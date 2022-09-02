ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salem, VA

WDBJ7.com

7@four previews 9/11 Memorial Stair Climb

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The annual 9/11 Memorial Stair Climb is scheduled for Saturday, September 10 at Salem Memorial Ballpark. The event is 5-8 p.m., with registration and check-in at 3:30. All money raised benefits the National Fallen Firefighters Foundation.
SALEM, VA
WDBJ7.com

Buena Vista Labor Day Parade kicks off campaign season in Virginia

BUENA VISTA, Va. (WDBJ) - The Buena Vista Labor Day Parade kicks off the fall campaign season in Virginia. Monday morning, the candidates in the 6th Congressional district were shaking hands and vying for votes as they marched with supporters along the parade route. Despite threatening skies, a hometown crowd...
BUENA VISTA, VA
WDBJ7.com

Adaptive kayaking event for differently abled people coming up Saturday

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - A special event is taking place this weekend in Franklin County, it everyone is invited. An adaptive Kayaking event will take place at the Franklin County YMCA for differently abled children and adults. Volunteers will be on site to help participants safely experience kayaking in a controlled environment. Organizers with the group “Wheel Love” say it’s special because it allows people with certain challenges to have a unique experience and realize their capabilities.
FRANKLIN COUNTY, VA
City
Roanoke, VA
Roanoke, VA
Government
City
Salem, VA
Salem, VA
Government
Local
Virginia Government
WSLS

Here’s how you can get half off at restaurants in the Roanoke area

Forget the dishes and focus on spending quality time with your family during the hustle and bustle of back-to-school season by checking out 10 News’ Dining for Charities program. With Dining for Charities, we’re giving you the opportunity to save some money at popular restaurants in Roanoke, Christiansburg, Blacksburg,...
ROANOKE, VA
WSLS

Crashes cleared on US-220 in Franklin County

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Va. – UPDATE 6:18 p.m.:. Both crashes were cleared, according to VDOT. Two vehicle crashes are causing delays in Franklin County, according to VDOT. One crash happened on US-220 near Blackwell Road, Crooked Oak Road, and Rt. 718E/W, according to authorities. As of 5:51 p.m., the south...
FRANKLIN COUNTY, VA
WDBJ7.com

Over 12 prosecuted in Lynchburg-based drug conspiracy

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - A federal jury convicted the last two defendants in a Lynchburg-based drug conspiracy that trafficked cocaine from Texas and North Carolina into Lynchburg to move across Central Virginia, according to Virginia State Police. A jury convicted 44-year-old Ricky Abner and 43-year-old Charay Trent on drug conspiracy...
LYNCHBURG, VA
WDBJ7.com

Crews control fire at Lansdowne Park apartments

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Roanoke emergency crews controlled a fire Saturday evening at the Lansdowne Park apartments. There is no word yet regarding injuries or the cause of the fire. WDBJ7 is working to learn more.
ROANOKE, VA
WDBJ7.com

Camping safety tips as people head into the wild Labor Day weekend

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Outdoor activities are popular during summer holiday weekends. Camping is in-tents, or at least that is what officials at Explore Park say. Since its Blue Ridge Campground rebranding in May, they have seen more than 175 families. “We’ve had a busy season. We’ve seen a lot...
ROANOKE, VA
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
WDBJ7.com

Del. Head campaigning ahead of 2023 Virginia Senate election

BUENA VISTA, Va. (WDBJ) - The annual Labor Day Parade in Buena Vista is a popular stop for candidates who are running in November. Some are looking beyond the next election, and this year was no exception. In the wake of redistricting, Republican Delegate Chris Head is running for a...
BUENA VISTA, VA
WSLS

In Your Town: Headin’ to the Highlands

ALLEGHANY COUNTY, Va. – It’s week two of In Your Town and we took a trip to the Highlands on Friday. The Highlands includes Alleghany County, Rockbridge County, and surrounding areas, all offering a wide variety of outdoor recreation opportunities. Summer is coming to a close, but there’s...
ALLEGHANY COUNTY, VA
WDBJ7.com

Star City named one of the top dog-friendly cities in Virginia

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Trazee Travel says Roanoke has some of the state’s most pet-friendly businesses and neighborhoods. One of those businesses is Big Lick Brewery Company. The brewery keeps treats and water bowls on hand for customers. They also partner with local animal shelters to host fundraisers. “Honestly,...
ROANOKE, VA
WDBJ7.com

Fire at Roanoke business determined to be accidental

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - A fire in southwest Roanoke early Friday has been determined to be accidental. At 3:28 a.m., Roanoke Fire-EMS was called to the 500 block of Norfolk Avenue SW. They found smoke from the outside of the building, found a small fire inside and extinguished it. No...
ROANOKE, VA
Furniture Today

40 Under 40 | Matt Schewel, Schewels Home

He’s the fifth generation of the Schewel family to work for the retailer, which was founded in 1897, but he had a rather lengthy career outside the furniture industry before joining Schewels in 2016. After graduating from Duke University, he spent four years as a public-school teacher in North...
LYNCHBURG, VA
WDBJ7.com

Vendors call Hillsville Labor Day Flea Market a success

HILLSVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - Some vendors say the 2022 Labor Day Flea Market was one of the busiest weekends in recent memory. “People come from all over United States, Florida, California and New York,” Vendor Jeffrey Smith said. Smith comes to Hillsville every year from North Carolina. “We do...
HILLSVILLE, VA

