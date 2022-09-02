Read full article on original website
Laramie County Recent Arrests (9/7/22–9/8/22)
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Here is the latest recent arrests log for law enforcement agencies in Laramie County. The log represents law enforcement contact with suspects who were arrested, and the recommended charges against them. The arrest log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of the...
Wyoming trooper waives preliminary hearing, moving on to district court
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Wyoming Highway Patrol Sgt. Gabriel Testerman waived his right to a preliminary hearing, which was set for today, Sept. 7. Testerman appeared before Magistrate West in Laramie County Circuit Court on Aug. 31 to hear three counts of inflicting sexual intrusion on a victim, during which West set Testerman’s bond at $100,000.
Man Charged With Murder in Laramie County Homicide
A Greeley, Colorado man arrested in connection with a Laramie County homicide investigation has been charged with first-degree murder. Rodrigo Romero, 31, made his initial appearance in Laramie County Circuit Court Thursday afternoon. Romero is accused of shooting and killing a 37-year-old man at a home in the 300 block...
Wyoming Trooper Out On Bond, Officials Mum On Charges
A Wyoming Highway Patrol Trooper who was recently arrested following a multi-month investigation recently bonded out of jail. But officials, as of 9 a.m. Wednesday, continue to refuse to divulge Testerman's exact charges or release any details on the case, citing Wyoming Statute 619(a). The statute applies to cases of sexual assault, sexual assault of a minor, and sexual battery.
Cheyenne Transient Charged in Tuesday Stabbing of 15-Year-Old
Cheyenne police have identified the victim in Tuesday's stabbing near the 200 block of E. 9th Street as a 15-year-old boy. Public Information Officer Alex Farkas says the victim and his friend, a 14-year-old boy, were at Lincoln Park when 39-year-old transient Allen Fenstermacher struck up a conversation with them.
Wyoming Inmate Serving Life Sentence for Murder Dies in Prison
A Wyoming inmate serving a life sentence for murder has died, the Department of Corrections announced Wednesday. Agency spokesman Paul Martin says 75-year-old Donald L. Souter died Sunday, Sept. 4, at the Wyoming Medium Correctional Institution in Torrington. Souter was convicted of first-degree murder in Washakie County and sentenced to...
Cheyenne man arrested and charged after allegedly attacking juvenile with a knife
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — A Cheyenne man has been arrested and charged with aggravated assault after a stabbing this week. On Tuesday, Sept. 6 at 3 p.m., Cheyenne police officers were dispatched to a report of an assault with a knife on the 200 block of East 9th Street. Officers...
Laramie County Sheriff’s Office seeks Colorado man suspected of killing a man Sunday
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — A warrant for second-degree murder has been issued for a man who Laramie County Sheriff’s Office investigators believe shot and killed a 37-year-old man on Sunday, Sept. 4. The suspect is identified as Rodrigo Vigner Turcios-Romero, aka Yigner Rodrigo Turcios-Romero, from Greeley, Colorado. Investigators believe...
Weekly arrest report (8/27/22–9/2/22)
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Here are the week’s compiled recent arrest logs for law enforcement agencies in Laramie County. The logs represents law enforcement contact with suspects who were arrested and the recommended charges against them. All of those cited or arrested are presumed innocent until convicted in a...
Archer Parkway outside of Cheyenne to be briefly closed Wednesday due to sheriff’s office training
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Due to Emergency Vehicle Operations training being briefly held by the Laramie County Sheriff’s Office, Archer Parkway will be closed to most traffic for a portion of Wednesday afternoon. The sheriff’s office noted in a Facebook post that traffic going north and south through Archer...
Wyoming high school football schedule: Week 2
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Here’s a look at who and where Wyoming’s high school football teams will play in Week 2 across the state this weekend. Local schools (in Laramie County) are in bold. Games will take place Friday unless otherwise noted. CLASS 4A. Casper (Natrona County) at...
Motorcyclist killed after striking pole in Loveland
Loveland police said a motorcyclist was killed Wednesday after crashing into a pole.
Fentanyl and Methamphetamine Arrest and Seizure
The Northern Colorado Drug Task Force (NCDTF) continues efforts to combat the Fentanyl epidemic impacting our communities. As part of those efforts on the morning of August 30, a search warrant was served in the 1300 block of Kirkwood Drive in Fort Collins. During the search, NCDTF investigators recovered several hundred suspected Fentanyl pills, two loaded handguns, several thousand dollars in cash, and felony distribution amounts of suspected methamphetamine.
Fort Collins Woman arrested for possession of Fentanyl and meth
The Northern Colorado Task Force continues working hard to get Fentanyl off the streets. The Larimer County Sheriff’s office in cooperation with the task force searched a home on August 30th in the 1300 block of Kirkwood Drive in Fort Collins and found meth, hundreds of what is suspected to be fentanyl pills, two loaded handguns and several thousands of dollars’ worth of cash. Charlotte Haywood of Fort Collins was arrested and charged with Unlawful distribution of Fentanyl (DF1) Unlawful possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute (DF1) Special offender – controlled substance (DF1) Possession of drug paraphernalia.
Cheyenne Police Say Wyoming Trooper Won’t Get Preferential Treatment
Cheyenne police say a Wyoming Highway Patrol trooper who was arrested on a warrant earlier this week won't be getting any preferential treatment. Sgt. Gabriel Testerman was arrested Tuesday, Aug. 30, following a monthslong investigation by police. Patrol spokesman Sgt. Jeremy Beck says police contacted them about the investigation on...
Take part in the annual Guns & Hoses Blood Drive this week
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — The Cheyenne Police and Fire Departments are asking the public to participate in the annual Guns & Hoses Blood Drive this week. Come to the Public Safety Center at 415 W. 18th St. this week to donate blood toward either Cheyenne PD or Cheyenne Fire and help those in need.
[LOOK] Fire Smoke Blankets Cheyenne and Laramie Today
The sun rose a bright, scarlet red this morning. In a post early this a.m., the National Weather Service of Cheyenne described today's forecast as "it will seem like the sun is 'cooking' us from a close distance." If that doesn't;t seem foreboding enough, smoke poured over the horizon, carrying with it the burning scent of fires.
2 Killed, 1 Injured in Fiery Crash on I-80 East of Cheyenne
Two people were killed and another injured in a fiery crash on Interstate 80 east of Cheyenne early Saturday morning, the Wyoming Highway Patrol says. It happened around 4:51 a.m. at milepost 385.5, just west of the Burns and Carpenter exit. The patrol says a semi was parked on the...
Obituaries: Eisenhart, Glasner
Joseph Thomas Eisenhart: March 6, 1992 – September 3, 2022. Joseph Thomas Eisenhart, age 30, passed away September 3, 2022. Born March 6, 1992 to Mark and DeAnn Eisenhart in Cheyenne, Joe graduated from Central High School in 2010. He attended LCCC and the University of Wyoming graduating with a degree in Elementary Education in 2014.
Wyoming’s Wildfire Haze To Lift, Better Hunting Weather On The Way
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Much of Wyoming continued to bake under a pall of wildfire smoke from Fremont County, Idaho and Oregon on Wednesday, but that should change soon, a meteorologist said. “This is going to be the hottest day,” meteorologist Don Day of Cheyenne...
