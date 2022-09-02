ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ardmore, PA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Mercury

Shooting outside Conshohocken bar lands Norristown man in prison

NORRISTOWN — A Norristown man is on his way to prison in connection with the shooting and wounding of another man during an altercation at a Conshohocken bar. Dashawn Lamar Anderson, 31, of the 800 block of Swede Street, was sentenced in Montgomery County Court to 3 to 8 years in a state correctional facility after he pleaded guilty to a felony charge of aggravated assault in connection with an October 2021 incident outside the Old Time Saloon in Conshohocken.
CONSHOHOCKEN, PA
Mercury

Reading man accused of photographing body of dead woman

A Reading man faces abuse of corpse charges after police discovered photographs on his cellphone of the partially nude body of a woman found dead of a suspected overdose in his apartment over the summer, investigators said. Juan Mercado, 64, was committed to Berks County Prison in lieu of $25,000...
READING, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy