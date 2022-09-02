ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Port Arthur, TX

Comments / 1

Related
KPLC TV

Authorities release identity of suspect who allegedly stabbed deputy

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office has released the identity of a suspect allegedly responsible for stabbing a Sheriff’s deputy after breaking into a Moss Bluff bank. Angela Rachelle Bertrand, 45, of Lake Charles, was booked into the Calcasieu Parish Correctional Center yesterday on...
LAKE CHARLES, LA
westcentralsbest.com

McNeese Alumni Arrested for Theft

Lake Charles, La - In May, Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office detectives received a complaint from the McNeese Alumni Association in reference to theft of funds. During the initial investigation the association provided detectives with documents, including a report prepared by a forensic accounting agency detailing unusual credit card activity. Detectives were advised by the association they noticed high expenditures that appeared to be personal in nature, by former employee Stephanie Y. Clark, 38, Lake Charles. During the investigation detectives learned Clark had a credit card issued to her from the association, as well as access to a credit card that had been issued to a former employee, both of which she used to make unauthorized purchases. Detectives met with Clark at which time she admitted to approximately $50,000 in unauthorized purchases. The detective’s investigation revealed over $200,000 in unauthorized transactions; including purchases to concerts and stores such as Poshmark, Apple, Nordic Track, Disney, and numerous others. After further investigation Clark was arrested on September 2, and booked into the Calcasieu Correctional Center and charged with theft over $25,000. She was released on a $150,000 bond set by Judge Tony Fazzio.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
Lake Charles American Press

9/5: Calcasieu Parish Sheriff announces arrest list

The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office reported the following reports:. Angel Rivera-Andara, 45, 2709 Cypress St. — domestic abuse battery, child endangerment. Newton Rodney Gage Thigpen, 29, 525 E. Oak Lane — illegal possession of stolen things from $1,000 but less than $5,000; illegal carrying of weapons, possession, custody or use of any tools customarily used by thieves or burglars; prohibited acts, drug paraphernalia.
CALCASIEU PARISH, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Local
Louisiana Crime & Safety
City
Crowley, LA
State
Louisiana State
City
Crowley, TX
City
Port Arthur, TX
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
Port Arthur, TX
Crime & Safety
Crowley, LA
Crime & Safety
KPLC TV

CPSO: Deputy stabbed in hand by Moss Bluff bank break-in suspect

Lake Charles, La. (KPLC) - A suspect was arrested Monday after allegedly breaking into a bank in Moss Bluff and stabbing a deputy in the hand, authorities say. Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to an alarm call at JD Bank on Sam Houston Jones Parkway after the unnamed suspect broke into the bank, said CPSO spokesperson Kayla Vincent.
MOSS BLUFF, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Insurance#Kfdm
kadn.com

Local residents want solutions following killing of teen last week

Lafayette, LA - Following the August 31st shooting involving a 15 and 17 year old in Lafayette, residents are tired of the violence. "The blood of our children are flowing in the streets and that’s chaos for any society," said Cory Levier, a local motivational speaker and firearms instructor.
LAFAYETTE, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Port Arthur News

POLICE: 12-year-old killed in tragic ATV crash in Vidor

VIDOR — Excessive speed was cited in a tragic and deadly ATV crash Sunday night that resulted in the death of a 12-year-old girl. The Vidor Police Department Dispatch Center was alerted to an accident involving a single vehicle ATV, side by side, near the intersection of South Lakeside and Springdale at approximately 7:30 p.m. Sunday.
VIDOR, TX
cenlanow.com

LPD: Arrest made in multiple Ulta Beauty thefts

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – A Breaux Bridge man has been arrested after allegedly stealing from multiple Ulta Beauty stores. Antonio Potier, 25, of Breaux Bridge faces charges of 10 counts of felony theft and one count of misdemeanor theft. According to the Lafayette Police Department (LPD), Potier was also booked on nine warrants that stemmed from their investigation and an outstanding warrant for an unrelated case that was for nine counts of unauthorized use of a movable.
BREAUX BRIDGE, LA
Port Arthur News

Port Arthur Police searching for shooter after woman found dead Monday

A female is dead, and Port Arthur Police are searching for a suspect Monday following a fatal shooting before daybreak. Port Arthur Police Chief Tim Duriso said the victim was discovered in a vehicle after someone contacted the police station concerning the shooting at approximately 1:30 a.m. Monday. “We are...
PORT ARTHUR, TX
theadvocate.com

Woman, believed to be looking for help after car crash, struck and killed by another vehicle

A woman was struck and killed by a pickup truck in Duson early Tuesday morning while police believe she was walking for help after her own truck ran off the road. Duson Police Chief Kip Judice said surveillance footage showed the woman, 46-year-old Virginia Broussard of Scott, ran off the road in the 1000 block of Toby Mouton Road extension and struck a culvert.
DUSON, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy