College football rankings: Projecting the AP Top 25 rankings after Week 1
We're still a few days out from the latest college football AP Top 25 rankings after Week 1, but Saturday's results at the top of the poll will certainly shake up how things look moving forward after Labor Day weekend. Unranked Florida's home over Utah should cause a shakeup, along with Georgia's emphatic blowout of Oregon and Ohio State's highly-contested tussle with fifth-ranked Notre Dame.
ESPN Releases New Top 25 Following Saturday's Games
The first full Saturday of the 2022 college football season is in the books. Several prominent games took place in Week 1 on Saturday, with Ohio State holding off Notre Dame, Georgia rocking Oregon and Alabama looking dominant as ever, among other contests. Following Week 1's first Saturday games, ESPN's...
Fed-up Clemson football fans take to Twitter with comical reactions to offense’s early struggles vs. Georgia Tech
One quarter. That’s all it took for Clemson football fans to get fed up with the offense’s struggles in the 2022 season opener against Georgia Tech. Frustrated Tigers fans took to Twitter to let off some steam- and to take their eyeballs away from the offensive display they were watching. Here are some of the […] The post Fed-up Clemson football fans take to Twitter with comical reactions to offense’s early struggles vs. Georgia Tech appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Ohio State football star Jaxon Smith-Njigba exits Notre Dame game with injury
Ohio State football got some early bad news on Saturday after wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba left their Notre Dame game with an apparent injury. While the nature of the injury has yet to be disclosed, it appears Smith-Njigba is dealing with some sort of knee or hamstring injury. Prior to the issue, he took a […] The post Ohio State football star Jaxon Smith-Njigba exits Notre Dame game with injury appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Browns coach Kevin Stefanski claims Baker Mayfield’s knowledge is ‘overrated’ ahead of Week 1 clash vs. Panthers
One of the most anticipated matchups of the NFL’s opening weekend has to be the Week 1 clash between the Cleveland Browns and the Carolina Panthers. Baker Mayfield will be facing his former team in what has emerged as one of the most intriguing storylines early in the season.
‘I know y’all think I’m crazy’: Nick Saban berates reporters over what caused Alabama football’s ‘biggest issue’
What better way to open your campaign than a near-flawless 55-0 win in your first game of the season? Well, that’s exactly what Alabama did on Saturday as they coasted to victory against a hapless Utah State side on Saturday. Despite the huge win, however, Crimson Tide head coach Nick Saban still found himself in […] The post ‘I know y’all think I’m crazy’: Nick Saban berates reporters over what caused Alabama football’s ‘biggest issue’ appeared first on ClutchPoints.
LeBron James reacts to Deion Sanders’ son going OFF with 5 TDs in season debut
Shedeur Sanders enjoyed his greatest game as a Jackson State football player, tossing for five touchdowns in a near-perfect effort to kick off the 2022 season. No less than NBA superstar LeBron James took notice of how well Shedeur, son of NFL great Deion Sanders, performed. Shedeur Sanders completed 29-of-33 passes for 323 yards as […] The post LeBron James reacts to Deion Sanders’ son going OFF with 5 TDs in season debut appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Kyle Whittingham sounds off on ‘nightmarish’ Utah football travel situation after loss to Florida
Talk about adding insult to injury. The no. 7-ranked Utah football program shockingly lost to the unranked Florida Gators 29-26 on Saturday. Not only was it not how Utes heads coach Kyle Whittingham wanted to start the season, but the team then became stranded at a Gainesville airport when the team’s charter flight was unable […] The post Kyle Whittingham sounds off on ‘nightmarish’ Utah football travel situation after loss to Florida appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Alabama football head coach Nick Saban reacts to Bryce Young erupting for 6 TDs to lead Crimson Tide vs. Utah State
When you’re on top of the world, it’s easy for someone to just coast on the success. After all, you’ve reached the top of your sport. There’s nowhere else to go for him. So when Alabama football standout Bryce Young won the Heisman Trophy last year, fans were worried. After all, the Heisman Hangover phenomenon […] The post Alabama football head coach Nick Saban reacts to Bryce Young erupting for 6 TDs to lead Crimson Tide vs. Utah State appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Marcus Freeman gets brutally honest on Notre Dame loss to CJ Stroud, Ohio State
Notre Dame football had a rather disappointing outcome on Saturday night after they failed to hold on to their lead and lost to the Ohio State Buckeyes. However, head coach Marcus Freeman knows they have no one to blame but themselves. Speaking to reporters after the 21-10 loss, Freeman emphasized...
MAILBAG: Neal Brown's Job Security, 4th & 1 Decision, Reese Smith's Catch, RB Order + More
Answering this week's questions from the fans!
LSU football gets brutal Maason Smith news after loss to Florida State
The Brian Kelly era didn’t quite start out the way LSU football fans hoped, as the Tigers were bested by the Florida State Seminoles 24-23 on Sunday night. To make matters worse, one of the Tigers’ best players, defensive lineman Maason Smith, left the game with a knee injury that occurred while he was celebrating […] The post LSU football gets brutal Maason Smith news after loss to Florida State appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Football Fans React To Chris Fowler's Performance Tonight
Fans aren't too pleased with Chris Fowler right now. Fowler and Kirk Herbstreit are on the call for Saturday night's primetime game between the Buckeyes of Ohio State and Fighting Irish of Notre Dame. Typically, Fowler and Herbstreit are the best in the business. But tonight, Fowler appears to be...
UNC football coach Mack Brown goes full Antonio Brown after win vs. Appalachian State
UNC football improved to 2-0 on the season with a win over the Appalachian State Mountaineers on Saturday. Naturally, head coach Mack Brown was hyped after the victory, so much so that he went full Antonio Brown. A video of the the North Carolina Tar Heels’ celebration after the win is now going viral, thanks […] The post UNC football coach Mack Brown goes full Antonio Brown after win vs. Appalachian State appeared first on ClutchPoints.
ECU HC’s message to kicker whose double choke sealed win for NC State football
You could say that the East Carolina Pirates snatched a defeat from the jaws of victory in their 21-20 loss to the no. 13 NC State Wolfpack. The Pirates had a great chance to seal an upset victory against a ranked opponent in their first game of the season, but kicker Owen Daffer missed what would have been the game-winning field goal for East Carolina. Daffer’s miffed kick had NC State football letting out a huge sigh of relief.
LSU football news: Twitter revels in Brian Kelly”s loss in Tigers debut vs. Florida State with hilarious reactions
The Brian Kelly era in Baton Rouge did not start on the right foot, with the LSU Tigers painfully losing to the Florida State Seminoles Sunday night, 24-23. LSU football had the golden opportunity to send the game to overtime, but the ‘Noles blocked a late-game punt by the Tigers to come away with a […] The post LSU football news: Twitter revels in Brian Kelly”s loss in Tigers debut vs. Florida State with hilarious reactions appeared first on ClutchPoints.
‘You act like we don’t know them’: Alabama football coach Nick Saban slaps reporter with snide response to Steve Sarkisian, Texas football question
Alabama football head coach Nick Saban gave a rather snide response to a reporter who asked about the difficulty of playing against a Texas Longhorns team led by their former OC Steve Sarkisian. Sarkisian served as Alabama football’s offensive coordinator from 2019 to 2020, so there’s a lot of familiarity there. With that said, it […] The post ‘You act like we don’t know them’: Alabama football coach Nick Saban slaps reporter with snide response to Steve Sarkisian, Texas football question appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Robert Griffin III’s intro for Michigan Football opener will give you chills
The Michigan Wolverines took care of business in Ann Arbor Saturday — and so did Robert Griffin III. The former Heisman Trophy-winning quarterback of the Baylor Bears had an epic introduction to the game between Michigan football and the Colorado State Rams, as he exited the tunnel with Wolverines players galloping into the field in […] The post Robert Griffin III’s intro for Michigan Football opener will give you chills appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Wake Forest football makes huge decision on Sam Hartman ahead of Vanderbilt clash
Wake Forest football has received a huge boost ahead of their Week 2 clash against Vanderbilt, as quarterback Sam Hartman has been medically cleared to return to the field, as reported by Pete Thamel of ESPN. Sources: Wake Forest starting QB Sam Hartman has been medically cleared to return to competition by the school’s medical […] The post Wake Forest football makes huge decision on Sam Hartman ahead of Vanderbilt clash appeared first on ClutchPoints.
‘We are in the Pee Wee league’: Pittsburgh football HC Pat Narduzzi’s hilarious take on underdog role ahead of game vs. SEC’s Tennessee
Pittsburgh football emerged from the ‘Backyard Brawl’ against West Virginia with a win, though they’ll immediately face a tough SEC test in Week 2 when they take on the Tennessee Volunteers. Evidently, many think it’s going to be a very tough test, as the Panthers, who beat the Volunteers last year and won the ACC […] The post ‘We are in the Pee Wee league’: Pittsburgh football HC Pat Narduzzi’s hilarious take on underdog role ahead of game vs. SEC’s Tennessee appeared first on ClutchPoints.
