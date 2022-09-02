The ArkLaTex is in between two upper-level high-pressure systems. One is over the western United States and another just off the East Coast. A rather sizeable upper-level low extends southwest from the Midwestern U.S. In fact, part of this low extends through the Ozarks and into the ArkLaTex. A disturbance near the Iowa and Missouri border will be forced southward through Arkansas and be nudged briefly into our area by the upper high to our west.

ARKANSAS STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO