Galveston County, TX

Today we’re reporting a total of 524 additional positive COVID-19 cases

Bay Area Entertainer
 3 days ago

Today we’re reporting a total of 524 additional positive COVID-19 cases and 697 additional recoveries for Aug. 27-Sept. 2. Today’s report includes 518 current cases and 6 older cases newly reported to the health district.

Sadly, we report one additional death today: 

  • A female, age range 61-70, passed away Aug. 23. She had pre-existing medical conditions and was fully vaccinated.

To date, 747,483 tests have been administered in Galveston County.

Galveston County’s COVID-19 community level is MEDIUM. Take precautions to protect yourself and others from COVID-19: 

  • Stay up to date with COVID-19 vaccines.
  • Get tested if you have symptoms.
  • If you are at high risk for severe illness, talk to your healthcare provider about whether you need to wear a mask and take other precautions.*

* You may choose to wear a face mask at any time. Those with symptoms, a positive test or exposure to someone with COVID-19 should wear a face mask.

For more information, visit gchd.org/coronavirus.

Jimmy Graves 409-916-2970
Bay Area Entertainer has grown. We are a super hyper-local online publication that covers Galveston County.

 http://www.bayareaentertainer.com

