MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - On Monday, the Millbrook Men’s Club and Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church held their annual cookouts to raise money for local causes. The men’s club does this every Fourth of July and Labor Day. Brannon Bowman, president of the Millbrook Men’s Club, says they take care of all local needs with every penny they earn from these events, like donating to the public library, sports groups and even providing educational scholarships.

MILLBROOK, AL ・ 1 DAY AGO