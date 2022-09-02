ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Blue Hill, ME

Q106.5

Cole Land Transportation Museum hosts Night at the Museum

Here comes a special event at Cole Land Transportation Museum with a twist. The museum will come alive on Thursday the 15th from 5:30 to 8 p.m. That night the museum will truly be alive. With actors from Some Theater Company and Cole Museum volunteers dressed up to represent Maine’s working history.
BANGOR, ME
wabi.tv

Local dance teacher is kicking of her 50th year teaching dance

Waterville, Maine (WABI) - “These outfits are from Zayre’s department store because I couldn’t find what I was looking for,” Maureen Morison, teacher for the Young American Dancers explained. It was 1974, Maureen Morison’s first year of teaching the young American Dancers. “I can’t believe...
WATERVILLE, ME
wabi.tv

Maine’s Odd and Unusual Show Returns

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) -The Odd and Unusual Show was back for a second time this year at the Augusta Civic Center. Over 80 different vendors came out this Labor Day Weekend. From taxidermy in a bottle to a traveling Ouija board museum, the show was full of odd and unusual oddities.
AUGUSTA, ME
wabi.tv

2022 Rockhounders Annual Gem and Mineral Show

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - The Kennebec Rockhounders Club hosted its 33rd Annual Gem and Mineral Show at the Augusta Armory Sunday. Vendors across the state of Maine came to display their products. There was rocks, minerals, gems, and much more. TV-5 spoke with a local vendor to learn more about...
AUGUSTA, ME
Q106.5

Bangor City Hall’s Front Steps Are Finally Open Once Again

It's been a minute since folks visiting or working at City Hall in Bangor have been able to use the front steps to get in and out of the building. According to John Theriault, City of Bangor Engineer, the project has been going on for 3 years, and experienced some hiccups along the way, that prevented it from being finished on time.
BANGOR, ME
102.1 & 105.3 The Shark

Family Compound for Sale in Maine Worth the $11.2 Million

The desire to live in a compound with friends and family has been a hot topic as of late. This transpires from none of us being able to afford the cost of living, so a community living arrangement is attractive. When this idea is flirted with, it’s mostly in regard to affordable living spaces, not a multi-million dollar estate. But, it doesn’t hurt to look at different options even if we can’t really afford them.
penbaypilot.com

Nine beagles brought to Camden for chance at new life

CAMDEN — Nine beagles felt grass under their paws for the first time, Sunday afternoon, in Camden. After a ride from Portland in a P.A.W.S. Animal Adoption Center van, each was unloaded from pet carriers in the PAWS parking lot. Many shook. Some drooled. The smell of vomit lingered. Several plopped down into lounging positions wherever the volunteers set them down to walk.
CAMDEN, ME
mainernews.com

Central Maine’s Powers

For one September weekend a year, the sparsely populated northwest corner of Waldo County becomes an agricultural mecca for folks attending the Common Ground Country Fair, in Unity. Over 60,000 people descend upon the area, passing farms, fields, and humble, nondescript towns on their way. For many, the villages of Unity and Thorndike are just passing scenery.
UNITY, ME
mainebiz.biz

A Downeast health center expands in Machias

Courtesy / Eastport Health Care Inc. Investment in the buildout is expected to be approximately $2.5 million, including state-of-the-art patient care equipment and supplies, external renovation and internal systems. Eastport Health Care Inc. is expanding in Machias with the acquisition of a 10,000-square-foot retail building at 160 Dublin St. Eastport...
MACHIAS, ME
WMTW

Maine's forecasting lobster predicts an early winter

BELFAST, Maine — Summer is just winding down, but Maine's famous forecasting crustacean says winter is on its way. In what has become an annual tradition, Passy Pete, a lobster in Belfast, predicted on Monday an early winter as opposed to another six weeks of summer. During the ritual,...
BELFAST, ME
Q106.5

A Night At The Bangor Historical Society -If Walls Could Talk

Bangor has a lot of history. And thankfully a lot of our historic buildings are still here, living and breathing and carrying on all these years later. For those from away. Not all cities have buildings that are 150 years old and still being used. Actually that's pretty rare. And...
BANGOR, ME
Z107.3

Aerosmith Thanks Bangor After A Rocking Sunday Show

What a weekend it was in Bangor. The video of the line to get into the show will blow your mind!. As you recover from an epic Labor Day Weekend and get back to the grind, we thought it would only be right to look back at a special couple of days here in town.
BANGOR, ME
Q97.9

Can You Be Buried With Your Pet in Maine?

As you know, our Maine pets have become our family members. Owning a pet is incredible for your physicals and mental health. They give us something that humans can't and that is pure and endless innocence and love. All they live for is to love us. And when they die,...
MAINE STATE
Q106.5

Q106.5 plays the best country and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Bangor, Maine. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

