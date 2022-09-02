Read full article on original website
Arkansas food trucks benefitting from lower gas prices
PULASKI COUNTY, ARKANSAS, Ark. — If you traveled over the Labor Day weekend, you probably noticed that it cost less to fill up your car— According to AAA, Arkansas has the lowest average gas price in the country, at $3.26 a gallon. Food truck owners said they've been...
5newsonline.com
Florida woman claims Arkansas woman as new "grandma" while at XNA
Millions traveled across the country and world during Labor Day Weekend. Inside XNA Airport, strangers became family.
KTAL
Labor Day begins 7 days of rain
The ArkLaTex is in between two upper-level high-pressure systems. One is over the western United States and another just off the East Coast. A rather sizeable upper-level low extends southwest from the Midwestern U.S. In fact, part of this low extends through the Ozarks and into the ArkLaTex. A disturbance near the Iowa and Missouri border will be forced southward through Arkansas and be nudged briefly into our area by the upper high to our west.
Missouri and Arkansas part of multi-state victory in opioid addiction treatment lawsuit
Arkansas was part of a 41 state coalition which prevailed in court today regarding the drug Suboxone.
Kait 8
Northeast Arkansas Labor Day tradition carries on
RECTOR, Ark. (KAIT) - Labor Day is about celebrating America’s workforce, and in one Northeast Arkansas town, an event surrounding that carries on. The annual Rector Labor Day Picnic was held on Monday at the community center and city park. It was a day of parades full of fire...
Officials urge Arkansans to stay safe on the water this Labor Day weekend
HOT SPRINGS, Ark. — Before heading out to enjoy the state's lakes and rivers this Labor Day weekend, officials warn Arkansans to stay safe— especially since a man drowned in Lake Hamilton over the weekend. Captain Stephanie Weatherington with the Arkansas Game and Fish Commission said that no...
Arkansas businesses say goodbye to summer
HOT SPRING COUNTY, Ark. — A lot of people have already pulled the plug on summer and settled in for autumn. This holiday weekend marks the unofficial end to a long and busy summer— especially for Lewis and Donna May. For eight weeks, the pair hosted summer camps...
onlyinark.com
Samuel G. Trowbridge: Arkansas Mayor and Counterfeiter
There’s no disputing that Arkansas’s early history as a territory and state was sometimes fraught with danger and criminal activity. Still, not many Arkansans today know that in 1842 the Little Rock mayor himself was arrested as the ringleader of a criminal gang operating inside the state. The arrest and subsequent trial were the talk of the town and state for much of 1842 and 1843.
Forged paperwork allowed special ed students’ move into GED program at youth lockup
Staff at Arkansas’ youth lockups forged the paperwork of students with disabilities to transfer them from special education classes to the GED program, internal emails show. The newly uncovered records further explain a suspicious increase in incarcerated youths obtaining GEDs last year. A state investigation in April found that teachers at the youth lockups — […] The post Forged paperwork allowed special ed students’ move into GED program at youth lockup appeared first on Arkansas Advocate.
Husband shares legacy of woman who died saving boy from storm drain
The woman who jumped into a storm drain to try and save a young boy has died.
KTLO
Governor addresses Arkansas’ ‘greatest resource’
Today I’d like to talk about the celebration of Labor Day and the importance of our workforce. Barbeques, pool parties, and parades are a common occurrence when Americans today celebrate Labor Day, but it wasn’t always about friends and families getting together for fun. One hudred twenty-seven years...
Has the cost of tailgating in Arkansas skyrocketed?
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — It's the time of year football fans have been waiting for since last year. We are less than 24 hours away from seeing thousands of diehard fans pack inside Donald W. Reyolds Razorback Stadium on Saturday. Many of those that don't make it inside the...
$5M federal program to fund Arkansas abandoned gas and oil well clean-up
$5 million to Arkansas to support capping of orphaned oil and gas wells.
Arkansas man dies in vehicle crash in Oklahoma
An Arkansas man died in a vehicle crash in McCurtain County, Okla., on Thursday.
Watch the trailer for Sentenced to Death, a new docuseries from THV11
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — A new trailer was released Tuesday for THV11's new true crime docuseries Sentenced to Death: The murder that unsettled Arkansas. It will focus on the rape and murder of Air Force nurse Greta Mason in 1983 and Barry Lee Fairchild, the man who was found guilty, fighting to overturn his death sentence after claims of a coerced confession under then Pulaski County Sheriff Tommy Robinson.
New COVID omicron vaccine coming to Arkansas
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — A new COVID vaccine that will target the virus' omicron variant will be coming to Arkansas this month. Pharmacies and medical centers across the state can expect to get the new doses within the next week— and experts said that it came at a good time.
talkbusiness.net
The argument over Arkansas sovereign immunity and taxpayers’ constitutional right to challenge the state
The right of Arkansas taxpayers to challenge improper use of state tax dollars is enshrined in the Arkansas constitution. But does that right belong to every Arkansan or is it reserved for only those Arkansans who can afford to pay substantial legal fees to vindicate it?. That fundamental question will...
whiterivernow.com
Another quake recorded in northeast Arkansas
A small earthquake rattled an area just south of the Arkansas-Missouri border near Manila, Ark. around 8 p.m. Wednesday, according to the U.S. Geological Survey. The USGS said the quake had a depth of 7.2 kilometers and had a 2.6 magnitude. The border region of northeast Arkansas, southeast Missouri, and...
U.S. Dept. of Treasury approves millions for Arkansas broadband, rural access emphasis
Federal officials approved a new plan to improve the broadband infrastructure in Arkansas, especially for rural communities.
Man seen being beaten by Arkansas officers in video files federal lawsuit
CRAWFORD COUNTY, ARKANSAS, Ark. — Attorneys for Randal Worcester have filed a federal lawsuit after a now-viral video from Aug. 21 shows two Crawford County deputies and a Mulberry police officer on top of him, in some instances kneeing and slamming his head on the ground, during his arrest.
THV11
