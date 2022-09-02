ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cape Canaveral, FL

Planning on seeing the Artemis space launch in person? Here’s what you need to know.

By Wells Dusenbury, South Florida Sun-Sentinel
 4 days ago

If you’re planning on heading to this weekend’s Artemis I launch, you better gas up the car and hit the road as soon as possible.

Between 200,000 to 400,000 spectators are expected to watch Saturday afternoon’s launch in Cape Canaveral, the first step in NASA’s attempt to land humans on the moon for the first time in more than 50 years. Launching from Kennedy Space Center’s Launch Pad 39-B, the unmanned Artemis I will be the most powerful rocket sent into space.

The historic milestone combined with the three-day Labor Day Weekend will make Brevard County the hot spot to be on Saturday, so don’t expect a smooth, quick traveling experience if you’re heading up from South Florida. It usually takes about 3 hours to get to the Space Coast from Fort Lauderdale.

The launch was originally set for this past Monday, but was postponed due to technical issues . Following the scrubbed launch, Florida Today reported that “thousands of motorists were left in slow-moving traffic along major roadways from Titusville to Cocoa Beach” that morning.

Here’s what you need to know if you plan on attending.

What : Artemis I rocket launch on a 38-day mission to the moon.

When : The launch will take place on Saturday afternoon during a two-hour window between 2:17 p.m. and 4:17 p.m. If the launch is postponed, NASA has a backup window slated for Monday from 5:12 p.m. to 6:42 p.m.

Where : Launch Pad 39-B at Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral.

Weather : 60-80% chance for good conditions Saturday. Forecasts call for a high of 88 degrees and a low of 78.

Traffic : Between 200,000-400,000 people are expected on the Space Coast, according to Brevard County’s Emergency Operations Center. Heavy traffic delays are expected and visitors should plan for extra commute time.

The Space Coast Transportation Planning Organization is recommending drivers download the Waze driving app as it will provide up-to-the minute traffic updates. The A. Max Brewer Bridge will be closed immediately after launch for about an hour to allow for pedestrian traffic to cross over safely.

More detailed traffic advisory and maps can be found at visitspacecoast.com/launch-resources .

Where to watch : Spectators will have various choices to check out the launch, but space is limited at many of them, so don’t wait until the last minute to find a spot. Drivers should also be prepared to pay for parking.

Port Canaveral will be open, but parking is “highly limited,” according to its website. Jetty Park and Pier in Cape Canaveral, which opens at 7 a.m. is another popular spot for launches. Parking is limited to electronic pass-holders, and day passes for Saturday are sold out, Space Coast’s Travel page advised. Playalinda Beach in Canaveral National Seashore by Titusville is another hot spot for launch viewing.

In addition to those, NASA lists 10 other parks that are ideal to watch the launch.

  • Marina Park , 501 Marina Road, Titusville
  • Sand Point Park , 101 N. Washington Ave, Titusville
  • Space View Park , 8 Broad Street, Titusville
  • Manzo Park , 3335 S. Washington Ave., Titusville
  • Rotary Riverfront Park , 4141 S. Washington Ave., Titusville
  • Kennedy Point Park , 4915 S. Washington Ave., Titusville
  • Cocoa Beach Pier , 401 Meade Ave., Cocoa Beach
  • Alan Shepard Park , 299 E. Cocoa Beach Causeway, Cocoa Beach
  • Sidney Fischer Park , 2200 N Atlantic Ave., Cocoa Beach
  • Lori Wilson Park , 1500 N. Atlantic Ave., Cocoa Beach

If I don’t go, where can I watch? If you’re in South Florida, it’s not likely you’ll be able to see the launch. George Rizzuto, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service, said that for people in Palm Beach County “it’s possible but I wouldn’t say it’s likely.”

Live coverage of the launch begins on NASA TV at nasa.gov/live and its social media channels at 5:45 a.m.

Comments / 0

 

