Antonio Conte slams Tottenham’s ‘crazy’ fixture pile-up as Spurs prepare for their return to Champions League action
ANTONIO CONTE urged Tottenham to put more pressure on Premier League chiefs to lighten their “crazy” fixture load. Spurs begin their Champions League campaign on Wednesday night at home to Marseille — having already played three times in six days last week. The clash against the French...
FA charge Liverpool goalkeeping coach John Achterberg and Newcastle sport scientist Daniel Hodges with 'improper' conduct after their heated touchline clash at Anfield
Liverpool goalkeeper coach John Achterberg and Newcastle sport scientist Daniel Hodges have been charged by the FA following their explosive touchline clash at Anfield last Wednesday. A debut strike for Alexander Isak fired the Magpies ahead at half-time, but Jurgen Klopp's side battled back in the second-half thanks to a...
Confirmed Line-Ups: Sevilla vs Manchester City (UEFA Champions League)
Manchester City begin their Champions League campaign with a group-stage clash away at Sevilla on Tuesday evening. The Premier League champions maintained their unbeaten start to the season as they played out a 1-1 draw with Steven Gerrard's Aston Villa on Saturday. Erling Haaland was on target for the 10th...
CBS Sports
How to watch Benfica vs. Maccabi Haifa: TV channel, Champions League live stream info, start time
The Champions League is back this Tuesday on Paramount+. Maccabi Haifa is set to challenge Benfica in their first match of the Champions League group stage at 3 p.m. ET September 6th at Estadio do Sport Lisboa e Benfica (da Luz). There are 32 teams in the group stage divided into 8 groups; the winners and runners-up in each group will advance to the round of 16, the third-place teams will continue in the Europa League round of 32, and the losers will bid the tournament farewell.
Tottenham vs Marseille: How to watch on TV live stream, team news, lineups & prediction
Everything you need to know ahead of Tottenham vs Marseille in the Champions League.
Yardbarker
Manchester City vs Tottenham Hotspur: Referee's, Officials & VAR
Pep Guardiola's side need to bounce back after a disappointing result against Aston Villa last weekend, but they face a tough task in Antonio Conte's Spurs team. Harry Kane scored the winner as they beat Manchester City 3-2 last season, and it's a result that would put City's title hopes in jeopardy this season.
Gary Neville Predicts Future Ballon D'Or Success For Erling Haaland
Sky Sports pundit and former Manchester United right-back Gary Neville has backed Manchester City striker Erling Haaland to be the recipient of multiple Ballon D'or awards.
SB Nation
Manchester City v Sevilla: How to Watch, Preview, Team News and Prediction
The Champions League is back and the tough group stage matches begin!. Manchester City are facing a Sevilla squad desperate for results. Time and Date: Tuesday 6 September 2022, with kick-off at 20.00 pm (UK), 3.00 PM EST (USA) Head Referee: Davide Massa (ITA) VAR: Massimiliano Irrati (ITA) How to...
Pep Guardiola Reveals Why Manchester City Failed To Beat Aston Villa
Manchester City were unable to beat Aston Villa yesterday in a 1-1 draw, meaning the Sky Blues failed to move up the Premier League table.
BBC
Garth Crooks' Team of the Week: Who showed no mercy? Who is getting the job done for Spurs?
At the end of every Premier League weekend, BBC football pundit Garth Crooks will be on hand to give you his Team of the Week. But who has he picked this time? Take a look and then pick your own team below. And, as ever, Garth will have his say on the game's big talking points in The Crooks of the Matter.
Yardbarker
Match Report | Manchester United 3-1 Arsenal | Premier League
Manchester United continued their red hot form in the Premier League as they brushed aside Arsenal 3-1 on Sunday. United welcomed the Gunners to Old Trafford who had won all four of their league games and were sitting atop the Premier League table, while the hosts were on a three match winning run having defeated Liverpool, Southampton and Leicester in the previous games.
Yardbarker
Chelsea star rejects initial new contract offer
Chelsea goalkeeper Edouard Mendy has turned down a new contract from the club. Mendy was brought in to become Chelsea’s number one, after Kepa Arrizabalaga struggled to adapt to life in the Premier League. Mendy has played a pivotal role in Chelsea’s success since joining the club, so the...
SB Nation
Chelsea 2-1 West Ham United, Premier League: Tactical Analysis
While Chelsea are still undefeated at the Bridge this season, we also have only 6 wins from our last 16. So while we should not be happy about the manner in which the three points were achieved, we can be happy about how luckily we were given them. For over an hour, our attack was as sharp as a circle. Once again, the impotence of our roundabout passing despite a dominance of possession must come under scrutiny for how very nearly we lost this game.
NBC Sports
Ten Hag hails Manchester United spirit, lauds Antony; Rashford praises ‘togetherness’
Erik ten Hag was a happy man after he saw his Manchester United side battle to a fourth-straight win as they beat Arsenal 3-1 at Old Trafford. Ten Hag’s boys are scrapping every single game and those two defeats to open the season against Brighton and Brentford seem like a long, long time ago.
England fully focused on World Cup goal says Lionesses star Russo as team aims to extend unbeaten run
ALESSIA RUSSO insists all eyes are on next year’s World Cup for England with the Euros champions chasing football’s biggest prize. And the in-form forward - who could feature against Luxembourg on Tuesday - paid a touching tribute to retired icon Ellen White. Tomorrow night’s qualifier is a...
How to watch: Dinamo Zagreb vs Chelsea (Champions League): TV channel, live-stream, kick-off time
Chelsea play Dinamo Zagreb at Stadion Maksimir in the Champions League on Tuesday night, and all the details of how to watch the match have been revealed. Thomas Tuchel's side get their Champions League campaign for the 2022-23 season underway in Croatia when they travel across Europe to face Zagreb in their Group E opener.
CBS Sports
Dinamo Zagreb vs. Chelsea: Champions League live stream, TV channel, how to watch online, news, odds
After a middling start to their Premier League season, Chelsea will be hoping that a return to European competition offers a chance for them to build momentum across the board. However, they will travel to Croatia acutely aware that the Maksimir Stadium has been something of a graveyard for British sides.
SB Nation
Manchester City Draw At Aston Villa: Reaction & Tweets
Manchester City have drawn away to Aston Villa in a missed oportunity for the City lads. A game full of domination, chance creation and they were got on two counters executed well. Add a goal that was disallowed for Villa and we could have had a much different match. Alas,...
Napoli v Liverpool | UEFA Champions League | Where To Watch On TV / Live Stream
Liverpool travel to Italy to take on Napoli on matchday 1 of the UEFA Champions League group stages and we can bring you the details of when and how to watch the match.
Bournemouth star Jordan Zemura listed as the Premier League’s lowest paid player
A list of Premier League’s lowest paid players has been compiled and there are some surprising names. It is well documented that footballers' wages are already way higher than average. But not every player gets paid the big bucks, especially if they are a young player that has only recently joined the club.
