New foods added for Cowboys fans to enjoy this season

Concessions stands at AT&T Stadium will be serving new items when the Dallas Cowboys open their season. The Cowboys open at home September 11 against Tampa Bay.

"A great thing about our team is we work together," said Legends Hospitality Director of Food and Beverage George Wasai. "We all sit in the same meeting and plan on how we can create a great fan experience."

Wasai says those meetings include what to include on the menu but also artwork at the stadium, music and programs around games.

This year, eight new items are available at different locations throughout the stadium:

Steak Sandwich

Slow-roasted beef dipped in our signature Au Jus and piled on a toasted bun with arugula, provolone cheese, creamy horseradish sauce and caramelized onions.

Available at: Main Clubs and all Hall of Fame stands

Lobster Mac-N-Cheese

Our Famous Cowboys Mac-N-Cheese elevated with chunks of garlic-butter-poached lobster finished with fresh parsley.

Available at: Main Clubs

Torta

Soft Bolillo Bun layered with fresh refried beans, guests’ choice of house made salsa chicken, barbacoa or pastor pork, then topped with queso fresco, lettuce, tomato, red onion, and guacamole.

Available at: Vaqueros Stands at 204, 229, 416 and 446

Fried Mozzarella Burger

Fresh brioche bun piled high with fried mozzarella sticks, our delicious house-made marinara sauce, angus burger patty and pepper jack cheese. Cheesy heaven on earth!

Available at: North and South Silver Clubs

Mozzarella Sticks

A basket of fresh, fried mozzarella sticks served with our delicious house-made marinara sauce.

Available at: Crisp stands 218, 243, 409, 439 and Silver North and South Clubs

Mango Habanero Chicken Sandwich with Pineapple Slaw

Juicy fried chicken tossed in our signature mango-habanero sauce topped with our fresh, house-made pineapple slaw.

Available at: Crisp stands 218, 243, 409, 439

Muffuletta

A true New Orleans staple! Fresh focaccia bread topped with house-made olive salad and layers of capicola, mortadella, ham, salami, provolone and mozzarella cheeses. Available at: Main Clubs

Coffee on Game Day with Black Rifle Coffee

Fans will be able to enjoy hot, iced and frozen coffee on game day with Black Rifle Coffee Company (BRCC), a Veteran-founded coffee company serving premium coffee to people who love America. Founded in 2014 by Green Beret Evan Hafer, Black Rifle develops their explosive roast profiles with the same mission focus they learned while serving in the military. BRCC is committed to supporting Veterans, active-duty military, first responders and the American way of life.

Available at: Black Rifle Coffee Company at U411 and U441.

Concessions Chef Heather Fuller said she works closely with Legends' suppliers to ensure they will have enough of each new item. She said Lobster Mac-N-Cheese was very popular during the Garth Brooks concert this summer.

"We just have to stay on top of what our projections would be," she said. "Usually I give them projections for several months."

Fuller says her team spends the offseason developing ideas. In addition to ensuring they can get an adequate supply of each dish, she says chefs work on taste, how to prepare large amounts of something quickly and making sure it is served in a way fan can enjoy it at their seat.

"Whenever we have new items, we try to debut them for a couple events before the Cowboys season just so we can work out any kinks, we can see how sales are going to be and adjust our orders if necessary," Fuller said. "There's a lot that goes into this. We have to be looking at sales data constantly to make sure we have enough, but we also don't want to waste."

Fuller says they also plan based on which teams will be playing at AT&T Stadium. The New Orleans Saints do not play in Arlington this year, but when they do, she says they would likely prepare more Muffuletta.

"That's a New Orleans staple," she said. "I've had people who have spent a lot of time in New Orleans say, 'That is a great Muffuletta,' which is music to my ears."

Rapper Bad Bunny performs at AT&T Stadium September 9, two days before the Cowboys' opener. Wasai said concerts like that and Garth Brooks help Legends prepare for the season.

"We've hosted four concerts, and we'll have a fifth. That, honestly, has really helped us get ready for the season," he said. "They really help us with planning and testing all the new concepts. We can test all of those and see what feedback we get."

