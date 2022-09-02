ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Presidential Election

Biden to nominate environmental law expert to lead powerful regulations office

By Morgan Chalfant
The Hill
The Hill
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0hF0Ko_0hg3Hyb300

President Biden on Friday announced plans to nominate environmental law expert Richard Revesz to lead the small but powerful White House office in charge of overseeing federal regulations.

The Office of Information and Regulatory Affairs (OIRA), which sits within the White House Office of Management and Budget, has been without a permanent occupant since Biden took office.

The White House said Friday that Biden intends to nominate Revesz, the dean emeritus of New York University’s law school, to serve as administrator of the OIRA, capping months of speculation about who the president would tap to serve in the role.

Revesz has extensive experience in environmental law and policy, having written several books on the topic. He served as dean of the NYU School of Law between 2002 and 2013 and also founded the Institute for Policy Integrity at NYU.

The office, which reviews proposed and final executive branch regulations, is currently being headed by a career OIRA official, Dominic Mancini.

Revesz must be confirmed by the Senate, where all Democrats will need to vote in favor of his nomination if Republicans are uniformly opposed to him.

If confirmed, Revesz will be a critical figure in advancing the president’s policies — particularly those in the environmental space.

The position will take on added importance if Democrats lose control of either the House or Senate in the November midterm elections, because in that case Biden will likely lean more heavily on regulations rather than legislation to accomplish his agenda in the next Congress.

Comments / 2

Related
Motley Fool

4 Social Security Changes Joe Biden Wants to Make

Although Social Security's solvency isn't in question, the program is facing a greater than $20 trillion funding shortfall over the next 75 years. During his campaign for the presidency, Joe Biden outlined an overhaul of Social Security based on four key changes. Despite readily apparent issues with Social Security, no...
INCOME TAX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ne White House#Environmental Law#Politics Federal#Politics Whitehouse#New York University#Oira#The Nyu School Of Law#Nyu#Democrats#Republicans
Salon

If Liz Cheney runs for president, I'm registrating as a Republican just to vote for her

The Liz Cheney interview on NBC was less an interview and more a Rorschach test for the most irrational anxieties and overthinking tendencies of political junkies who spend way too much time online. The Republican congresswoman from Wyoming just lost a primary that was conducted solely on the question of whether fascist insurrections are good or bad. (Cheney is Team Anti-Insurrection.) In her post-loss interview with Savannah Guthrie, the Beltway's favorite speculative question came up: Is Liz Cheney going to run for president now?
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Fox News

Biden's student loan handout makes it official: Democrats have given up on middle America

Their timing couldn’t be worse. Just as inflation retakes center stage, the 62% of Americans who are not college grads will be doubly angry over more reckless Democrat spending, which a majority of the country blames for soaring prices. Not only will they be asked to shoulder the debts of people who stand to out-earn them over their lifetimes, but the extra half-trillion dollars tossed into the economy will drive inflation even higher.
ELECTIONS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Presidential Election
NewsBreak
POTUS
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
Senate
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
NewsBreak
White House
The Independent

Republicans use Pelosi’s own words against her as they urge her to press Biden on student debt

A group of House Republicans sent a letter to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi urging her to press President Joe Biden on his student debt forgiveness plan, citing her own words about the president’s authority. Representative Jody Hice of Georgia led a group of 93 other House Republicans asking her to press the president on his plan. Mr Biden announced his policy last week, which would forgive $10,000 worth of debt for individuals earning up to $125,000 a year, while Pell Grant recipients could receive $20,000 in debt cancellation. But GOP figures including House Republican Conference Chairwoman Elise Stefanik, as...
CONGRESS & COURTS
CNN

Criminal defense attorney predicts Sen. Graham's response to GA grand jury subpoena

A federal judge in Atlanta has denied Sen. Lindsey Graham’s (R-SC) motion to reject a subpoena, ruling that he must testify before a Fulton County grand jury investigating former President Donald Trump’s efforts to overturn the 2020 presidential election in Georgia. CNN’s Bianna Golodryga and Jim Sciutto talk with criminal defense attorney Page Pate who explains the likely next steps for the senator.
GEORGIA STATE
Washington Examiner

Biden's student loan forgiveness plan proves Democrats are the party of the white and wealthy

It is no secret the Democratic Party is undergoing a massive political realignment. One recent poll found that Democrats, for the first time, are more likely to win the votes of white, college-educated voters than minority, blue-collar workers. As recently as 2016, the opposite was true: Democrats won 70% of the vote among minority voters, according to the New York Times, while losing among affluent, white college graduates. One might say former President Donald Trump’s election changed the Democrats more than the GOP.
POLITICS
Mother Jones

The Psychiatrist Who Warned Us That Donald Trump Would Unleash Violence Was Absolutely Right

Fight disinformation: Sign up for the free Mother Jones Daily newsletter and follow the news that matters. On the afternoon of February 1, 2016, as Iowa voters prepared for that evening’s caucuses, Bandy Lee sat by the bedside of her mother, who was terminally ill with cancer. An assistant professor of clinical psychiatry at Yale, Lee had been too preoccupied with her mother’s condition to pay attention to the nascent presidential race, so she was taken aback when she saw footage of a Donald Trump rally airing on the hospital room’s small TV. What shocked her was the way Trump interacted with the crowd. “He said something about how his supporters should knock the crap out of hecklers,” she recalls, “and that if they did, he would pay their legal bills.”
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
The Hill

The Hill

684K+
Followers
80K+
Post
505M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hill is a top US political website, read by the White House and more lawmakers than any other site -- vital for policy, politics and election campaigns.

 https://thehill.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy