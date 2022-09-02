ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Petersburg, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ClutchPoints

3 reasons why Braves will win NL East over Mets

The Atlanta Braves and New York Mets are locked in a tight division race atop the NL East. The Philadelphia Phillies are trying to hang on, but their best bet is to play for a Wild Card spot. The Mets lead the division as of story’s publication. Atlanta is still alive and well in the […] The post 3 reasons why Braves will win NL East over Mets appeared first on ClutchPoints.
QUEENS, NY
ClutchPoints

Yankees get major Harrison Bader update amid brutal Andrew Benintendi injury

Andrew Benintendi will require surgery after it was revealed that he broke the hook of his hamate bone. His season is not necessarily over, but it is a major setback. However, Harrison Bader may be able to return from his injury sooner rather than later. Aaron Boone shared that Bader may be in line to […] The post Yankees get major Harrison Bader update amid brutal Andrew Benintendi injury appeared first on ClutchPoints.
BRONX, NY
ClutchPoints

Mets ace Max Scherzer’s reason for abrupt exit vs. Nationals, revealed

New York Mets fans started to worry during their game against the Washington Nationals when Max Scherzer suddenly exited the game. Scherzer has been relatively healthy this season, but he has had a long stretch of games where he was out with an injury. Now, fans are worried that the same thing will happen as […] The post Mets ace Max Scherzer’s reason for abrupt exit vs. Nationals, revealed appeared first on ClutchPoints.
QUEENS, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Sports
City
Tampa, FL
Saint Petersburg, FL
Sports
City
Saint Petersburg, FL
ClutchPoints

Rumor: Yankees’ true stance on shortstop Anthony Volpe’s potential, revealed

The New York Yankees decided against parting ways with all of their top-three ranked prospects ahead of the MLB trade deadline, including shortstop Anthony Volpe. Even as Volpe, who currently ranks at No. 5 in MLB.com’s prospect rankings, was regularly in the rumor mill regarding a possible move away from the Yankees, he stayed put […] The post Rumor: Yankees’ true stance on shortstop Anthony Volpe’s potential, revealed appeared first on ClutchPoints.
BRONX, NY
ClutchPoints

Giancarlo Stanton exits Yankees game vs. Twins with apparent injury

The New York Yankees were dealt yet another worrying injury blow on Monday after Giancarlo Stanton was removed from the bout against the Minnesota Twins ahead of his at-bat in the eighth inning. Stanton, who was hitless in the game, appeared to tweak something while swinging the bat in the middle innings. He remained in […] The post Giancarlo Stanton exits Yankees game vs. Twins with apparent injury appeared first on ClutchPoints.
BRONX, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Wander Franco
Person
Shane Mcclanahan
Person
Brandon Lowe
ClutchPoints

1 Yankees player who must step up amid AL East race with Rays, Blue Jays

The New York Yankees 2022 season has been a tale of two stories. They held a massive 15-plus game lead in the American League East over one month ago. But as of this story’s publication, the Yankees lead the Tampa Bay Rays by 5 games and Toronto Blue Jays by 5.5 games. With around one month left in the season, the AL East race is far from over. The majority of the Yankees’ headlines as of late have been dominated by Aaron Judge, who recently crushed his 54th home run of the season. But even Aaron Judge could use some help.
BRONX, NY
ClutchPoints

MLB Odds: Braves vs. Athletics prediction, odds and pick – 9/6/2022

The Atlanta Braves take their talents to the West Coast to face the Oakland Athletics! It’s time to continue our MLB odds series with a Braves-Athletics prediction and pick. This interleague matchup should be a good one. This game will be a battle between two elite young starters. Despite both teams heading in opposite directions, the Athletics are competing and have proven to win games against the top teams. The A’s are only (50-85) and will likely finish the season with a bottom-3 record in the MLB. The Braves are on the verge of potentially tieing the New York Mets for first in the NL East record-wise. They are (84-51) on the season which is just one game behind the Mets.
OAKLAND, CA
ClutchPoints

Yankees potential move doesn’t bode well for Anthony Rizzo

The New York Yankees are promoting Ronald Guzman to the big league club, per Marly Rivera. Although this is good news for Guzman, it is not a good sign for Anthony Rizzo. Rizzo had missed 4 games in a row but was listed as day-to-day. But Guzman’s promotion likely signals an IL trip for Rizzo. […] The post Yankees potential move doesn’t bode well for Anthony Rizzo appeared first on ClutchPoints.
BRONX, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Yankees#Espn#Bp#The New York Yankees
ClutchPoints

Cubs get tough Willson Contreras update

The Chicago Cubs placed All-Star catcher Willson Contreras on the 10-day IL with an ankle sprain, per Meghan Montemurro. Michael Hermosillo was activated from the IL and Nicholas Padilla was designated for assignment in a pair of corresponding moves. Contreras is arguably the best offensive catcher in baseball. He was slashing .246/.351/.471 with an .822 […] The post Cubs get tough Willson Contreras update appeared first on ClutchPoints.
CHICAGO, IL
ClutchPoints

Kayvon Thibodeaux gets key injury update ahead of Giants Week 1

New York Giants first-round pick Kayvon Thibodeaux is participating in individual drills at practice on Tuesday, per Brian Daboll, a key step in the right direction in regards to his availability for the season opener on Sunday. Thibodeaux went down with a knee injury during the preseason, but the latest update to his status indicates there’s at least some chance that he’ll be ready to go for Week 1. ESPN’s Jordan Raanan confirmed Thibodeaux and Azeez Ojulari had returned to practice in hopes of being available against the Titans on Sunday.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
ClutchPoints

1 player who must step up for Padres amid NL Wild Card race with Phillies, Brewers

The San Diego Padres went out and had the most historic trade deadline ever in August. Acquiring Juan Soto from the Washington Nationals was a massive blockbuster, while also bringing in Josh Hader, Brandon Drury, and Josh Bell. It’s no secret that Hader is struggling immensely in his early days with the team, owning an ERA over 17 and being taken out of the closer role.
SAN DIEGO, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Tampa Bay Rays
MLB Teams
New York Yankees
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
MLB
ClutchPoints

1 player who must step up for the Twins amid AL Central race with Guardians, White Sox

The Minnesota Twins are smack dab in the middle of arguably the most competitive division race as we near the end of the 2022 season. The Twins are right alongside both the Cleveland Guardians and Chicago White Sox in the race for the top spot in the American League Central, and with less than a month to go on the season, any one of these three teams could reasonably end up winning the division.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
ClutchPoints

Dameon Pierce fantasy football owners will love Texans’ depth chart update

The Houston Texans released their latest depth chart on Tuesday, and it bodes well for rookie running back Dameon Pierce. The Texans rookie has been rising up fantasy football draft boards of late, and those who took a gamble on Pierce in the mid-rounds are set to be rewarded in a major way. The Texans listed Pierce as their RB1 in their latest depth chart update. While it’s not their official depth chart, seeing Pierce remain as the lone starter out of the RB position should have his fantasy football owners on cloud nine.
HOUSTON, TX
ClutchPoints

ClutchPoints

Los Angeles, CA
197K+
Followers
108K+
Post
121M+
Views
ABOUT

ClutchPoints is one of the fastest growing social media-based websites, covering the latest NBA, NFL & MLB news across the world.

 http://www.clutchpoints.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy