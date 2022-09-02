ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Family Relationships

SheKnows

A Brother Asked His Sister and Her Baby to Leave a Fancy Dinner & His Reasoning Actually Makes Sense

On the surface, kicking your breastfeeding sister out of a restaurant sounds awful. But hear this Reddit user out. He took to the “AITA” forum to share his story, and there are so many people who took his side in this situation. The user explained that he had planned to purpose to his girlfriend Jessy during a family dinner at a Michelin-star restaurant. The spot, he said, is very high end, has a strict dress code, and doesn’t allow children under 14. He made the booking 10 months in advance and put his credit card down for 12 people. In the...
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
Parade

Mom's Sarcastic 'Back to School' Sign Goes Viral

Now that back-to-school season is fully upon us, one mother has a message for other parents also bracing for the inevitable chaos of the behind-the-scenes preparation. In a now-viral Instagram post shared on Aug. 31, Jeni Bukolt celebrated children's return to classrooms all over the nation by honoring their parents and caregivers with a satirical selfie and an important note.
INSTAGRAM
People

Jason Momoa Shaves Head To Highlight Issue of Single-Use Plastic: 'It's Just So Sad'

The action star ditched his trademark shoulder-length hair in a plea to save the planet in a video posted on Instagram Monday Jason Momoa is showing his love for the environment by shaving his head! The Dune star, 43, took to Instagram on Monday and toasted "new beginnings" by getting his famous locks chopped off. "Aloha, everyone," he began in the video, before he added, "Hand me those braids." As he held two long pieces of cut braided hair, Momoa proceeded to talk as clippers made mulch of his shoulder-length hair. "Shavin' off the...
HAWAII STATE
Daily Mail

All-girls private school rejects a trans student, 12, because 'she's a male' - as her furious mum unleashes on the college

The furious mother of a transgender student is suing an all-girls school for denying her child a place because she was 'born a male'. Single mother of four Emma Jensen said she was excited for her two children Rylee, 13, and Harley, 12, to attend private Brisbane school Carinity Education Southside after seeing photos of their relatives in the school's foyer.
EDUCATION
yr.media

Another School Obsessed With Black Student’s Hair

A Sioux Falls high school told a Black freshman’s parents that he must cut his dreadlocks or leave the school. Braxton Schafer, a 14-year-old at O’Gorman High School, will be transferring after he and his parents refused to comply with a uniform code that says boys’ hair length should be above the collar, according to Yahoo News.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
SheKnows

A Mom Says It’s ‘Evil’ Her Adult Children Won’t Agree to Care for Their Disabled Brother & Reddit Is Thoroughly Freaked Out

It goes without saying that it’s every parent’s goal to make sure their children will, when the time comes, be able to handle life without them — and, in families with multiple siblings, it often comes with the hope that they also care for one another (along with any other responsibilities they have). But, as a mother in reddit’s famed-AITA subreddit found out, there are limits to what you can ask of your children and their futures — and that word “ask” is pretty essential in really allowing them to consent to step up into more defined caregiver roles later in their lives.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
Mary Duncan

Custodian feeds poor, hungry boy at school and gets reprimanded for his kindness

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a friend and family member who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. My daughter Ellis is a junior in high school now, and despite how she may behave at home towards me, she is apparently a joy to her teachers. That’s what it always says when I get report cards in the mail: Ellis is a joy to have in class.
Slate

Help! My Parents Gave Me a Name That Makes Everyone Think I’m Racist.

Dear Prudence is Slate’s advice column. Submit questions here. I am a middle-aged white woman with an East Indian name. I am concerned about appropriation and walking around basically embodying a living micro-aggression. While my parents and I have close connections to India, and my Indian godparents suggested the name, nobody knows that when they meet me. They just meet a white woman with an Indian name.
SOCIETY
hotnewhiphop.com

Erica Banks Defends Her Decision To Twerk For High School Students

Back in July, Erica Banks said she got a Brazilian Butt Lift, and explained her decision, saying, "I hated going to the gym [and] sweating my hair out... Once I got enough bread, s**t, I went and got my s**t done... Get that BBL sis." At a recent high school pep rally, Banks put the BBL to work, twerking in front of a group of high schoolers.
CELEBRITIES
People

People

