The Northern Colorado Task Force continues working hard to get Fentanyl off the streets. The Larimer County Sheriff’s office in cooperation with the task force searched a home on August 30th in the 1300 block of Kirkwood Drive in Fort Collins and found meth, hundreds of what is suspected to be fentanyl pills, two loaded handguns and several thousands of dollars’ worth of cash. Charlotte Haywood of Fort Collins was arrested and charged with Unlawful distribution of Fentanyl (DF1) Unlawful possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute (DF1) Special offender – controlled substance (DF1) Possession of drug paraphernalia.

FORT COLLINS, CO ・ 3 DAYS AGO