ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jersey City, NJ

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
essexnewsdaily.com

Robert Ivker announces candidacy for West Orange BOE

WEST ORANGE, NJ — Robert Ivker, a cancer specialist and past governor’s appointee to the New Jersey State Commission on Cancer Research, has announced his candidacy for the West Orange Board of Education. His son is a student in the West Orange school system. Ivker has served as...
WEST ORANGE, NJ
Daily News

NYC principals outraged over sudden departure of high-ranking union official

The abrupt departure of a high-ranking executive in the union representing New York City public school principals has set off a bitter war of words — with some principals accusing the union’s leadership of “abusive” and “tyrannical” behavior. In an email sent to the union’s entire 4,500-person membership last week, Bronx principal Michael Barakat said union president Mark Cannizzaro fired Sana ...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Jersey City, NJ
Jersey City, NJ
Education
unionnewsdaily.com

Inroads to Opportunities promotes new director of employment services

ROSELLE, NJ — Harry Jones, a member of the leadership team at Inroads to Opportunities, was recently promoted to director of employment services. Inroads to Opportunities is a Union County–based nonprofit human services agency that provides programs and services to individuals with disabilities ranging in age from 16 to retirement.
ROSELLE, NJ
NJ.com

Newark’s parents are ready to address their children’s learning loss | Opinion

For decades, Newarkers have witnessed firsthand the harsh realities of our state’s public education system, specifically the deep inequalities people of color face. Whether battling an “achievement gap,” the “School-to-Prison Pipeline,” poison lead in our school water, or the decrepit buildings many children call their public education home, our city’s parents have faced many obstacles and served on the front lines in a battle to provide hope and opportunity to their children.
NEWARK, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Board Of Trustees#Volunteers#Linus Realestate#Commercial Real Estate#The School S Board
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Real Estate
jerseydigs.com

Jersey City to Consider 1,189-Unit Development at 808 Pavonia Avenue

A stalled high-rise proposal in Jersey City’s Journal Square neighborhood could be re-born via two prominent developers as plans have emerged to revitalize a slew of properties near the Loew’s Jersey Theatre. A new application has been submitted to rejuvenate several properties with addresses of 808 Pavonia Avenue,...
JERSEY CITY, NJ
NJ.com

Garden Club of Westfield selects Garden of the Month

The Garden Club of Westfield has chosen the “outstanding garden” of Jason and Victoria Beyer at 631 Fourth Ave. as its September Garden of the Month. According to a statement provided by the club, Jason Beyer has enjoyed gardening since his youth when he helped his parents take care of their garden. The Beyers purchased their new home in 2017. Since 2017, when the Beyers purchased their Fourth Avenue home, Jason Beyer has “transformed the bare bones of the garden with his own harmonious design and selection of plants, which he chose for their form and color.” He credits his father in helping him choose the plants, and he planted the two October Glory Maples flanking the front steps in memory of his father.
WESTFIELD, NJ
talkofthesound.com

Financial Advisor Charged by Feds for Embezzlement of New Rochelle Woman

WHITE PLAINS, NY (September 4, 2022) –A Federal Indictment was unsealed on April 27, 2022, in White Plains federal court charging Adam Belardino, the Chief Executive Officer of the Maddox Group, a financial advisory firm in New York City and elsewhere, with wire fraud in connection with his embezzlement of more than $313,000 from a Maddox client, a 64-year-old New Rochelle resident.
NEW ROCHELLE, NY
hobokengirl.com

32 Hoboken + Jersey City News Stories You Missed This Week

Labor Day weekend is great news on its own but for everything else — we’ve rounded up all the news you might have missed when it comes to the goings on in Hoboken + Jersey City. Catch up on all there is to know, including the following headlines: Six26 honors transgender activist Marsha P. Johnson; Prato Bakery is expanding to Jersey City Heights; 400 people attend Hoboken’s Spaghetti Dinner Block Party; and so much more. Keep reading for all the news you missed this week in Hoboken, Jersey City, + beyond.
HOBOKEN, NJ
morristowngreen.com

Mystery solved? Archaeologists dig into Morristown’s Acorn Hall

Three archeologists from Hunter Research in Trenton recently dug and screened two excavation units in a 13-by-20-foot plot next to Acorn Hall’s recently restored carriage house in search of an answer. Joshua Butchko, principal investigator and field boss at Hunter, explained the three-day process that mapped, photographed, excavated, and...
MORRISTOWN, NJ
NJ.com

NJ.com

NJ
208K+
Followers
119K+
Post
77M+
Views
ABOUT

NJ.com is New Jersey's largest website for local news, sports, entertainment, jobs, autos, real estate and information, affiliated with 12 New Jersey newspapers. No matter what part of the state you hail from, you can find news on NJ.com from your your town.

 https://www.nj.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy