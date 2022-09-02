Read full article on original website
Alex Rodriguez’s message to Aaron Judge after tying his Yankees home run record
New York Yankees slugger Aaron Judge recorded his 54th home run of the season, and sure enough, team legend Alex Rodriguez couldn’t be prouder. After all, Judge’s latest homer pushes him into a tie with A-Rod for the most home runs in a single season by a right-handed batter in team history.
3 reasons why Braves will win NL East over Mets
The Atlanta Braves and New York Mets are locked in a tight division race atop the NL East. The Philadelphia Phillies are trying to hang on, but their best bet is to play for a Wild Card spot. The Mets lead the division as of story’s publication. Atlanta is still alive and well in the […] The post 3 reasons why Braves will win NL East over Mets appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Yankees get major Harrison Bader update amid brutal Andrew Benintendi injury
Andrew Benintendi will require surgery after it was revealed that he broke the hook of his hamate bone. His season is not necessarily over, but it is a major setback. However, Harrison Bader may be able to return from his injury sooner rather than later. Aaron Boone shared that Bader may be in line to […] The post Yankees get major Harrison Bader update amid brutal Andrew Benintendi injury appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Mets ace Max Scherzer’s reason for abrupt exit vs. Nationals, revealed
New York Mets fans started to worry during their game against the Washington Nationals when Max Scherzer suddenly exited the game. Scherzer has been relatively healthy this season, but he has had a long stretch of games where he was out with an injury. Now, fans are worried that the same thing will happen as […] The post Mets ace Max Scherzer’s reason for abrupt exit vs. Nationals, revealed appeared first on ClutchPoints.
1 fatal flaw the Astros must address in the final month before 2022 MLB Playoffs
As the Houston Astros hold a commanding 10.5-game lead in the American League West, they have their sights set on not only making the 2022 MLB playoffs, but winning the whole thing. With just around a month left in the regular season, what could be the biggest elements of their roster that will hold them back in their quest?
‘It surprised me how relaxed he is’: Trevor Story blown away by this Red Sox rookie
Boston Red Sox star Trevor Story is impressed by rookie Triston Casas. Casas is one of MLB’s most exciting prospects and has made quite the impression in his Red Sox debut. Story commented on what stood out the most about Casas in his first MLB game, per Mass Live.
Rumor: Yankees’ true stance on shortstop Anthony Volpe’s potential, revealed
The New York Yankees decided against parting ways with all of their top-three ranked prospects ahead of the MLB trade deadline, including shortstop Anthony Volpe. Even as Volpe, who currently ranks at No. 5 in MLB.com’s prospect rankings, was regularly in the rumor mill regarding a possible move away from the Yankees, he stayed put […] The post Rumor: Yankees’ true stance on shortstop Anthony Volpe’s potential, revealed appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Giancarlo Stanton exits Yankees game vs. Twins with apparent injury
The New York Yankees were dealt yet another worrying injury blow on Monday after Giancarlo Stanton was removed from the bout against the Minnesota Twins ahead of his at-bat in the eighth inning. Stanton, who was hitless in the game, appeared to tweak something while swinging the bat in the middle innings. He remained in […] The post Giancarlo Stanton exits Yankees game vs. Twins with apparent injury appeared first on ClutchPoints.
1 Yankees player who must step up amid AL East race with Rays, Blue Jays
The New York Yankees 2022 season has been a tale of two stories. They held a massive 15-plus game lead in the American League East over one month ago. But as of this story’s publication, the Yankees lead the Tampa Bay Rays by 5 games and Toronto Blue Jays by 5.5 games. With around one month left in the season, the AL East race is far from over. The majority of the Yankees’ headlines as of late have been dominated by Aaron Judge, who recently crushed his 54th home run of the season. But even Aaron Judge could use some help.
MLB Odds: Braves vs. Athletics prediction, odds and pick – 9/6/2022
The Atlanta Braves take their talents to the West Coast to face the Oakland Athletics! It’s time to continue our MLB odds series with a Braves-Athletics prediction and pick. This interleague matchup should be a good one. This game will be a battle between two elite young starters. Despite both teams heading in opposite directions, the Athletics are competing and have proven to win games against the top teams. The A’s are only (50-85) and will likely finish the season with a bottom-3 record in the MLB. The Braves are on the verge of potentially tieing the New York Mets for first in the NL East record-wise. They are (84-51) on the season which is just one game behind the Mets.
Yankees potential move doesn’t bode well for Anthony Rizzo
The New York Yankees are promoting Ronald Guzman to the big league club, per Marly Rivera. Although this is good news for Guzman, it is not a good sign for Anthony Rizzo. Rizzo had missed 4 games in a row but was listed as day-to-day. But Guzman’s promotion likely signals an IL trip for Rizzo. […] The post Yankees potential move doesn’t bode well for Anthony Rizzo appeared first on ClutchPoints.
MLB Odds: Blue Jays vs. Orioles prediction, odds and pick – 9/6/2022
A premier AL East showdown is on the horizon as the Toronto Blue Jays and Baltimore Orioles will do battle on the diamond this evening. Join us for our MLB odds series, where our Blue Jays-Orioles prediction and pick will be unveiled. Winners of five straight including the first two...
Cubs get tough Willson Contreras update
The Chicago Cubs placed All-Star catcher Willson Contreras on the 10-day IL with an ankle sprain, per Meghan Montemurro. Michael Hermosillo was activated from the IL and Nicholas Padilla was designated for assignment in a pair of corresponding moves. Contreras is arguably the best offensive catcher in baseball. He was slashing .246/.351/.471 with an .822 […] The post Cubs get tough Willson Contreras update appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Kayvon Thibodeaux gets key injury update ahead of Giants Week 1
New York Giants first-round pick Kayvon Thibodeaux is participating in individual drills at practice on Tuesday, per Brian Daboll, a key step in the right direction in regards to his availability for the season opener on Sunday. Thibodeaux went down with a knee injury during the preseason, but the latest update to his status indicates there’s at least some chance that he’ll be ready to go for Week 1. ESPN’s Jordan Raanan confirmed Thibodeaux and Azeez Ojulari had returned to practice in hopes of being available against the Titans on Sunday.
3 bold predictions for Buccaneers star Tom Brady in the 2022 NFL season
Tom Brady is gearing up for the 2022 NFL season with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. After a brief retirement, Brady will be back for his 23rd NFL season as he attempts to continue to add to a legacy that is already set in stone. That makes crafting our Tom Brady predictions for the 2022 NFL season a bit of a complicated task.
1 player who must step up for Padres amid NL Wild Card race with Phillies, Brewers
The San Diego Padres went out and had the most historic trade deadline ever in August. Acquiring Juan Soto from the Washington Nationals was a massive blockbuster, while also bringing in Josh Hader, Brandon Drury, and Josh Bell. It’s no secret that Hader is struggling immensely in his early days with the team, owning an ERA over 17 and being taken out of the closer role.
1 player who must step up for the Twins amid AL Central race with Guardians, White Sox
The Minnesota Twins are smack dab in the middle of arguably the most competitive division race as we near the end of the 2022 season. The Twins are right alongside both the Cleveland Guardians and Chicago White Sox in the race for the top spot in the American League Central, and with less than a month to go on the season, any one of these three teams could reasonably end up winning the division.
Dameon Pierce fantasy football owners will love Texans’ depth chart update
The Houston Texans released their latest depth chart on Tuesday, and it bodes well for rookie running back Dameon Pierce. The Texans rookie has been rising up fantasy football draft boards of late, and those who took a gamble on Pierce in the mid-rounds are set to be rewarded in a major way. The Texans listed Pierce as their RB1 in their latest depth chart update. While it’s not their official depth chart, seeing Pierce remain as the lone starter out of the RB position should have his fantasy football owners on cloud nine.
Tom Brady uses negative assessments of new-look offensive line to motivate them
Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady is the GOAT in more ways than one. He’s definitely among the best of all time when it comes to finding ways to affix a gigantic chip onto his shoulder. In the debut episode of the second season of his Let’s Go podcast with Jim...
MLB Odds: Marlins vs. Phillies prediction, odds and pick – 9/6/2022
A pair of NL East foes meet on the diamond this evening as the Miami Marlins will hit the road to the City of Brotherly Love as they square off with the Philadelphia Phillies. It is time to check out our MLB odds series, where our Marlins-Phillies prediction and pick will be revealed.
