New Jersey restaurant breaks record for most burgers sold in a day after 20,000 show up for grand openingKristen WaltersRutherford, NJ
Update: Bed Bath & Beyond CFO’s Death Officially Ruled a Suicide; Was Facing a $1.2 Billion Lawsuit For Insider TradingJoel EisenbergNew York City, NY
This New Jersey Hike Takes You Through an Abandoned VillageTravel MavenMountainside, NJ
Pig out at Pig Island NYC for an all-day BBQ Feast this Saturday in Staten IslandAlyssa LevineStaten Island, NY
New York Restaurants Now Allow Guests To Bring Their Handgun On a ConditionBryan DijkhuizenNew York City, NY
essexnewsdaily.com
Robert Ivker announces candidacy for West Orange BOE
WEST ORANGE, NJ — Robert Ivker, a cancer specialist and past governor’s appointee to the New Jersey State Commission on Cancer Research, has announced his candidacy for the West Orange Board of Education. His son is a student in the West Orange school system. Ivker has served as...
New Jersey Globe
Labor Leader: John J. Giblin served as State Senator, Essex County Freeholder
John J. Giblin (1909-1975) was one of New Jersey’s most powerful labor leaders, serving as president of the International Union of Operating Engineers Local 68, chairman of the national union, Essex County Freeholder and State Senator. Giblin was the patriarch of a popular New Jersey political dynasty that is...
Students’ mental health goes to the head of the class for Jersey City school district
The psyche of the American student has never been more fragile, according to parents, experts and most studies on the effects of the coronavirus school shutdown on children. With that in mind, the Jersey City public school district is taking steps to help its student body bounce back strong now that a sense of normalcy has returned.
NYC principals outraged over sudden departure of high-ranking union official
The abrupt departure of a high-ranking executive in the union representing New York City public school principals has set off a bitter war of words — with some principals accusing the union’s leadership of “abusive” and “tyrannical” behavior. In an email sent to the union’s entire 4,500-person membership last week, Bronx principal Michael Barakat said union president Mark Cannizzaro fired Sana ...
unionnewsdaily.com
Inroads to Opportunities promotes new director of employment services
ROSELLE, NJ — Harry Jones, a member of the leadership team at Inroads to Opportunities, was recently promoted to director of employment services. Inroads to Opportunities is a Union County–based nonprofit human services agency that provides programs and services to individuals with disabilities ranging in age from 16 to retirement.
White supremacists crashed N.J. town’s Labor Day parade, mayor says
Several members of a New Jersey white supremacy organization showed up unannounced for the South Plainfield Labor Day Parade Monday wearing American flag masks and carrying a large banner that called for border closings. The town’s mayor Tweeted that the group, the New Jersey European Heritage Association, did not register...
‘Next phase of the new normal’: UFT president weighs in on 2022-2023 academic year
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — It’s nearly the start of a new school year as New York City public school children prepare to return to campus during what the city’s teacher union president is calling the “next phase of the new normal.”. Michael Mulgrew, president of the...
Newark’s parents are ready to address their children’s learning loss | Opinion
For decades, Newarkers have witnessed firsthand the harsh realities of our state’s public education system, specifically the deep inequalities people of color face. Whether battling an “achievement gap,” the “School-to-Prison Pipeline,” poison lead in our school water, or the decrepit buildings many children call their public education home, our city’s parents have faced many obstacles and served on the front lines in a battle to provide hope and opportunity to their children.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Gov. Hochul holds 4-point lead over Zeldin in New York governor's race: poll
A new poll shows New York Governor Kathy Hochul's lead is shrinking against her Republican opponent Lee Zeldin.
N.J. school principal charged with drunken driving no longer overseeing middle school, district says
A new principal is no longer in charge of a West Orange middle school following her recent arrest on drunk driving charges. Aretha Dooley-Malloy will not be serving as principal at Liberty Middle School as the school year begins, according to a note sent to the school community on Friday.
Utility working to resolve issue of discolored water for Passaic County residents
A News 12 New Jersey viewer from Clifton sent the station photos of discolored water in their home.
Newark schools prepare for 1st day of classes with mask mandate intact
It's going to be a wet start as tens of thousands of students head back to school Tuesday, including children in Newark.
jerseydigs.com
Jersey City to Consider 1,189-Unit Development at 808 Pavonia Avenue
A stalled high-rise proposal in Jersey City’s Journal Square neighborhood could be re-born via two prominent developers as plans have emerged to revitalize a slew of properties near the Loew’s Jersey Theatre. A new application has been submitted to rejuvenate several properties with addresses of 808 Pavonia Avenue,...
Garden Club of Westfield selects Garden of the Month
The Garden Club of Westfield has chosen the “outstanding garden” of Jason and Victoria Beyer at 631 Fourth Ave. as its September Garden of the Month. According to a statement provided by the club, Jason Beyer has enjoyed gardening since his youth when he helped his parents take care of their garden. The Beyers purchased their new home in 2017. Since 2017, when the Beyers purchased their Fourth Avenue home, Jason Beyer has “transformed the bare bones of the garden with his own harmonious design and selection of plants, which he chose for their form and color.” He credits his father in helping him choose the plants, and he planted the two October Glory Maples flanking the front steps in memory of his father.
Security Guard Suffers Broken Jaw In Jersey City Restaurant Fight: Report
A fight that broke out at a Jersey City restaurant left a security guard with a broken jaw on Labor Day, RLS Media reports. The guard was apparently trying to break up the fight at Surf City on Marin Boulevard when he was struck sometime before 9:30 p.m., the outlet said.
talkofthesound.com
Financial Advisor Charged by Feds for Embezzlement of New Rochelle Woman
WHITE PLAINS, NY (September 4, 2022) –A Federal Indictment was unsealed on April 27, 2022, in White Plains federal court charging Adam Belardino, the Chief Executive Officer of the Maddox Group, a financial advisory firm in New York City and elsewhere, with wire fraud in connection with his embezzlement of more than $313,000 from a Maddox client, a 64-year-old New Rochelle resident.
hobokengirl.com
32 Hoboken + Jersey City News Stories You Missed This Week
Labor Day weekend is great news on its own but for everything else — we’ve rounded up all the news you might have missed when it comes to the goings on in Hoboken + Jersey City. Catch up on all there is to know, including the following headlines: Six26 honors transgender activist Marsha P. Johnson; Prato Bakery is expanding to Jersey City Heights; 400 people attend Hoboken’s Spaghetti Dinner Block Party; and so much more. Keep reading for all the news you missed this week in Hoboken, Jersey City, + beyond.
Newark celebrates peace at anti-violence event co-hosted by Queen Latifah
Having lived in Newark all her life, Ayeshia Horton says she has lost far too many loved ones to violence. It is a pain like no other, Horton says, and one she hopes no one else will ever have to live through. “I have literally seen my family gunned down...
morristowngreen.com
Mystery solved? Archaeologists dig into Morristown’s Acorn Hall
Three archeologists from Hunter Research in Trenton recently dug and screened two excavation units in a 13-by-20-foot plot next to Acorn Hall’s recently restored carriage house in search of an answer. Joshua Butchko, principal investigator and field boss at Hunter, explained the three-day process that mapped, photographed, excavated, and...
Catholic schools, religious ed get a boost with new vicar | Faith Matters
When Cardinal Joseph Tobin, the archbishop of Newark, appointed the Rev. Stephen Fichter to be his episcopal vicar for education, he must have been thinking of this line from the Gospel of Matthew: “For to all those who have, more will be given, and they will have an abundance.”
NJ.com
NJ
