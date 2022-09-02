NORRISTOWN — A Norristown man is on his way to prison in connection with the shooting and wounding of another man during an altercation at a Conshohocken bar. Dashawn Lamar Anderson, 31, of the 800 block of Swede Street, was sentenced in Montgomery County Court to 3 to 8 years in a state correctional facility after he pleaded guilty to a felony charge of aggravated assault in connection with an October 2021 incident outside the Old Time Saloon in Conshohocken.

CONSHOHOCKEN, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO