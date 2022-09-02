Read full article on original website
Carolyn
4d ago
Oh my god what did he do with those documents? Oh much danger are we in now because of his careless actions.
Governor Abbott says the F.B.I. search on Donald Trump's home is, "next-level Nixonian".Euri Giles | ClareifiTexas State
Opinion: Republicans Now Want to Defund the FBIWalter Rhein
Mar-a-Lago Estate Raided by FBIThe Veracity ReportPalm Beach, FL
Gov. DeSantis Comments on FBI Raid of Trump’s Mar-A-Lago Home, Noting That “Hunter Biden Gets Treated With Kid Gloves”Toby HazlewoodFlorida State
A former federal prosecutor says Donald Trump should be arrested 'promptly' after 'unlawfully taking' classified records: 'Did he sell them to America's adversaries?'
A legal expert said it's entirely possible that some documents "are nowhere to be found because they are already with someone else."
WATCH: Karl Rove says Secret Service could have ratted Trump out over classified docs
A Secret Service member tasked with safeguarding former President Donald Trump may have been the one to spill the beans about the classified material at Mar-a-Lago, according to Karl Rove.
Hillary Clinton reveals sad reason behind why she wears pantsuits instead of skirts
Hillary Clinton has revealed why she started wearing pantsuits instead of skirts following a 1995 Brazil state visit.The former presidential candidate revealed that she wore a cream skirt suit during her visit to Brazil when photographers shot her from below.“I was sitting on a couch, and the press was let in,” she told CBS Sunday Morning’s Norah O’Donnell. “There were a bunch of them shooting up.”According to reports, some photos from that trip, in which her underwear was allegedly visible, were later used in ads for a Brazilian lingerie brand.“All of a sudden the White House gets alerted to...
DOJ officials were alarmed by surveillance footage of the Mar-a-Lago room where classified info was being stored, report says
Officials decided to request a warrant to search Mar-a-Lago after new evidence emerged about classified information kept there, the NYT reported.
‘Morning Joe': Trump Caught in Catch-22 After Big Lie About Classified Docs at Mar-a-Lago (Video)
The MSNBC host skewers the former president for covering his trail of missteps with mistruths. MSNBC “Morning Joe” host Joe Scarborough took aim at former President Donald Trump Thursday morning in a segment exploring the cloak of dishonesty Trump apparently tried to shield himself in when communicating with federal authorities about the volume of classified documents he kept with him at his Mar-a-Lago residence.
Trump lawyer told New York AG she searched Mar-a-Lago office, closets and drawers for documents - six days before the Mar-a-Lago subpoena to find classified files - so what else did she find?
A lawyer representing Donald Trump in a New York tax fraud probe told a court that she thoroughly searched his Mar-a-Lago home for documents - less than a week before the Justice Department subpoenaed him in an investigation over his handling of highly classified records. Though the investigations are separate,...
Trump, who received hundreds of millions of dollars from his father's real estate empire, calls John Fetterman spoiled: 'He lived off his parents' money'
At a campaign rally in Pennsylvania, former President Donald Trump said Democrat candidate Lt. Gov. John Fetterman "leeched off his parents' money."
Trump-appointed judge blocks FBI from using evidence seized at Mar-a-Lago and orders special master review
A Florida federal judge named to the bench by Donald Trump has barred the Department of Justice from using the thousands of government-owned documents seized during the 8 August search of his property to further an ongoing criminal investigation into the ex-president. The Monday order by US District Judge Aileen Cannon blocks — temporarily — the federal government’s law enforcement apparatus from acting on which most legal experts say is overwhelming evidence that Mr Trump violated several federal laws laying out criminal penalties for mishandling national defence information and obstructing justice. The government will not be able to use...
Trump lawyer who was at Mar-a-Lago for FBI search describes the scene
Lindsey Halligan, a Florida-based attorney for former President Donald Trump, was at Mar-a-Lago and spoke with CBS News about the FBI search. Here's her description of what transpired:. Halligan received a call at around 10 a.m. Monday that FBI agents were at Trump's Palm Beach home, Mar-a-Lago, and they had...
Trump's lawyer wouldn't let FBI agents open any boxes in a Mar-a-Lago storage room in June, DOJ says. 76 classified documents were later found in that room alone.
The discovery "casts doubt on the extent of cooperation" by Trump's team, a court filing said, alleging they "likely" tried to obstruct the probe.
Opinion | Trump’s Lawyers Might Think They Just Won. They Still Botched the Case.
Trump’s incompetent attorneys turned an administrative matter into a possible criminal indictment. The appointment of a special master doesn’t change that.
'Trump has never lied': Supporter protests outside Mar-a-Lago over FBI search
CNN’s Randi Kaye speaks with Trump supporters in Palm Beach, Florida, as they’re rallying for the former president over the FBI search of his Mar-a-Lago residence.
Department of Justice compares Donald Trump's legal team's efforts to get back documents to those of his former ally Michael Cohen — and notes Cohen did it faster
Former President Trump has requested an outside expert to review materials seized at Mar-a-Lago. The Justice Department said in a Tuesday filing that this move would be "unnecessary." It said Trump's efforts are similar to those of Michael Cohen, who made the request faster. Former President Donald Trump's efforts to...
A detailed inventory of the items recovered in the Mar-a-Lago raid shows that Trump kept classified documents mixed in with personal items like clothes and magazines
The FBI also recovered dozens of empty folders that were labeled "classified" or with instructions to return the contents to a military aide or staff secretary.
Prosecutors Can Show Trump 'Personally' Handled Classified Files: Mariotti
Ex-federal prosecutor Renato Mariotti said since classified documents at Mar-a-Lago were with personal items shows Trump "decided to keep them."
See Trump attorney's admission about his office where FBI found classified docs
Former President Donald Trump’s attorney Alina Habba said on Fox that she has been in Trump’s office where the FBI photographed classified documents, and says he “has guests frequently there.”
Kash Patel, Trump's disinformation wizard, publishes worst children's book of all time
The devastating photo that went viral last week of the "Top Secret" markings on documents that the FBI found in its court-approved Aug. 8 search of Donald Trump's office speaks a thousand words about a former president's utter carelessness with national security secrets. The photo was part of a Justice...
Putin Forces 'Confused' by Ukraine Strikes, Headed for Surrender: General
Morale was plunging and the potential for disease was rising among Russian troops, according to U.S. Army Lieutenant General Mark Hertling.
House Judiciary GOP Tweets an Eye Roll in Response to Photo Evidence of Trump Threatening National Security
In the wake of a bombshell Justice Department report shedding light on the recent search of Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago home, some aren't too concerned by a photo showing top secret documents that were allegedly being kept at the resort. GOP members of the House Judiciary Committee, for instance, responded to the news with an eye roll emoji.
