Marjorie Taylor Greene Interrupted Mid-Sentence After Hosts Spot Mastriano
Greene, a Republican from Georgia, spoke at length to Right Side Broadcasting Network hosts prior to the start of the rally in Wilkes-Barre.
Trump called on lawmakers to institute the 'death penalty for drug dealers' despite the fact that he pardoned people convicted of selling drugs
Despite calling for the death penalty, Trump pardoned several drug dealers, saying they were model inmates who improved themselves while in prison.
Trump, who received hundreds of millions of dollars from his father's real estate empire, calls John Fetterman spoiled: 'He lived off his parents' money'
At a campaign rally in Pennsylvania, former President Donald Trump said Democrat candidate Lt. Gov. John Fetterman "leeched off his parents' money."
