Mary Free Bed patients, staff get special visit from Navy sailors

By Megan Viecelli
FOX 17 News West Michigan
 4 days ago
Patients and staff members at Mary Free Bed Rehabilitation in Grand Rapids got to visit with a very special group of people Thursday.

12 United States Navy sailors, who were assigned to the USS Gerald R. Ford Aircraft Carrier, visited the center and paid their respects to the veterans on campus.

The USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78) was named after the 38 th president of the United States, Gerald Ford, who was from Grand Rapids.

The sailors made several stops throughout Michigan during their shore leave.

Their first stop in Grand Rapids was at former President Ford’s tomb to place a wreath on it.

Mary Free Bed says its connection with the Ford family goes even further than this visit.

The Betty Bloomer Ford Cancer Rehabilitation Program was named in honor of former President Ford’s wife after her battle with cancer.

The former First Lady and her mother, Hortense Neahr Bloomer, both held leadership positions in the Mary Free Bed Guild.

For more information about Mary Free Bed Rehabilitation, click here .

