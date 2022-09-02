ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Chicago’s first-day attendance rebounds as 93% of students show up

By Becky Vevea
Chalkbeat
Chalkbeat
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2NX0q0_0hg3G9dk00

Attendance on the first day of classes in Chicago Public Schools almost rebounded to pre-pandemic levels, according to numbers released by the district Friday.

The district said 93.4% of students showed up on the first day, an uptick from last year when 91% did and far more than the 84% who logged on for a virtual first day in fall 2020. The increase came even as students returned earlier than usual on Aug. 22, two weeks before Labor Day.

First-day attendance is typically higher than the district’s average daily attendance rate by about 2 percentage points.

Overall average daily attendance rates have hovered above 90% since 2003, but dipped below that in 2021 — a stark reminder of the challenges spurred by the coronavirus pandemic. Whether daily attendance this year rebounds is yet to be seen, but the first-day numbers could foreshadow improvement.

Daily attendance also varies by grade, with fourth graders attending school the most and 12th graders attending the least.

In a press release, the district credited the rebound in first-day attendance to summer programing such as academic recovery classes and grade-level transition camps. Schools chief Pedro Martinez said he was “thrilled to see a higher percentage of students” in the classroom when school started last week.

“I am grateful to our amazing CPS families for allowing us to work with more than 91,000 students over the summer and to all our faculty and staff who provided great learning experiences,” Martinez said. “Now we must continue to keep students in school where they can continue to learn, grow, and succeed with their classmates.”

The attendance rates reflect the proportion of students enrolled and in school on the first day. The district did not provide school-level attendance data for the first day, but average daily attendance data show rates also vary widely by school.

Chicago and other school districts have been working through challenges created by the coronavirus pandemic, including student disengagement and a steep drop in enrollment. CPS has been bolstering its efforts to re-engage students in the last few years.

Attendance is not only important for learning, but it’s also a factor used by the state to determine how much state funding a school district will get. However, legislation passed in 2021 means districts won’t be punished for attendance dips during the pandemic.

Chicago Public Schools will also take an official enrollment count on the 20th day of school – data that will likely not be available until late September or early October. But researchers are predicting another significant drop.

Thomas Wilburn contributed to this report.

Mauricio Peña is a reporter for Chalkbeat Chicago, covering K-12 schools. Contact Mauricio at mpena@chalkbeat.org.

Becky Vevea is the bureau chief for Chalkbeat Chicago. Contact Becky at bvevea@chalkbeat.org.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Chalkbeat

5 things to know about Chicago’s Local School Councils

Want to help make decisions at your child’s local school? Each Chicago school has a mini school board, known as a Local School Council (LSC), with power over some hiring and budget decisions. The elected groups have been a fixture of Chicago schools for more than three decades. In recent years, they’ve been thrust into the spotlight, taking on heated debates on whether to keep or remove police from campus. After...
CHICAGO, IL
Chalkbeat

Chicago schools’ first-week COVID cases triple over last year

Chicago Public Schools reported more than 400 new COVID-19 cases among students and hundreds more among staff during its first week of the school year, three times the number recorded during the same period last year, data shows. The first-week numbers come as students returned to the classroom with looser COVID-19 restrictions and a highly contagious BA.5 variant — a sign that the coronavirus will continue to present challenges for yet another...
Chalkbeat

New Chicago curriculum ties nuclear history to today’s social issues

On the eve of the pandemic, Aiko Kojima Hibino came across a viral photo showing dozens of copies of John Hersey’s nonfiction classic “Hiroshima” discarded in a Chicago high school’s dumpster. On social media, the photo was sparking a lively debate about how school libraries should manage their collections. But to a stunned Kojima Hibino, a Japanese American parent whose eighth grader attends National Teachers Academy, the image symbolized a larger issue: A...
CHICAGO, IL
Chalkbeat

A teacher told me I wasn’t cut out for STEM. I believed her.

Words are powerful. During our most formative years — and especially when wielded by authority figures — words can have enough force to shape who we are, who we become, and how we think about ourselves. I learned the weight words can carry early on, in middle school, when one of my teachers used her words to cut me down. I’ve been hard-pressed to shake them since.I was an above-average student...
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Illinois Government
Chicago, IL
Education
City
Chicago, IL
Chicago, IL
Government
Local
Illinois Education
Chalkbeat

Chicago schools chief unveils blueprint for bouncing back from the pandemic

Chicago schools chief Pedro Martinez says a new three-year “blueprint” will help the district emerge stronger from the pandemic’s disruption. Martinez offered a high-level overview of his plan at the school board’s monthly meeting Wednesday. The plan promises to improve services for students with disabilities, strengthen career and technical education, make grading and school admissions fairer, and expand after-school and summer programs, among 10 academic initiatives the district will tackle in the...
CHICAGO, IL
Chalkbeat

Chicago Public Schools students head back to class with hope, jitters

Outside Falconer Elementary school on Chicago’s Northwest side shortly after 7:30 a.m., fourth grader Sebastian Benitez beamed with pride as he shook hands with Mayor Lori Lightfoot. Surrounded by his mom and younger siblings, the politics lover dressed in a blue polo and sweater said he hoped to get straight As, after bringing home one B last year.  “I’m going to try to boost that up,” he said. “I’m going to try to...
CHICAGO, IL
Chalkbeat

What we’re watching as Chicago students head back to class

“One of the district’s best years yet.”That’s what Chicago Public Schools CEO Pedro Martinez is promising to more than 300,000 students as they walk through the school doors this year. Two-and-a-half tumultuous years of shuttered buildings, quarantines, virtual learning, and budget cuts have taken a toll on the city’s school system. As classes get underway, COVID mitigations loosen, and district leaders start reimagining school, Chalkbeat Chicago will be there. Here are some of the...
CHICAGO, IL
Chalkbeat

Little access to career training for Chicago teens at alternative schools

During the pandemic, Yasmine Nelson wanted to support herself. So she took on jobs at a McDonald’s in Indiana and a warehouse in downstate Illinois — and fell behind in high school.Last year, she returned to Chicago determined to get her high school diploma. Woefully short on credits, she enrolled in Peace and Education Coalition Alternative High School, a second-chance campus in the city’s Back of the Yards neighborhood. She did well...
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mauricio Peña
Chalkbeat

When will North Chicago have an elected school board?

A decade after being placed under state control, North Chicago School District 187 may go back to having a locally elected school board.The Illinois state board of education says the suburban school district, which serves more than 3,000 students, has made enough progress academically and financially in recent years to justify considering lifting state oversight.The district, which has a majority Latino student body and 81% of students eligible for free or...
NORTH CHICAGO, IL
Chalkbeat

Chicago Public Schools outlines looser COVID protocols

Chicago Public Schools’ students returning to class Monday will find more relaxed COVID-19 protocols, as the nation’s third largest school district adapts to the changing pandemic and recently updated federal recommendations.In an email to parents, CEO Pedro Martinez outlined the district’s coronavirus mitigation measures for the upcoming school year, which include a continuation of its mask-optional policy and school-based COVID-19 testing, but no quarantine requirement for students exposed to the coronavirus,...
CHICAGO, IL
Chalkbeat

Chalkbeat

New York City, NY
5K+
Followers
5K+
Post
796K+
Views
ABOUT

Chalkbeat is a nonprofit news organization committed to covering one of America’s most important stories: the effort to improve schools for all children, especially those who have historically lacked access to a quality education. Our reporters cover education nationally and at the local level, in Chicago, Colorado, Detroit, Indiana, Newark, New York, Philadelphia, and Tennessee, with more locations to come.

 https://chalkbeat.org/

Comments / 0

Community Policy