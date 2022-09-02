Read full article on original website
Cole Land Transportation Museum hosts Night at the Museum
Here comes a special event at Cole Land Transportation Museum with a twist. The museum will come alive on Thursday the 15th from 5:30 to 8 p.m. That night the museum will truly be alive. With actors from Some Theater Company and Cole Museum volunteers dressed up to represent Maine’s working history.
Local dance teacher is kicking of her 50th year teaching dance
Waterville, Maine (WABI) - “These outfits are from Zayre’s department store because I couldn’t find what I was looking for,” Maureen Morison, teacher for the Young American Dancers explained. It was 1974, Maureen Morison’s first year of teaching the young American Dancers. “I can’t believe...
Participating in a Maine Troop Greeters Event Was Touching
While the majority of Mainers were gearing up for the long Labor Day weekend on Friday night, and the lucky were seeing Luke Combs on the opening night of his tour in Bangor ... I got a text that made me perk up and head for the car to go...
Maine’s Odd and Unusual Show Returns
AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) -The Odd and Unusual Show was back for a second time this year at the Augusta Civic Center. Over 80 different vendors came out this Labor Day Weekend. From taxidermy in a bottle to a traveling Ouija board museum, the show was full of odd and unusual oddities.
2022 Rockhounders Annual Gem and Mineral Show
AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - The Kennebec Rockhounders Club hosted its 33rd Annual Gem and Mineral Show at the Augusta Armory Sunday. Vendors across the state of Maine came to display their products. There was rocks, minerals, gems, and much more. TV-5 spoke with a local vendor to learn more about...
Bangor City Hall’s Front Steps Are Finally Open Once Again
It's been a minute since folks visiting or working at City Hall in Bangor have been able to use the front steps to get in and out of the building. According to John Theriault, City of Bangor Engineer, the project has been going on for 3 years, and experienced some hiccups along the way, that prevented it from being finished on time.
This Sidney, Maine Home For Sale is Perfect For The Growing Family #KitchenGoals
In a crazy real estate market, it is getting increasingly difficult to find that perfect home. You know, trying to balance out needs vs wants all while trying to stay at or under budget can be difficult for the average Maine family. That's why when we see places like this,...
Family Compound for Sale in Maine Worth the $11.2 Million
The desire to live in a compound with friends and family has been a hot topic as of late. This transpires from none of us being able to afford the cost of living, so a community living arrangement is attractive. When this idea is flirted with, it’s mostly in regard to affordable living spaces, not a multi-million dollar estate. But, it doesn’t hurt to look at different options even if we can’t really afford them.
Nine beagles brought to Camden for chance at new life
CAMDEN — Nine beagles felt grass under their paws for the first time, Sunday afternoon, in Camden. After a ride from Portland in a P.A.W.S. Animal Adoption Center van, each was unloaded from pet carriers in the PAWS parking lot. Many shook. Some drooled. The smell of vomit lingered. Several plopped down into lounging positions wherever the volunteers set them down to walk.
Central Maine’s Powers
For one September weekend a year, the sparsely populated northwest corner of Waldo County becomes an agricultural mecca for folks attending the Common Ground Country Fair, in Unity. Over 60,000 people descend upon the area, passing farms, fields, and humble, nondescript towns on their way. For many, the villages of Unity and Thorndike are just passing scenery.
A Downeast health center expands in Machias
Courtesy / Eastport Health Care Inc. Investment in the buildout is expected to be approximately $2.5 million, including state-of-the-art patient care equipment and supplies, external renovation and internal systems. Eastport Health Care Inc. is expanding in Machias with the acquisition of a 10,000-square-foot retail building at 160 Dublin St. Eastport...
Maine's forecasting lobster predicts an early winter
BELFAST, Maine — Summer is just winding down, but Maine's famous forecasting crustacean says winter is on its way. In what has become an annual tradition, Passy Pete, a lobster in Belfast, predicted on Monday an early winter as opposed to another six weeks of summer. During the ritual,...
A Night At The Bangor Historical Society -If Walls Could Talk
Bangor has a lot of history. And thankfully a lot of our historic buildings are still here, living and breathing and carrying on all these years later. For those from away. Not all cities have buildings that are 150 years old and still being used. Actually that's pretty rare. And...
ROAD TRIP ALERT: The Blue Hill Fair Is This Weekend
Wrap up the summer of 2022 with one of the biggest fairs in the state of Maine!. Described as A 'Down to Earth' Country Fair” The annual Blue Hill Fair is upon us once again. Starting today, you can join in the fun this Labor Day Weekend with a...
Aerosmith Thanks Bangor After A Rocking Sunday Show
What a weekend it was in Bangor. The video of the line to get into the show will blow your mind!. As you recover from an epic Labor Day Weekend and get back to the grind, we thought it would only be right to look back at a special couple of days here in town.
Can You Be Buried With Your Pet in Maine?
As you know, our Maine pets have become our family members. Owning a pet is incredible for your physicals and mental health. They give us something that humans can't and that is pure and endless innocence and love. All they live for is to love us. And when they die,...
'Hard work pays off:' Luke Combs rewards young Maine fans who attended Bangor show
Isolated showers move in with the cold front tonight. A cold front will bring the potential for some light isolated showers tonight, overnight lows will drop into the mid 50's. Tomorrow will be even more rainy. Updated: 18 hours ago. Isolated showers move in late this afternoon. Beautiful night for...
Beloved Maine schooner must sell to avoid retirement
CAMDEN, Maine — Each year in Camden, the harbor fills with old, wind-propelled ships, just as it was at the turn of the last century. But through the forest of masts and rope that sprouted on the wharfs for the 2022 Windjammer Festival, a special guest came in to dock.
Who Knew Maine Has a Cheese Festival-Its Sept 11th in Pittsfield
First, no knock on our neighboring state’s cheese. But let’s give Maine some much deserved accolades when it comes to cheese. The Maine Cheese Festival is a great way to celebrate. The event is on Sunday September 11th. And please note that if you want to attend the...
Maine farmer pairs solar panels with wild blueberries. Will the effort bear fruit?
With dual-use agrivoltaics, crops are grown under or between the rows of solar panels, as shown here in Rockport, with the aim of generating renewable energy without removing farmland from production. Photo courtesy University of Maine Cooperative Extension. This article is being republished in partnership with the Energy News Network.
