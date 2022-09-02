ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Daily Mail

FA charge Liverpool goalkeeping coach John Achterberg and Newcastle sport scientist Daniel Hodges with 'improper' conduct after their heated touchline clash at Anfield

Liverpool goalkeeper coach John Achterberg and Newcastle sport scientist Daniel Hodges have been charged by the FA following their explosive touchline clash at Anfield last Wednesday. A debut strike for Alexander Isak fired the Magpies ahead at half-time, but Jurgen Klopp's side battled back in the second-half thanks to a...
PREMIER LEAGUE
CBS Sports

How to watch Benfica vs. Maccabi Haifa: TV channel, Champions League live stream info, start time

The Champions League is back this Tuesday on Paramount+. Maccabi Haifa is set to challenge Benfica in their first match of the Champions League group stage at 3 p.m. ET September 6th at Estadio do Sport Lisboa e Benfica (da Luz). There are 32 teams in the group stage divided into 8 groups; the winners and runners-up in each group will advance to the round of 16, the third-place teams will continue in the Europa League round of 32, and the losers will bid the tournament farewell.
UEFA
Yardbarker

Manchester City vs Tottenham Hotspur: Referee's, Officials & VAR

Pep Guardiola's side need to bounce back after a disappointing result against Aston Villa last weekend, but they face a tough task in Antonio Conte's Spurs team. Harry Kane scored the winner as they beat Manchester City 3-2 last season, and it's a result that would put City's title hopes in jeopardy this season.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Yardbarker

Match Report | Manchester United 3-1 Arsenal | Premier League

Manchester United continued their red hot form in the Premier League as they brushed aside Arsenal 3-1 on Sunday. United welcomed the Gunners to Old Trafford who had won all four of their league games and were sitting atop the Premier League table, while the hosts were on a three match winning run having defeated Liverpool, Southampton and Leicester in the previous games.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Yardbarker

Chelsea star rejects initial new contract offer

Chelsea goalkeeper Edouard Mendy has turned down a new contract from the club. Mendy was brought in to become Chelsea’s number one, after Kepa Arrizabalaga struggled to adapt to life in the Premier League. Mendy has played a pivotal role in Chelsea’s success since joining the club, so the...
PREMIER LEAGUE
SB Nation

Chelsea 2-1 West Ham United, Premier League: Tactical Analysis

While Chelsea are still undefeated at the Bridge this season, we also have only 6 wins from our last 16. So while we should not be happy about the manner in which the three points were achieved, we can be happy about how luckily we were given them. For over an hour, our attack was as sharp as a circle. Once again, the impotence of our roundabout passing despite a dominance of possession must come under scrutiny for how very nearly we lost this game.
PREMIER LEAGUE
SB Nation

Manchester City Draw At Aston Villa: Reaction & Tweets

Manchester City have drawn away to Aston Villa in a missed oportunity for the City lads. A game full of domination, chance creation and they were got on two counters executed well. Add a goal that was disallowed for Villa and we could have had a much different match. Alas,...
PREMIER LEAGUE

