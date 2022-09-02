Read full article on original website
'Significant results' recently but police, prosecutor plead for help with investigations
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — The West Palm Beach Police Department has been busy, confiscating 52 illegal guns over the past month and locking up suspected criminals, but not everyone they put behind bars stays there. The city's deputy police chief Rick Morris held a news conference with...
'Their little secret;' former Florida deputy accused of molesting girl in Lantana
LANTANA, Fla. (CBS12) — A former Florida sheriff's deputy is accused of molesting a 12-year-old girl multiple times at his home. Lantana Police arrested 44-year-old Brett Nicholas Kip on a warrant for lewd and lascivious molestation of a victim between 12-16 years old, sexual assault on a victim between 12-18 yeas old, and lewd and lascivious molestation of a victim under 12 by an offender 18 years and older.
Drug dealer arrested for using U.S. mail to deliver narcotics
SEBASTIAN, Fla. (CBS12) — A suspected drug dealer in Indian River County was arrested after being caught using the U.S. mail to move narcotics from city to city. The Sebastian Police Department's Special Investigations Unit helped the Department of Homeland Security take the unnamed man down. Authorities said the dealer was using the U.S. Postal Service to deliver drugs to different cities across the state.
Sebastian Police Assists Homeland Security in Drug Bust
The Sebastian Police Department assisted Homeland Security on a drug bust where the dealer was using the local post office on Main Street to pick up illegal drugs to distribute in the area. Both the Special Investigations Unit (SIU) from Sebastian and the Department of Homeland Security and Investigations (HSI)...
West Palm Beach police seize 52 illegal guns in 30-day period
The West Palm Beach Police Department held a news conference to outline the recent arrests of felons and confiscation of illegal guns.
Retired educator makes first appearance for attempted murder in West Palm Beach
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — A retired educator and co-founder of a West Palm Beach-based charter school made his first appearance Thursday for attempted murder. Amefika Geuka, 82, is charged with attempted second-degree murder with a firearm, which is a 25-year minimum sentence if he is charged. This comes...
'Laundry list of criminal offenses'; Violent felon arrested again
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A Riviera Beach man arrested in connection with a shooting has a long felony record that has some people asking why he's not behind bars. Montrez Grinnon, 26, was arrested in Deerfield Beach early Monday. Police say he was a passenger in car that left the scene of a shooting on Clematis Street in downtown West Palm Beach at about 1:30am.
Man labeled 'serial pickpocket' wanted on 72 criminal charges
PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. (CBS12) — There's a "serial pickpocket" on the loose and police in Port St. Lucie say they've identified him. Now, they need to catch him. Police are looking for Devante Durham of Boynton Beach. They say the 26-year-old targeted unsuspecting victims at grocery stores and...
Known gang member and convicted felon arrested on multiple drug charges
PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. (CBS12) — A convicted felon and gang member has been arrested after the Port St. Lucie Police Department's Special Investigations Division and SWAT Team executed a drug search warrant on Wednesday morning. The police department said that during the execution of the warrant, 29-year-old Johnathan...
Sebastian mother and daughter charged with retail theft
Two people from Sebastian were arrested at Walmart in Vero Beach for retail theft. They were transported to the Indian River County Jail for processing. A Walmart loss prevention agent observed Elizabeth Shields, 45, and Emma Shields, 19, concealing small toys, socks, an ice pack, and other merchandise in their clothing.
Family says woman shot in Boynton Beach had a three week old baby
BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — The Boynton Beach Police Department is looking for any information regarding the murder of a young mother. Investigators say Iyani Jackson, 18, was shot inside her boyfriend's house in Boynton Beach on June 27. Multiple bullets pierced through Jackson's home, hitting her. Her mother, April Jackson said four bullets killed her.
Police body camera video shows arrest of soldier on weapons charges
There are fresh developments in the case of a local soldier who was home on leave when he was detained by Port St. Lucie police after they claimed to have discovered a stash of weapons in his car, including at least one phony bomb. Police body camera footage that has...
West Palm man faces attempted murder charge after shooting pool maintenance man
An 82-year-old man accused of shooting a pool maintenance man is facing an attempted second-degree murder charge.
Man charged with drug trafficking after high-speed chase
INDIAN RIVER COUNTY — A 45-year-old man was jailed after officials said he led police on a high-speed chase before officers found nearly 80 grams of fentanyl in his vehicle. Christopher Jon Bauer, of Barefoot Bay, was charged with two counts of trafficking a controlled substance; sale, delivery or possession with intent to sell or deliver fentanyl; possession or sale of methamphetamine with intent; possession of cocaine; tampering with or destroying evidence; possession of drug cultivation paraphernalia; aggravated fleeing and eluding and resisting arrest without violence. Bauer was held Tuesday at the Indian River County Jail on $230,000 bond.
Stuart man pleads guilty to $100 million cryptocurrency investment fraud scheme
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — A Stuart man pleaded guilty Thursday to conspiracy to commit securities fraud in connection with a global cryptocurrency-based Ponzi scheme that amassed about $100 million from investors. Joshua David Nicholas, 28, of Stuart, was indicted in June by a South Florida federal grand jury...
Clematis St. shooting suspect arrested 6 times for felonies in Palm Beach Co., 3 this year
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — The suspect arrested under a car for Monday morning's shooting on Clematis Street is no stranger to the law. West Palm Beach police said Montrez Grinnon, 26, was a passenger in the car that got away from the shooting at about 1:30 a.m. between Olive and Narcissus avenues.
Miami man arrested in theft of catamaran in Martin County
According to the Martin County Sheriff's Office, Luis Eloy Betancourt-Molina, 35, hooked up the 40-foot catamaran to his SUV during the night and took off.
Driver in Delray Beach vehicular homicide case given bail under condition of house arrest
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — A 34-year-old man was given bail in his vehicular homicide case after speeding away from an attempted traffic stop and causing a deadly crash in Delray Beach. On Tuesday, Theo James made his first appearance in front of a Palm Beach County judge. It...
Family of missing Vero Beach boater files complaint against FWC investigators alleging negligence
FORT PIERCE, Fla. — Months after Dale Hossfield’sempty boat ran aground in Melbourne Beach, the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission released its investigative report concluding the 68-year-old Vero Beach man fell off his boat half a mile offshore. Despite a massive, six-day search by the Coast Guard,...
Man charged after punching 10-year-old boy, police say
VERO BEACH — A man was jailed after police said he punched his 10-year-old son several times on the arms and in the face earlier this week. The boy – described as having special needs – had multiple bruises on his arms from the incident, reports show.
