ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wichita Falls, TX

Parents charged with meth manufacture near children

By Larry Statser
Texoma's Homepage
Texoma's Homepage
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=04gpu5_0hg3HBmo00

WICHITA FALLS ( KFDX/KJTL ) — The same parents who were arrested two years ago for endangering their 10-month-old boy by close exposure to drugs, guns and knives are back in jail on the same charges, this time involving a 3-year-old girl and a baby born in a bathtub a week before their arrests on drug charges.

Brian and Heather Langford are both, again, charged with child endangerment and manufacture and delivery of meth.

Previous Story: Wife joins husband in jail after 10-month-old tests positive for meth

Their bonds are $145,000 and $115,000 respectively.

Child Protective Services asked police for help locating the couple after obtaining information they were manufacturing meth in the presence of their 3-year-old daughter and the newborn.

CPS said the baby was born in a bathtub Monday, August 1, in the 900 block of Airport Drive.

Investigators said they got information the baby had not received any medical care or exam since being born because of the parents’ fear they and the children would test positive for narcotics.

On Thursday, August 11, CPS, district attorney’s investigators and Department of Public Services located the couple and the children at the Wayfarer Motel on Central Freeway.

They said meth and a set of scales was found there, and both parents were charged with manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance.

The children were removed immediately from the Langford’s custody and taken to the hospital for wellness checks.

When positive results of the drug tests on the 3-year-old returned, both Langfords were then charged with child endangerment on Thursday, September 1, 2022.

Other Crime: Brown Street Murder defendant enters surprise plea

The previous arrests for the 10-month-old boy were in 2019. At that time, CPS began an investigation about alleged use and sale of illegal drugs by both parents.

Police then went to a motel on Seymour Highway on a drug complaint.

They said Brian Langford was hiding behind the door, and the room was filled with so much smoke it was hard to see.

They found drug paraphernalia on a table and also marijuana and meth.

They said Heather Langford told them her 10-month-old was asleep, and officers said an MSR-10 rifle and numerous fixed blade knives were close to the baby.

Blood tests later showed the infant was positive for meth.

Heather Langford pleaded guilty to manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance in December 2019 and was given 6 years probation. In 2020, she pleaded guilty to the first child endangerment charge and was given another probated sentence.

Previous Story: Mother of infant pleads guilty to child endangerment

Brian Langford’s drug and child endangerment charges are still pending in the courts.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Texomashomepage.com.

Comments / 8

Related
Texoma's Homepage

Grandfield man pleads guilty to assault of an officer

WICHITA COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — A Grandfield man police say was tased with no effect after assaulting an officer has been sentenced to probation. Javier Escobedo pleaded guilty Friday, Sept. 2, in the 30th District Court to two counts of assault of an officer, according to court records. In March, police went to the Econo Lodge […]
GRANDFIELD, OK
newschannel6now.com

Man arrested after threatening Windthorst school

ARCHER COUNTY, Texas (KAUZ) - A man was arrested by Texas Department of Public Safety for making terroristic threats toward a school on Monday, September 5. Officials with the Archer County Sheriff’s Office say at approximately 1 p.m. Kevin Resendiz was arrested after allegedly making threats of inciting a shooting on social media, directed at a Windthorst school.
WINDTHORST, TX
kswo.com

UPDATE: LPD identifies victim in Tuesday shooting on 26th St.

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Lawton Police Department has confirmed the name of the victim involved in a shooting Tuesday, Aug. 30. According to reports, Rholando Dickerson was found at a residence in the 2200 block of Northwest 26th St. Tuesday with a gunshot wound, before being taken to Comanche County Memorial Hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.
LAWTON, OK
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Wichita Falls, TX
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
Wichita Falls, TX
Crime & Safety
newschannel6now.com

Crime of the week: Fentanyl arrests in Wichita Falls

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - There have been 15 fentanyl related deaths this year in Wichita Falls. Those happened in the span of just six months. Sadly, the increase has been seen specifically among teenagers as young as 14 years old. Chief Photojournalist Joseph Saint reports some were unaware they...
WICHITA FALLS, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Illegal Drugs#Murder#Guns#Cps
kswo.com

LPD investigating Saturday afternoon death on Oak Ave.

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - A media report from the Lawton Police Department reveals that law enforcement is investigating a death that happened Saturday on Oak Avenue. The address listed in the report -- 6308 northwest Oak Avenue -- is the same apartment complex officers went to Saturday afternoon around 2 p.m. for a shooting.
LAWTON, OK
kswo.com

One victim in Saturday afternoon shooting

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Lawton Police Department is investigating a weekend shooting. It happened at an apartment complex on NW Oak Ave. before 2 p.m. Saturday afternoon. According to LPD’s Public Information Officer Andrew Grubbs, officers found one victim when they got there. The person’s condition is unknown...
LAWTON, OK
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Manufacturing
NewsBreak
Public Safety
kswo.com

Emergency crews extricate driver following Cache Rd. crash

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - A serious car crash slowed traffic on Cache Rd. in Lawton Monday afternoon, after officials were forced to close the two eastbound lanes. The wreck took place just before 3 p.m. at the intersection of 20th and Cache Road. Emergency crews were forced to extricate one...
LAWTON, OK
kswo.com

Former Duncan Police Lt. attacked by dogs

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - " When we arrived on scene we found a man suffering from pretty serious injuries to his arms hands and legs he was unable to stand on his own we had to assist him to an area of safety while we held the dogs at gunpoint”, said Sgt. Bryan Eades.
DUNCAN, OK
KOCO

Authorities identify soldier found dead at Fort Sill barracks

LAWTON, Okla. — Fort Sill officials have identified a soldier found dead Friday evening at the base. They said Specialist Gregory Davis of the Fourth Battalion, 60th Air Defense Artillery was found dead Friday in his barracks room. The U.S. Army Criminal Investigation Division is looking into the cause...
FORT SILL, OK
Texoma's Homepage

Texoma's Homepage

11K+
Followers
9K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Texoma's local news and weather authority at www.texomashomepage.com

 https://www.texomashomepage.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy