained by NBC...
KXII.com
Gainesville man accused of murdering father
GAINESVILLE, Texas (KXII) - Gainesville police arrested a man Saturday morning at the crime scene where he allegedly murdered his father. When police were called out to a parking lot on South Weaver Street, they arrived to find 44-year-old Mark Gaffney laying on the ground- still alive but not moving, according to a press release.
wtaw.com
Suburban Dallas Man Admits Killing Ex-Girlfriend In Her College Station Apartment
A suburban Dallas man has admitted killing his ex-girlfriend in her College Station apartment nearly two years ago. But prosecutors say 24 year old Cristian Gonzales of Lewisville has not said why he stabbed and strangled 19 year old Angie Saucedo after a six month relationship. Gonzales was sentenced to...
KSAT 12
‘Baby box’ gives parents another option to surrender baby
SAN ANTONIO – Under Texas’ Safe Haven Law, a baby 60 days or younger can be taken to a hospital without facing prosecution. The law requires the parent to give their child to an employee at any designated safe place and tell the person they want to leave the child at a Safe Haven.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Mistrial in abuse case in Texas against ex-MVP Wetteland
DENTON, Texas (AP) — A Texas judge has declared a mistrial in the child sex assault case against former All-Star and World Series MVP pitcher John Wetteland after the jury deadlocked.The Denton County jury told Judge Lee Ann Breading three times that it was split before she declared a mistrial Friday. Wetteland, who played for the Texas Rangers from 1997 to 2000 and also played for the New York Yankees and Seattle Mariners, was being tried on three counts of aggravated sexual assault of a child.When asked if the case will be retried, Denton County First Assistant District Attorney Jamie...
KWTX
Gov. Greg Abbott said rape victims can take Plan B. But emergency contraception isn’t widely available for the state’s poorest people.
AUSTIN, Texas (TEXAS TRIBUNE) -On Friday, Gov. Greg Abbott told The Dallas Morning News that rape victims can take emergency contraception, like Plan B, to prevent a pregnancy. With abortion now banned in Texas, even in instances of incest or rape, the governor recommended the use of emergency contraception to ensure a victim of rape does not become pregnant.
Uvdale shooting victim's parent denounces Abbott for saying Texas can't ban adults under 21 from purchasing guns
A parent of one of the victims who died at the Robb Elementary school shooting has slammed Governor Abbott for saying that it's not possible to raise the age to buy assault weapons.
dallasexpress.com
Juvenile Shot in Local Motel Room
An altercation in a Far North Dallas motel room on Sunday reportedly led to a young girl being shot. Police said the incident happened just after midnight on September 4 at the Red Roof Inn located in the 13600 block of North Central Expressway. Detectives said an argument broke out...
Texas woman faces 6 years in federal prison after attempting to smuggle meth
A Texas woman who admitted to conspiring with the intent to distribute meth in exchange for money has been sentenced to six years in federal prison.
police1.com
Gunman walks up to cruiser, fires shotgun at Texas officer's head
SACHSE, Texas — A person with shotgun walked up to a parked police car northeast of Dallas and fired a shotgun at an officer’s head early Friday. A second officer in the car fired back, wounding the gunman. The two police officers in the small city of Sachse...
dallasexpress.com
Second Youth Officer Arrested for Excessive Force
A second juvenile correctional officer was charged earlier this week with allegedly using excessive force against a youth in custody at the Henry Wade Juvenile Justice Center in Dallas County. Former Texas Juvenile Justice Department (TJJD) supervision officer Michael Leopold Richards, Jr. turned himself over to the Dallas County Sheriff’s...
Welcome To Texas….Those Aren’t Baby Wipes
It seemed like another routine day at the US-Mexico border crossing in Laredo. Friday, at the Colombia-Solidarity Bridge a truckload of baby wipes pulled into the yard for inspections. The truck was hauling a 2016 Stoughton trailer. Alert border guards decided that the truckload of baby wipes needed a second...
Comments / 2