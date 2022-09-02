ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Panama City, FL

WMBB

Investigation continues into balcony fall death

Panama City Beach, Fla. (WMBB) – A holiday weekend turned tragic after a child died in our area. A 4-year-old fell from a balcony at a condo on Front Beach Road. Panama City Beach police say they rushed to Laketown Wharf Condominium at 6:30 a.m. Saturday morning after a child fell from a balcony. They […]
PANAMA CITY BEACH, FL
jacksoncountytimes.net

JAIL Report for September 2-5, 2022

William Howell, 63, Sneads, Florida: Driving under the influence, knowingly driving while license suspended or revoked: Jackson County Sheriff’s Office. Amber McNealy, 31, Marianna, Florida: Failure to appear: Jackson County Sheriff’s Office. September 3, 2022. Jessie Wilson, 30, Lakeland, Florida: Introduction of contraband into state correctional facility, possession...
JACKSON COUNTY, FL
mypanhandle.com

FHP: Panama City man steals truck and crashes

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — A Panama City man is in the Washington County Jail Saturday night after reportedly stealing a truck and fleeing from law enforcement. A Florida Highway Patrolman started his pursuit towards the intersection of State Road 20. The ram truck apparently side-swiped another vehicle on...
PANAMA CITY, FL
CBS 42

Search continues for man lost in Florida woods

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Local authorities are still looking for a man lost in the woods in Panama City. It started when a man called the dispatch center in distress, saying he got lost while going on a Saturday afternoon hike. Police say they were able to get partial location from the phone call, […]
PANAMA CITY, FL
Panama City, FL
Crime & Safety
City
Panama City, FL
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
WMBB

Fatal car crash on I-10 in Jackson County

The Florida Highway Patrol is on the scene of a fatal car crash on I-10 near mile marker-138 in Jackson County. Outside eastbound lanes are currently closed for emergency vehicles and to allow authorities to conduct their crash investigation. According to the Florida Highway Patrol, a semitruck and a van were involved in the accident.
JACKSON COUNTY, FL
WEAR

Man killed in pedestrian crash in Walton County

WALTON COUNTY, Fla. -- A pedestrian was killed in a crash Sunday night in Walton County. It happened around 9:30 p.m. on County Road 280A near DC Jackson Drive. FHP states a pickup truck hit the pedestrian, who was walking or standing in a westbound lane. The pickup truck then hit a power pole.
WALTON COUNTY, FL
WMBB

Update: One arrested after shooting at Port Panama City

UPDATE 6:30 p.m. PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — An argument in traffic led to a shooting at Port Panama City Friday, police said.      Darious G. Thornton, a truck driver from Climax, Ga. was trying to back up his truck when he got into a disagreement with a port worker over a blocked path. Witnesses […]
PANAMA CITY, FL
fosterfollynews.net

Washington County, Florida Sheriff’s Office Arrests Chipley, Florida Man on Felony Charges on Thursday, September 1, 2022

A traffic stop on Brickyard Road in Chipley, Florida on Thursday, September 1, 2022, for faulty equipment ended in the arrest of a Chipley man on felony charges. At approximately 12 p.m. on September 1, deputies make contact with the driver and witness Hogue moving around a lot and digging in his pockets as a passenger in the backseat of the vehicle.
CHIPLEY, FL
niceville.com

Fort Walton Beach police search home, arrest two

FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. — Two individuals from Fort Walton Beach have been arrested by the Fort Walton Beach Department following a search of their home for drugs, the Fort Walton Beach Police Department has announced. According to the Fort Walton Beach Police Department, on Tuesday, detectives with its...
FORT WALTON BEACH, FL
WMBB

Calhoun Department of Health officials arrested for fraud

CALHOUN COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — Calhoun county sheriff’s deputies arrested the business manager for Calhoun and Liberty County Department of Health Thursday night on a complaint issued by the Florida Department of Financial Services. Kelly King, 47, is accused of using a state credit card for fraudulent purchases. They’ve identified 54 suspect purchases from November […]
CALHOUN COUNTY, FL
WJHG-TV

Man hit and killed by vehicle in Walton County

WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -A man was hit and killed by a vehicle in Walton County Sunday night according to the Florida Highway Patrol. FHP reports that the pedestrian was walking or standing in the road while the vehicle was traveling west on County Road 280 / Bob Sikes Road. The driver of the vehicle heavily hit his brakes and veered left, trying to avoid the pedestrian. It did not stop the vehicle from hitting the man. The vehicle then collided with a power pole.
WALTON COUNTY, FL
jacksoncountytimes.net

1st APPEARANCE for September 2, 2022

Pamela Vinson: Petit theft-retail: Sentenced to six months in jail and a $320 fine. Theodore Black Jr. Knowingly driving while license suspended or revoked- $5,000 bond, 10 day hold for Bay County for violation of state probation. Tahkheen Johnson: Violation of state probation- no bond, arraigned. Gina Prevatt: Indecent exposure,...
WKRG News 5

Overturned vehicle fire near Destin-Fort Walton Beach Airport

OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office shared some incredible footage of firefighters working to put out a fire from an overturned vehicle on FL123 and 85 South near the Destin-Fort Walton Beach Airport via a Facebook post from the OCSO. First responders responded to the scene of a “rollover traffic crash” […]
OKALOOSA COUNTY, FL
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Police: Georgia child, 4, dies after falling off balcony of Florida Panhandle condo

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. — A 4-year-old child from Georgia died Saturday after falling off a balcony at a Florida Panhandle condominium, authorities said. According to the Panama City Beach Police Department, the child, who was vacationing with family members from Warne Robins, fell off a third-floor balcony at Laketown Wharf at about 4:30 a.m. CDT, WJHG-TV reported.
PANAMA CITY BEACH, FL

