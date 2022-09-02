FRANKLIN COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - A special event is taking place this weekend in Franklin County, it everyone is invited. An adaptive Kayaking event will take place at the Franklin County YMCA for differently abled children and adults. Volunteers will be on site to help participants safely experience kayaking in a controlled environment. Organizers with the group “Wheel Love” say it’s special because it allows people with certain challenges to have a unique experience and realize their capabilities.

FRANKLIN COUNTY, VA ・ 21 HOURS AGO