Food co-op organizers certified; can acquire funds, members
Texas only has one food co-op available. It is a grocery store owned by locals in the Hill Country that have stakes in terms of funding or selling their home grown products. Last year, a group of Laredoans got together and saw the benefit that such a grocery could bring to the area, as several parts of the city, downtown Laredo and the west side are food deserts, having no supermarket or grocery store located in their close proximity for people to buy fresh produce, meats or any other type of food to cook.
Veteran programs in Laredo, Webb County receive $825K
Several local veteran entities just got a major boost when it comes to grant money for several projects benefiting veterans in need. The Texas Veterans Commission’s Fund for Veterans’ Assistance presented $3,450,000 in grants to 16 organizations this week for services provided directly to veterans in the South Texas, Rio Grande Valley and Corpus Christi areas. The grants will fund services for more than 3,000 veterans, their spouses and dependents in the areas that received the donations.
Renowned local artist puts Laredo culture into design work
As a former student athlete, now muralist and renowned artist, Carlos Rene Ramirez Jr. of Sketch 83 has put another stamp on Laredo history with his logo and art being at the front of the Buena Vista Sports Complex. He said that his vision derived from his history in athletics and being born in Laredo.
Bruni lauds turnout for O'Rourke's stop in Laredo
Beto O’Rourke visited Laredo this weekend as local politicians and state-wide candidates gathered together for a campaign rally at the Laredo Fire Fighters Reception Hall. The event helped many people hear from the Democratic gubernatorial candidate as he engages in a statewide effort to visit almost all of Texas' counties to turn out the vote, while also getting to know several other statewide candidates as well.
Laredo ranked 200th best real estate market in the country
The local real estate is thriving, according to a recent report by WalletHub. And although Laredo's position is not as high as many local Realtors might have envisioned or wanted, the city did beat several other major markets.
Consulate of México to hold El Grito celebration
The Consulate of Mexico in Laredo shared details this week about the celebration of Independence Day and other activities to be carried out during this patriotic month for Mexican nationals. This celebration is recognized for its great importance for the Mexican people, as it represents the liberation of the country...
Nuevo Laredo mayor gives first State of the City Address
Before an audience made up of authorities from the three levels of government and members of civil society at the Nuevo Laredo Cultural Center, the mayor of that city, Carmen Lilia Canturosas Villarreal, gave her first State of the City address on Saturday.
Webb Co. Clinic sees over 1K patients, provides improved eye services
Webb County employees and their families will see several new services provided at their employee clinic, as Risk Management Director Dr. Pedro Alfaro updated the clinic around the one-year anniversary of its grand opening. According to Alfaro, the services...
A place for Laredo to showcase its talent: Leaders discuss sports complex, athletes' opportunities
This week's groundbreaking ceremony of the upcoming Buena Vista Sports Complex included words of city council and stakeholders who played an integral role in seeing the project to this day. From south Laredo advocates to landowners, many shared their thoughts on what it means to see a new major project situated off of Lomas Del Sur and Cuatro Vientos street.
Nuevo Laredo shelter asks for pet sponsorships
The Protective Association of Animals of Nuevo Laredo invited the community to sponsor a shelter animal of the organization to help them cover sterilization costs. This sponsorship consists of financially supporting a shelter pet to cover its spaying or neutering expenses. Gina Ferrara, founder of APA and member of the...
Car show seeks volunteers to raise money for kids in need
One local philanthropy organization is trying to find participants for a car show that they will be having to collect proceeds for children suffering from severe burns and other medical causes. Alzafar Shriners Central & South Texas will be...
Resident dies in house fire
The Laredo Fire Department announced a man died in a house fire early Monday morning. The Laredo Fire Department crews responded to a reported structure fire on the 4600 block of Acerra Lane. Upon arrival, firefighters found a residence fully engulfed in flames. Although the fire was extinguished, there was one victim who lost his life in the fire. The victim was identified as 66-year-old Daniel Pachuca.
