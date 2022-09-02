New Jersey health officials on Tuesday reported another 858 confirmed COVID-19 cases and one confirmed death as positive tests have remained below 1,000 for the past two days. The state’s rate of transmission on Tuesday was 0.92, the same rate it has been since Friday. A transmission rate below 1 is an indication that each new case is leading to less than one additional case. When the transmission rate is 1, that means cases have leveled off at the current numbers, while anything above 1 indicates the outbreak is expanding.

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 3 HOURS AGO