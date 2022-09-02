ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Traffic

Comments / 0

Related
NJ.com

N.J. reports 858 new COVID cases, 1 death; positive tests below 1,000 for 2 straight days

New Jersey health officials on Tuesday reported another 858 confirmed COVID-19 cases and one confirmed death as positive tests have remained below 1,000 for the past two days. The state’s rate of transmission on Tuesday was 0.92, the same rate it has been since Friday. A transmission rate below 1 is an indication that each new case is leading to less than one additional case. When the transmission rate is 1, that means cases have leveled off at the current numbers, while anything above 1 indicates the outbreak is expanding.
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Jersey State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Labor Day Weekend#New Jersey State Police#Traffic Accident
New Jersey 101.5

NJ hates cigarettes more than weed (Opinion)

It’s official. For the first time in the United States more people are smoking the wacky tobacky more than the actual tobacky. According to a just-released Gallup poll, more people now use marijuana than smoke cigarettes. 16% to 11%. Just a year ago 12% called themselves marijuana users, so...
POLITICS
New Jersey 101.5

NJ warns employees and businesses that use direct deposit

Do you get your paycheck deposited electronically into your checking or savings account?. New Jersey cybersecurity officials are warning Garden State workers and companies about a new direct deposit scam. According to Krista Valenzuela, a cyber threat intelligence analyst with the New Jersey Cybersecurity and Communications Integration Cell, threat actors...
PUBLIC SAFETY
NJ.com

N.J. reports 1,269 new COVID cases, no deaths; lowest daily case count in 4 days

New Jersey health officials on Sunday reported another 1,269 confirmed COVID-19 cases and no deaths, the lowest daily case count in the last four days. The state’s rate of transmission on Sunday was 0.92, the same rate it has been since Friday. A transmission rate below 1 is an indication that each new case is leading to less than one additional case. When the transmission rate is 1, that means cases have leveled off at the current numbers. Anything above 1 means the outbreak is expanding.
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
ocscanner.news

MESSAGE FROM THE NJ STATE POLICE

Although many are off today, others are working around the clock. You always thank us for working 24/7, but we’d like to thank those working holidays, weekends and midnights right beside us!. Regardless of what you do, your efforts are appreciated!
POLITICS
94.5 PST

You will be paying more for water in NJ: Here are the details

Later this week, bills for water and sewer service for many New Jersey residents will be going up. According to New Jersey American Water President Mark McDonough, customers will be paying an average of 4.7% more beginning Sept. 1. He said the typical customer uses 5,520 gallons of water a...
POLITICS
NJ.com

NJ.com

NJ
208K+
Followers
119K+
Post
77M+
Views
ABOUT

NJ.com is New Jersey's largest website for local news, sports, entertainment, jobs, autos, real estate and information, affiliated with 12 New Jersey newspapers. No matter what part of the state you hail from, you can find news on NJ.com from your your town.

 https://www.nj.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy