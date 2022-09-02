Read full article on original website
WDBJ7.com
7@four previews 9/11 Memorial Stair Climb
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The annual 9/11 Memorial Stair Climb is scheduled for Saturday, September 10 at Salem Memorial Ballpark. The event is 5-8 p.m., with registration and check-in at 3:30. All money raised benefits the National Fallen Firefighters Foundation.
WDBJ7.com
Buena Vista Labor Day Parade kicks off campaign season in Virginia
BUENA VISTA, Va. (WDBJ) - The Buena Vista Labor Day Parade kicks off the fall campaign season in Virginia. Monday morning, the candidates in the 6th Congressional district were shaking hands and vying for votes as they marched with supporters along the parade route. Despite threatening skies, a hometown crowd...
WDBJ7.com
Adaptive kayaking event for differently abled people coming up Saturday
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - A special event is taking place this weekend in Franklin County, it everyone is invited. An adaptive Kayaking event will take place at the Franklin County YMCA for differently abled children and adults. Volunteers will be on site to help participants safely experience kayaking in a controlled environment. Organizers with the group “Wheel Love” say it’s special because it allows people with certain challenges to have a unique experience and realize their capabilities.
WSLS
Lynchburg Police Department to host first-ever ‘Cops N Bobbers’ fishing event
LYNCHBURG, Va. – The Lynchburg Police Department is looking to cast a line and reel in a better relationship with the community by hosting its first-ever fishing event. The event is called ‘Cops N Bobbers’ and is open to kids ages seven to 13. LPD will hand...
WSLS
Here’s how you can get half off at restaurants in the Roanoke area
Forget the dishes and focus on spending quality time with your family during the hustle and bustle of back-to-school season by checking out 10 News’ Dining for Charities program. With Dining for Charities, we’re giving you the opportunity to save some money at popular restaurants in Roanoke, Christiansburg, Blacksburg,...
WSLS
Crashes cleared on US-220 in Franklin County
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Va. – UPDATE 6:18 p.m.:. Both crashes were cleared, according to VDOT. Two vehicle crashes are causing delays in Franklin County, according to VDOT. One crash happened on US-220 near Blackwell Road, Crooked Oak Road, and Rt. 718E/W, according to authorities. As of 5:51 p.m., the south...
WDBJ7.com
McAfee Knob Trailhead Shuttle sees first customers on Labor Day weekend
ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Hikers from near and far have ridden the new McAfee Knob Trailhead Shuttle. The shuttle launched last Friday and was in service for the first time over the holiday weekend. It departs every 30 minutes and takes passengers to the McAfee Knob trailhead. Roanoke County...
WDBJ7.com
Over 12 prosecuted in Lynchburg-based drug conspiracy
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - A federal jury convicted the last two defendants in a Lynchburg-based drug conspiracy that trafficked cocaine from Texas and North Carolina into Lynchburg to move across Central Virginia, according to Virginia State Police. A jury convicted 44-year-old Ricky Abner and 43-year-old Charay Trent on drug conspiracy...
wfxrtv.com
Belmont Baptist Church sold, transforming into affordable housing for Roanoke
ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — A pastor is selling a more than 100-year-old church in Roanoke as a way to allow the ministry to flourish and expand to new heights while the building itself is turned into affordable housing. Belmont Baptist Church has stood on the corner of Stewart Avenue...
WDBJ7.com
Crews control fire at Lansdowne Park apartments
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Roanoke emergency crews controlled a fire Saturday evening at the Lansdowne Park apartments. There is no word yet regarding injuries or the cause of the fire. WDBJ7 is working to learn more.
WDBJ7.com
Camping safety tips as people head into the wild Labor Day weekend
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Outdoor activities are popular during summer holiday weekends. Camping is in-tents, or at least that is what officials at Explore Park say. Since its Blue Ridge Campground rebranding in May, they have seen more than 175 families. “We’ve had a busy season. We’ve seen a lot...
WDBJ7.com
Local “Book Lady” helps Danville inmates through Second Chance Book Club
DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - A local Danville woman is using her passion for reading to help incarcerated women. Jennifer Williams, also known as the “book lady” by those in the area, is sharing her love for books with incarcerated women at the Danville City Jail. Williams began Second...
WDBJ7.com
Del. Head campaigning ahead of 2023 Virginia Senate election
BUENA VISTA, Va. (WDBJ) - The annual Labor Day Parade in Buena Vista is a popular stop for candidates who are running in November. Some are looking beyond the next election, and this year was no exception. In the wake of redistricting, Republican Delegate Chris Head is running for a...
WDBJ7.com
Final two members of large scale drug organization convicted in Lynchburg
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - For three years the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Western District of Virginia has worked to convict the more than two dozen members of what they call the largest supplier of narcotics in central Virginia. Friday, they did just that. “Today is a very important...
WSLS
In Your Town: Headin’ to the Highlands
ALLEGHANY COUNTY, Va. – It’s week two of In Your Town and we took a trip to the Highlands on Friday. The Highlands includes Alleghany County, Rockbridge County, and surrounding areas, all offering a wide variety of outdoor recreation opportunities. Summer is coming to a close, but there’s...
WDBJ7.com
Star City named one of the top dog-friendly cities in Virginia
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Trazee Travel says Roanoke has some of the state’s most pet-friendly businesses and neighborhoods. One of those businesses is Big Lick Brewery Company. The brewery keeps treats and water bowls on hand for customers. They also partner with local animal shelters to host fundraisers. “Honestly,...
WDBJ7.com
Fire at Roanoke business determined to be accidental
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - A fire in southwest Roanoke early Friday has been determined to be accidental. At 3:28 a.m., Roanoke Fire-EMS was called to the 500 block of Norfolk Avenue SW. They found smoke from the outside of the building, found a small fire inside and extinguished it. No...
Furniture Today
40 Under 40 | Matt Schewel, Schewels Home
He’s the fifth generation of the Schewel family to work for the retailer, which was founded in 1897, but he had a rather lengthy career outside the furniture industry before joining Schewels in 2016. After graduating from Duke University, he spent four years as a public-school teacher in North...
WDBJ7.com
Vendors call Hillsville Labor Day Flea Market a success
HILLSVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - Some vendors say the 2022 Labor Day Flea Market was one of the busiest weekends in recent memory. “People come from all over United States, Florida, California and New York,” Vendor Jeffrey Smith said. Smith comes to Hillsville every year from North Carolina. “We do...
WDBJ7.com
Mount Cross Volunteer Fire & Rescue receives new machine to remove pathogens from gear
DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - Mount Cross Volunteer Fire & Rescue has a new way to keep its firefighters safe. The fire department received $43,000 from the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) with the help of Pittsylvania County Public Safety. The funding allowed the department to purchase an extractor machine which...
