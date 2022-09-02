Read full article on original website
Investigation continues into balcony fall death
Panama City Beach, Fla. (WMBB) – A holiday weekend turned tragic after a child died in our area. A 4-year-old fell from a balcony at a condo on Front Beach Road. Panama City Beach police say they rushed to Laketown Wharf Condominium at 6:30 a.m. Saturday morning after a child fell from a balcony. They […]
jacksoncountytimes.net
JAIL Report for September 2-5, 2022
William Howell, 63, Sneads, Florida: Driving under the influence, knowingly driving while license suspended or revoked: Jackson County Sheriff’s Office. Amber McNealy, 31, Marianna, Florida: Failure to appear: Jackson County Sheriff’s Office. September 3, 2022. Jessie Wilson, 30, Lakeland, Florida: Introduction of contraband into state correctional facility, possession...
mypanhandle.com
FHP: Panama City man steals truck and crashes
BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — A Panama City man is in the Washington County Jail Saturday night after reportedly stealing a truck and fleeing from law enforcement. A Florida Highway Patrolman started his pursuit towards the intersection of State Road 20. The ram truck apparently side-swiped another vehicle on...
Search continues for man lost in Florida woods
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Local authorities are still looking for a man lost in the woods in Panama City. It started when a man called the dispatch center in distress, saying he got lost while going on a Saturday afternoon hike. Police say they were able to get partial location from the phone call, […]
Florida medical examiner’s office runs out of space delaying autopsies, funerals
The District 1 medical examiner says her office is in desperate need of a new facility with more space.
Fatal car crash on I-10 in Jackson County
The Florida Highway Patrol is on the scene of a fatal car crash on I-10 near mile marker-138 in Jackson County. Outside eastbound lanes are currently closed for emergency vehicles and to allow authorities to conduct their crash investigation. According to the Florida Highway Patrol, a semitruck and a van were involved in the accident.
BCSO continues to search for a hiker who has been missing for three days
UPDATE: September 5, 2022 5:11 p.m. PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — The Bay County Sheriff’s Office has identified the missing hiker as 57-year-old Peter Tony Berecz from Panama City. Sheriff Tommy Ford said he would like to thank the many volunteers that have helped BCSO in this search. Officials said there has also been an […]
WEAR
Man killed in pedestrian crash in Walton County
WALTON COUNTY, Fla. -- A pedestrian was killed in a crash Sunday night in Walton County. It happened around 9:30 p.m. on County Road 280A near DC Jackson Drive. FHP states a pickup truck hit the pedestrian, who was walking or standing in a westbound lane. The pickup truck then hit a power pole.
Update: One arrested after shooting at Port Panama City
UPDATE 6:30 p.m. PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — An argument in traffic led to a shooting at Port Panama City Friday, police said. Darious G. Thornton, a truck driver from Climax, Ga. was trying to back up his truck when he got into a disagreement with a port worker over a blocked path. Witnesses […]
fosterfollynews.net
Washington County, Florida Sheriff’s Office Arrests Chipley, Florida Man on Felony Charges on Thursday, September 1, 2022
A traffic stop on Brickyard Road in Chipley, Florida on Thursday, September 1, 2022, for faulty equipment ended in the arrest of a Chipley man on felony charges. At approximately 12 p.m. on September 1, deputies make contact with the driver and witness Hogue moving around a lot and digging in his pockets as a passenger in the backseat of the vehicle.
niceville.com
Fort Walton Beach police search home, arrest two
FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. — Two individuals from Fort Walton Beach have been arrested by the Fort Walton Beach Department following a search of their home for drugs, the Fort Walton Beach Police Department has announced. According to the Fort Walton Beach Police Department, on Tuesday, detectives with its...
Calhoun Department of Health officials arrested for fraud
CALHOUN COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — Calhoun county sheriff’s deputies arrested the business manager for Calhoun and Liberty County Department of Health Thursday night on a complaint issued by the Florida Department of Financial Services. Kelly King, 47, is accused of using a state credit card for fraudulent purchases. They’ve identified 54 suspect purchases from November […]
Child from Warner Robins falls from third-floor balcony in Panama City
WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — A Central Georgia four-year-old is dead after falling from a third-floor balcony in Florida. Our CBS affiliate, WECP, in Panama City along with their sister station, WJHG, report that it happened around 4:30 a.m. Saturday at Laketown Wharf Resort. The Panama City Beach Police Department...
WJHG-TV
Man hit and killed by vehicle in Walton County
WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -A man was hit and killed by a vehicle in Walton County Sunday night according to the Florida Highway Patrol. FHP reports that the pedestrian was walking or standing in the road while the vehicle was traveling west on County Road 280 / Bob Sikes Road. The driver of the vehicle heavily hit his brakes and veered left, trying to avoid the pedestrian. It did not stop the vehicle from hitting the man. The vehicle then collided with a power pole.
jacksoncountytimes.net
1st APPEARANCE for September 2, 2022
Pamela Vinson: Petit theft-retail: Sentenced to six months in jail and a $320 fine. Theodore Black Jr. Knowingly driving while license suspended or revoked- $5,000 bond, 10 day hold for Bay County for violation of state probation. Tahkheen Johnson: Violation of state probation- no bond, arraigned. Gina Prevatt: Indecent exposure,...
WJHG-TV
Franklin County Sheriff’s Office: Be on the lookout for escapee with felony charges
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office (FCSO) is searching for a man with felony charges in the area of Summer Camp and Lanark Village. According to Franklin County Sheriff, A.J. “Tony” Smith’s social media, Wesley Ryan Kester fled from the Wakulla County Sheriff’s Office Friday evening.
fosterfollynews.net
Bay County, Florida Sheriff’s Office Helicopter Guiding Lost Person in Pipeline Road Area on Saturday, September 3, 2020
The Bay County Sheriff’s Office air unit is in the Pipeline Road and Country Lake Drive area helping a person lost in the woods, on Saturday, September 3, 2020. Deputies are in contact with the individual by phone, guiding him to the road with the assistance of the helicopter.
Overturned vehicle fire near Destin-Fort Walton Beach Airport
OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office shared some incredible footage of firefighters working to put out a fire from an overturned vehicle on FL123 and 85 South near the Destin-Fort Walton Beach Airport via a Facebook post from the OCSO. First responders responded to the scene of a “rollover traffic crash” […]
Police: Georgia child, 4, dies after falling off balcony of Florida Panhandle condo
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. — A 4-year-old child from Georgia died Saturday after falling off a balcony at a Florida Panhandle condominium, authorities said. According to the Panama City Beach Police Department, the child, who was vacationing with family members from Warne Robins, fell off a third-floor balcony at Laketown Wharf at about 4:30 a.m. CDT, WJHG-TV reported.
