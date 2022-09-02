Read full article on original website
WSFA
Local men’s club, church hold Labor Day fundraising cookouts
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - On Monday, the Millbrook Men’s Club and Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church held their annual cookouts to raise money for local causes. The men’s club does this every Fourth of July and Labor Day. Brannon Bowman, president of the Millbrook Men’s Club, says they take care of all local needs with every penny they earn from these events, like donating to the public library, sports groups and even providing educational scholarships.
alabamanews.net
Guthrie’s coming back to the River Region
An Alabama-based chicken finger chain is coming back to Montgomery. Guthrie’s announced in 2019 that they would be coming near Taco Bell on Eastchase Parkway, but the COVID-19 pandemic slowed down the process. Ground has officially been broken and construction is underway. This will be the first location in...
alabamanews.net
Mellow Mushroom coming to Pike Road
A popular pizza restaurant is coming to Pike Road. Mayor Gordon Stone said Mellow Mushroom is coming to the old Tammy’s PYE Bar location at 9559 Vaughn Road. This is in the same complex as Pike Road Town Hall. Based out of Atlanta, the pizza chain says it offers...
fox40jackson.com
Selma, AL and Goodman Church bring water to residents in South Jackson
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) – Volunteers from Selma, Alabama, made the trip to the Capital City to provide water in South Jackson. The group formed a coalition with a church in Holmes County, Jackson leaders, and a former city councilman to bring water to an area hard hit by the crisis.
WSFA
Eastdale Mall closing ice skating rink, planning roller skating replacement
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A big change is coming to Eastdale Mall — namely the removal if its ice skating rink. The Ice Palace has been a staple of the mall for decades, but the mall’s general manager, Richard Holman, said it’s time for a change. He said they are converting it into a roller skating rink instead.
luvernejournal.com
World’s largest peanut boil well underway
It’s time for the Crenshaw County Alcazar Shrine Club’s World’s Largest Peanut Boil!. In total, 34 tons of the world-famous Luverne Legumes will be put in the pots to boil, ultimately helping the shriners to accomplish a portion of the group’s three-part mission, “to change and improve lives.”
Troy Messenger
Boiled peanuts: A Labor Day tradition
Boiling peanuts, or goober peas, has been a folk culture practice in the Southern United States since the early 19th century. And, if more peanuts have been boiled anywhere in world than in the “Friendliest City in the South,” Luverne, Alabama, let it be known. Doubters need only...
Alabama trucker notches 5 million miles hauling goods for American consumers
If you think you drive a lot, you may want to think again after reading about an Alabama man’s odometer. Trucker Richard Doggrell who works for Troy, Alabama, based Wiley Sanders Truck Lines, was recently honored for topping 5 million miles behind the wheel delivering the goods and supplies that Americans depend on.
alabamanews.net
Mississippi Murder Suspect Captured in Dallas Co.
A Mississippi murder suspect that’s been on the run from authorities — is captured in Dallas County. District Attorney Michael Jackson says — 22 year old Edward Bush, Jr. was captured — early Sunday morning. He says Bush was caught on Highway 80 — between Selma and Marion Junction.
unionspringsherald.com
Tommie O'Neal inducted into Hall of Fame
The annual Alabama Senior Citizens Hall of Fame awards ceremony was held at the RSA Activity Center in Montgomery, Alabama, on Sunday, August 21, 2022. Inductees were introduced by name and cities across the state of Alabama with a summary of reasons for the nominations. Ten were inducted into the Hall of Fame class of 2022, four for the Lifetime Achievement Commendation, and thirteen for Special Awards recipients.
WSFA
New Tuskegee University band director aims to bring ‘new energy and new vision’
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Tuskegee University Crimson Piper Marching Band is under new leadership. J. William Nicholas has been hired as the new band director. Originally from Orlando, Florida, he brings in years of experience at more than 10 high schools across the Southeast and recently served as associate director of bands at Claflin University in Orangeburg, South Carolina.
WSFA
Montgomery school devastated by flooding
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery Christian School is cleaning up after heavy rains flooded the building. It affected all but one classroom. “When I walked into my classroom, it’s truly devastating,” said teacher Leisa Harrison. Harrison has taught for over 28 years; she lost more than 200 children’s...
WSFA
First Alert: Rain chances remain elevated through the Labor Day weekend
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Today will again feature partly to mostly cloudy skies. Afternoon highs will climb into the middle to upper 80s with some locations reaching into the lower 90s. Rain, storms and downpours will form across the region and linger through the afternoon and evening hours. Low temperatures Sunday night will hover in the 70s under mainly cloudy skies.
deltanews.tv
Suspect in Coffeeville coach shooting in Greenwood, caught
DALLAS COUNTY, ALABAMA - Dallas County Sheriff Mike Granthum and Dallas County District Attorney Michael Jackson have confirmed that officers arrested Edward Leon Bush Jr., 22, of Greenwood, Missississippi, Sunday morning around 5:30 a.m. on Highway 80 between Selma and Marion Junction. Both said officers with the Alabama Law Enforcement...
Auburn church vandalized, minister denounces hate spayed in red paint
AUBURN, Ala. (WRBL) – An east Alabama church is condemning the hate speech they discovered scrawled in red spray paint on the church’s welcome sign. Reverend Chris Rothbauer is the minister at Auburn Unitarian Universalist Fellowship, located along east Thatch Avenue. Saturday morning members discovered their sign vandalized with a queerphobic and transphobic epithet, “F___ […]
nypressnews.com
Three majority Black Alabama schools have Confederate names. Here’s why – CNN Video
Three schools in Montgomery, Alabama, still carry the names of Confederate figures. Montgomery Public Schools Superintendent Melvin Brown is fighting to change that. CNN’s Nadia Romero reports why renaming the schools is so difficult.
2 dead in Elmore County crash
ELMORE COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — A two-vehicle crash early Tuesday morning six miles south of Tallassee left two Montgomery men dead. According to Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, Waymond McWilliams, 19, was injured when his Chevrolet Malibu collided head-on with the Kia Optima of Quentin Rhodes, 31. The crash occurred on Alabama 229 near the 2 […]
College Colors Day at the Alabama State Capital
Montgomery, AL – Cocky and the SGA leaders met with Gov. Kay Ivey in Montgomery on Thursday, when she honored the contributions of Alabama’s public universities and declared Friday, Sept. 2, as College Colors Day. The Governor shared “Look who’s here! The annual College Colors Day proclamation ceremony is a favorite tradition at the Capitol. A special thanks goes to the Alabama Higher Education Partnership, the SGA students and mascots for all that they’ve done and are doing for our 14 public universities. Now let’s kick off football season!”
Montgomery, September 05 High School 🏈 Game Notice
There are 4 high school 🏈 games in Montgomery. The Montgomery Academy football team will have a game with Montgomery Catholic Preparatory School on September 05, 2022, 15:00:00.
Alabama LB Will Anderson blunt on pass rush plan for young Texas QB
Will Anderson couldn’t pretend it didn’t bother him. After leading the nation in sacks a year ago, Alabama didn’t record one in the 55-0 season-opening win over Utah State. Both Anderson and Nick Saban could easily explain why the season sack total sits at zero while looking ahead to the next challenge.
