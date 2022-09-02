ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
'Their little secret;' former Florida deputy accused of molesting girl in Lantana

LANTANA, Fla. (CBS12) — A former Florida sheriff's deputy is accused of molesting a 12-year-old girl multiple times at his home. Lantana Police arrested 44-year-old Brett Nicholas Kip on a warrant for lewd and lascivious molestation of a victim between 12-16 years old, sexual assault on a victim between 12-18 yeas old, and lewd and lascivious molestation of a victim under 12 by an offender 18 years and older.
Drug dealer arrested for using U.S. mail to deliver narcotics

SEBASTIAN, Fla. (CBS12) — A suspected drug dealer in Indian River County was arrested after being caught using the U.S. mail to move narcotics from city to city. The Sebastian Police Department's Special Investigations Unit helped the Department of Homeland Security take the unnamed man down. Authorities said the dealer was using the U.S. Postal Service to deliver drugs to different cities across the state.
Sebastian Police Assists Homeland Security in Drug Bust

The Sebastian Police Department assisted Homeland Security on a drug bust where the dealer was using the local post office on Main Street to pick up illegal drugs to distribute in the area. Both the Special Investigations Unit (SIU) from Sebastian and the Department of Homeland Security and Investigations (HSI)...
'Laundry list of criminal offenses'; Violent felon arrested again

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A Riviera Beach man arrested in connection with a shooting has a long felony record that has some people asking why he's not behind bars. Montrez Grinnon, 26, was arrested in Deerfield Beach early Monday. Police say he was a passenger in car that left the scene of a shooting on Clematis Street in downtown West Palm Beach at about 1:30am.
Man labeled 'serial pickpocket' wanted on 72 criminal charges

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. (CBS12) — There's a "serial pickpocket" on the loose and police in Port St. Lucie say they've identified him. Now, they need to catch him. Police are looking for Devante Durham of Boynton Beach. They say the 26-year-old targeted unsuspecting victims at grocery stores and...
Sebastian mother and daughter charged with retail theft

Two people from Sebastian were arrested at Walmart in Vero Beach for retail theft. They were transported to the Indian River County Jail for processing. A Walmart loss prevention agent observed Elizabeth Shields, 45, and Emma Shields, 19, concealing small toys, socks, an ice pack, and other merchandise in their clothing.
Family says woman shot in Boynton Beach had a three week old baby

BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — The Boynton Beach Police Department is looking for any information regarding the murder of a young mother. Investigators say Iyani Jackson, 18, was shot inside her boyfriend's house in Boynton Beach on June 27. Multiple bullets pierced through Jackson's home, hitting her. Her mother, April Jackson said four bullets killed her.
Man charged with drug trafficking after high-speed chase

INDIAN RIVER COUNTY — A 45-year-old man was jailed after officials said he led police on a high-speed chase before officers found nearly 80 grams of fentanyl in his vehicle. Christopher Jon Bauer, of Barefoot Bay, was charged with two counts of trafficking a controlled substance; sale, delivery or possession with intent to sell or deliver fentanyl; possession or sale of methamphetamine with intent; possession of cocaine; tampering with or destroying evidence; possession of drug cultivation paraphernalia; aggravated fleeing and eluding and resisting arrest without violence. Bauer was held Tuesday at the Indian River County Jail on $230,000 bond.
Man charged after punching 10-year-old boy, police say

VERO BEACH — A man was jailed after police said he punched his 10-year-old son several times on the arms and in the face earlier this week. The boy – described as having special needs – had multiple bruises on his arms from the incident, reports show.
