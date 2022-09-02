ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arkansas State

THV11

Arkansas food trucks benefitting from lower gas prices

PULASKI COUNTY, ARKANSAS, Ark. — If you traveled over the Labor Day weekend, you probably noticed that it cost less to fill up your car— According to AAA, Arkansas has the lowest average gas price in the country, at $3.26 a gallon. Food truck owners said they've been...
ARKANSAS STATE
KTAL

Labor Day begins 7 days of rain

The ArkLaTex is in between two upper-level high-pressure systems. One is over the western United States and another just off the East Coast. A rather sizeable upper-level low extends southwest from the Midwestern U.S. In fact, part of this low extends through the Ozarks and into the ArkLaTex. A disturbance near the Iowa and Missouri border will be forced southward through Arkansas and be nudged briefly into our area by the upper high to our west.
ARKANSAS STATE
Kait 8

Northeast Arkansas Labor Day tradition carries on

RECTOR, Ark. (KAIT) - Labor Day is about celebrating America’s workforce, and in one Northeast Arkansas town, an event surrounding that carries on. The annual Rector Labor Day Picnic was held on Monday at the community center and city park. It was a day of parades full of fire...
RECTOR, AR
THV11

Arkansas businesses say goodbye to summer

HOT SPRING COUNTY, Ark. — A lot of people have already pulled the plug on summer and settled in for autumn. This holiday weekend marks the unofficial end to a long and busy summer— especially for Lewis and Donna May. For eight weeks, the pair hosted summer camps...
HOT SPRING COUNTY, AR
onlyinark.com

Samuel G. Trowbridge: Arkansas Mayor and Counterfeiter

There’s no disputing that Arkansas’s early history as a territory and state was sometimes fraught with danger and criminal activity. Still, not many Arkansans today know that in 1842 the Little Rock mayor himself was arrested as the ringleader of a criminal gang operating inside the state. The arrest and subsequent trial were the talk of the town and state for much of 1842 and 1843.
ARKANSAS STATE
Hot Springs, AR
Arkansas State
Arkansas Advocate

Forged paperwork allowed special ed students’ move into GED program at youth lockup

Staff at Arkansas’ youth lockups forged the paperwork of students with disabilities to transfer them from special education classes to the GED program, internal emails show. The newly uncovered records further explain a suspicious increase in incarcerated youths obtaining GEDs last year. A state investigation in April found that teachers at the youth lockups — […] The post Forged paperwork allowed special ed students’ move into GED program at youth lockup appeared first on Arkansas Advocate.
ALEXANDER, AR
KTLO

Governor addresses Arkansas’ ‘greatest resource’

Today I’d like to talk about the celebration of Labor Day and the importance of our workforce. Barbeques, pool parties, and parades are a common occurrence when Americans today celebrate Labor Day, but it wasn’t always about friends and families getting together for fun. One hudred twenty-seven years...
ARKANSAS STATE
THV11

Has the cost of tailgating in Arkansas skyrocketed?

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — It's the time of year football fans have been waiting for since last year. We are less than 24 hours away from seeing thousands of diehard fans pack inside Donald W. Reyolds Razorback Stadium on Saturday. Many of those that don't make it inside the...
ARKANSAS STATE
THV11

Watch the trailer for Sentenced to Death, a new docuseries from THV11

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — A new trailer was released Tuesday for THV11's new true crime docuseries Sentenced to Death: The murder that unsettled Arkansas. It will focus on the rape and murder of Air Force nurse Greta Mason in 1983 and Barry Lee Fairchild, the man who was found guilty, fighting to overturn his death sentence after claims of a coerced confession under then Pulaski County Sheriff Tommy Robinson.
PULASKI COUNTY, AR
THV11

New COVID omicron vaccine coming to Arkansas

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — A new COVID vaccine that will target the virus' omicron variant will be coming to Arkansas this month. Pharmacies and medical centers across the state can expect to get the new doses within the next week— and experts said that it came at a good time.
LITTLE ROCK, AR
whiterivernow.com

Another quake recorded in northeast Arkansas

A small earthquake rattled an area just south of the Arkansas-Missouri border near Manila, Ark. around 8 p.m. Wednesday, according to the U.S. Geological Survey. The USGS said the quake had a depth of 7.2 kilometers and had a 2.6 magnitude. The border region of northeast Arkansas, southeast Missouri, and...
MANILA, AR
