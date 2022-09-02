INDIAN RIVER COUNTY — A 45-year-old man was jailed after officials said he led police on a high-speed chase before officers found nearly 80 grams of fentanyl in his vehicle. Christopher Jon Bauer, of Barefoot Bay, was charged with two counts of trafficking a controlled substance; sale, delivery or possession with intent to sell or deliver fentanyl; possession or sale of methamphetamine with intent; possession of cocaine; tampering with or destroying evidence; possession of drug cultivation paraphernalia; aggravated fleeing and eluding and resisting arrest without violence. Bauer was held Tuesday at the Indian River County Jail on $230,000 bond.

SEBASTIAN, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO