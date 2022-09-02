The Atlanta Braves take their talents to the West Coast to face the Oakland Athletics! It’s time to continue our MLB odds series with a Braves-Athletics prediction and pick. This interleague matchup should be a good one. This game will be a battle between two elite young starters. Despite both teams heading in opposite directions, the Athletics are competing and have proven to win games against the top teams. The A’s are only (50-85) and will likely finish the season with a bottom-3 record in the MLB. The Braves are on the verge of potentially tieing the New York Mets for first in the NL East record-wise. They are (84-51) on the season which is just one game behind the Mets.

OAKLAND, CA ・ 49 MINUTES AGO