The Garden Club of Westfield has chosen the “outstanding garden” of Jason and Victoria Beyer at 631 Fourth Ave. as its September Garden of the Month. According to a statement provided by the club, Jason Beyer has enjoyed gardening since his youth when he helped his parents take care of their garden. The Beyers purchased their new home in 2017. Since 2017, when the Beyers purchased their Fourth Avenue home, Jason Beyer has “transformed the bare bones of the garden with his own harmonious design and selection of plants, which he chose for their form and color.” He credits his father in helping him choose the plants, and he planted the two October Glory Maples flanking the front steps in memory of his father.

WESTFIELD, NJ ・ 2 HOURS AGO