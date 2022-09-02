Read full article on original website
Tuesday NJ weather: Everyone gets wet, serious flooding possible
Heavy rain is great for drought-busting. But very bad when flash flooding threatens. Although rain has filled in New Jersey's radar slower than anticipated, the overall forecast for a wet Tuesday is holding together well. As I said in Monday's weather blog update, I think we can break total rainfall into three categories:
N.J. reports 858 new COVID cases, 1 death; positive tests below 1,000 for 2 straight days
New Jersey health officials on Tuesday reported another 858 confirmed COVID-19 cases and one confirmed death as positive tests have remained below 1,000 for the past two days. The state’s rate of transmission on Tuesday was 0.92, the same rate it has been since Friday. A transmission rate below 1 is an indication that each new case is leading to less than one additional case. When the transmission rate is 1, that means cases have leveled off at the current numbers, while anything above 1 indicates the outbreak is expanding.
From drought to flooding: NJ ends Labor Day Weekend with ‘too much’ rain
After a hot, dry summer and a mainly gorgeous Labor Day Weekend so far, a pattern shift is going to lead to New Jersey's biggest rain chance in months. Multiple inches of rain is just what "the drought doctor" ordered. However, this deluge could bring too much rain too quickly, raising flash flooding concerns on Tuesday.
N.J. weather: Flood watch today with up to 3 inches of rain. Latest back-to-school forecast.
A wet Tuesday with up to 3 inches of rain is on tap for New Jersey as students and teachers in many school districts across the state return to classrooms for the start of a new school year. Forecasters say rain will overspread the entire Garden State with downpours and...
What’s next for N.J. legal weed? Top business leaders share insights at this special cannabis conference, networking event
NJ Cannabis Insider, NJ.com’s trade journal covering the state’s legal weed industry, is hosting an all-day Cannabis Business Bootcamp on Sept. 15. Presented by Weedmaps is a two-track conference that puts an emphasis on serving New Jersey’s conditional license holders, small-businesses and future operators. Prices go up...
I left N.J. this year. What happens with taxes for both states?
Q. I moved from New Jersey to Connecticut in early July. For 2022, I was in New Jersey for 189 days. How should I handle the state income taxes in both states? I am retired and currently on Social Security. — Unsure. A. Congrats on your move.
Thousands of prisoners, staff had no A/C during hot summer months, report says
Throughout the scorching summer months this year, thousands of prisoners and correctional officers were housed in or worked at facilities that had no air conditioning, according to a newly released report by the New Jersey Office of the Corrections Ombudsperson. The report said around 3,500 prisoners — about one-third of...
N.J. weather: Tornado warning issued in South Jersey as strong thunderstorm develops with rotating clouds
The National Weather Service has issued a tornado warning Tuesday for Cape May County, urging people in this area of New Jersey to immediately seek shelter inside a sturdy building. The warning was issued at 11:33 a.m., when the weather service noticed clouds rotating on radar, and remains active until...
NJ hates cigarettes more than weed (Opinion)
It’s official. For the first time in the United States more people are smoking the wacky tobacky more than the actual tobacky. According to a just-released Gallup poll, more people now use marijuana than smoke cigarettes. 16% to 11%. Just a year ago 12% called themselves marijuana users, so...
Here’s how many hours you have to work to afford the rent in each N.J. county
Renters in most New Jersey counties need to work beyond the average 40-hour workweek to afford a one-bedroom apartment, according to a study from a fair housing group tracking the rising cost of living in one of the costliest states in the nation. A New Jersey renter making median wages...
NJ warns employees and businesses that use direct deposit
Do you get your paycheck deposited electronically into your checking or savings account?. New Jersey cybersecurity officials are warning Garden State workers and companies about a new direct deposit scam. According to Krista Valenzuela, a cyber threat intelligence analyst with the New Jersey Cybersecurity and Communications Integration Cell, threat actors...
N.J. reports 1,269 new COVID cases, no deaths; lowest daily case count in 4 days
New Jersey health officials on Sunday reported another 1,269 confirmed COVID-19 cases and no deaths, the lowest daily case count in the last four days. The state’s rate of transmission on Sunday was 0.92, the same rate it has been since Friday. A transmission rate below 1 is an indication that each new case is leading to less than one additional case. When the transmission rate is 1, that means cases have leveled off at the current numbers. Anything above 1 means the outbreak is expanding.
How my commute turned into every New Jersey driver’s nightmare (Opinion)
I wouldn't wish this on any New Jerseyan. Well… maybe certain politicians in Trenton… but certainly not on you!. I know we in the Garden State are given a lot of grief for our driving, but we all know that we’re not as bad as outsiders say.
Will fall foliage be dulled by drought and heat? Here’s what the experts say.
Now that September has arrived, it won’t be too long before colorful leaves start appearing on trees and offering spectacular views. Or maybe not. Some experts say this year’s fall foliage season could be duller than usual in New Jersey and other regions of the eastern United States that had intense summer heat and serious drought conditions.
MESSAGE FROM THE NJ STATE POLICE
Although many are off today, others are working around the clock. You always thank us for working 24/7, but we’d like to thank those working holidays, weekends and midnights right beside us!. Regardless of what you do, your efforts are appreciated!
New Jersey families taking advantage of back-to-school sales tax holiday
ENGLEWOOD, N.J. (PIX11) – With the start of the school year right around the corner, families are wrapping up shopping for supplies. Parents in New Jersey got a bit of a break in that department. PIX11’s Amy Yensi has more in the video player above.
School year starts with chaotic gun scare at NJ elementary school
BERKELEY — The school year got off to a rough start Tuesday morning at the Clara B. Worth Elementary School when students were diverted to another building. Police said they had received a report of an incident involving firearms and someone possibly injured on Dolphin Court around 7:15 a.m.
Assemblyman DePhillips: Government-controlled prescription prices won’t save New Jersey patients money
NEW JERSEY – A Democrat proposal giving a government-created board the ability to control prescription drug prices in New Jersey will not help patients, but will destroy the state’s acclaimed life sciences industry, Assemblyman Christopher DePhillips said. “New Jersey, which is home to 14 of the world’s 20...
Young NJ kids who walk, bike to school will continue as they age: study
A study of school-age children and their families surveyed on two occasions, years apart, within an eight-year period in four key New Jersey metro areas found that if those kids walked or rode bikes to school starting at an early age, they were seven times more likely to still be doing so once they got older.
You will be paying more for water in NJ: Here are the details
Later this week, bills for water and sewer service for many New Jersey residents will be going up. According to New Jersey American Water President Mark McDonough, customers will be paying an average of 4.7% more beginning Sept. 1. He said the typical customer uses 5,520 gallons of water a...
