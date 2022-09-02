ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Palm Beach, FL

Carolyn
4d ago

Oh my god what did he do with those documents? Oh much danger are we in now because of his careless actions.

The Independent

Hillary Clinton reveals sad reason behind why she wears pantsuits instead of skirts

Hillary Clinton has revealed why she started wearing pantsuits instead of skirts following a 1995 Brazil state visit.The former presidential candidate revealed that she wore a cream skirt suit during her visit to Brazil when photographers shot her from below.“I was sitting on a couch, and the press was let in,” she told CBS Sunday Morning’s Norah O’Donnell. “There were a bunch of them shooting up.”According to reports, some photos from that trip, in which her underwear was allegedly visible, were later used in ads for a Brazilian lingerie brand.“All of a sudden the White House gets alerted to...
TheWrap

‘Morning Joe': Trump Caught in Catch-22 After Big Lie About Classified Docs at Mar-a-Lago (Video)

The MSNBC host skewers the former president for covering his trail of missteps with mistruths. MSNBC “Morning Joe” host Joe Scarborough took aim at former President Donald Trump Thursday morning in a segment exploring the cloak of dishonesty Trump apparently tried to shield himself in when communicating with federal authorities about the volume of classified documents he kept with him at his Mar-a-Lago residence.
Daily Mail

Trump lawyer told New York AG she searched Mar-a-Lago office, closets and drawers for documents - six days before the Mar-a-Lago subpoena to find classified files - so what else did she find?

A lawyer representing Donald Trump in a New York tax fraud probe told a court that she thoroughly searched his Mar-a-Lago home for documents - less than a week before the Justice Department subpoenaed him in an investigation over his handling of highly classified records. Though the investigations are separate,...
The Independent

Trump-appointed judge blocks FBI from using evidence seized at Mar-a-Lago and orders special master review

A Florida federal judge named to the bench by Donald Trump has barred the Department of Justice from using the thousands of government-owned documents seized during the 8 August search of his property to further an ongoing criminal investigation into the ex-president. The Monday order by US District Judge Aileen Cannon blocks — temporarily — the federal government’s law enforcement apparatus from acting on which most legal experts say is overwhelming evidence that Mr Trump violated several federal laws laying out criminal penalties for mishandling national defence information and obstructing justice. The government will not be able to use...
Business Insider

Department of Justice compares Donald Trump's legal team's efforts to get back documents to those of his former ally Michael Cohen — and notes Cohen did it faster

Former President Trump has requested an outside expert to review materials seized at Mar-a-Lago. The Justice Department said in a Tuesday filing that this move would be "unnecessary." It said Trump's efforts are similar to those of Michael Cohen, who made the request faster. Former President Donald Trump's efforts to...
