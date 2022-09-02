Texas only has one food co-op available. It is a grocery store owned by locals in the Hill Country that have stakes in terms of funding or selling their home grown products. Last year, a group of Laredoans got together and saw the benefit that such a grocery could bring to the area, as several parts of the city, downtown Laredo and the west side are food deserts, having no supermarket or grocery store located in their close proximity for people to buy fresh produce, meats or any other type of food to cook.

LAREDO, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO