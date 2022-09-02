While Chelsea are still undefeated at the Bridge this season, we also have only 6 wins from our last 16. So while we should not be happy about the manner in which the three points were achieved, we can be happy about how luckily we were given them. For over an hour, our attack was as sharp as a circle. Once again, the impotence of our roundabout passing despite a dominance of possession must come under scrutiny for how very nearly we lost this game.

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 1 DAY AGO