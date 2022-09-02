ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Darlington County, SC

Comments / 0

Related
wpde.com

3 people shot at Horry County nightclub

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Three people were shot at a nightclub Sunday night in Horry County. Police said they responded to Green Sea Road in the Loris area of Horry County in reference to two victims with gunshot wounds. When they arrived they spoke with a victim who...
HORRY COUNTY, SC
WBTW News13

August gun violence matches 2021 numbers

FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — The number of shootings that happened last month was barely up from August 2022, according to an ongoing crime analysis by News13. The data includes shootings in News13’s viewing area — Darlington, Dillon, Florence, Horry, Marion and Marlboro counties in South Carolina, along with Robeson and Scotland counties in North Carolina. […]
FLORENCE, SC
Kennardo G. James

Three Exciting Events To Attend in Florence County This Weekend

Here are three great events to attend in Florence County this weekend!Greater Florence Chamber of Commerce. One thing is for certain, there will not be a shortage of things to do in the Florence County area this weekend! There will be plenty of exciting family fun events to attend and lots of memories to be made. Rather you want to participate in a 5k for a good cause, eat some great food, or listen to some great live music, there will most likely be an event on this list that you want to attend this weekend. Let's take a look!
FLORENCE COUNTY, SC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Darlington County, SC
Pets & Animals
County
Darlington County, SC
Darlington County, SC
Government
Darlington, SC
Government
City
Darlington, SC
Darlington County, SC
Lifestyle
Darlington, SC
Society
wpde.com

Second body found at USC identified by coroner

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — Richland County Coroner Naida Rutherford has identified a second body found at the University of South Carolina on Friday, Sept. 2. According to Rutherford, the body discovered has been identified as Stephen J. Black, 20, of Greenville, SC. Officials say the body was discovered around...
COLUMBIA, SC
wpde.com

Missing man with autism found safe in Darlington

DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — A missing Darlington man with autism has been found safe. Devell Knox, 31, was reported missing by family members on Friday, deputies said. The sheriff's office sent a release around 11:30 a.m. Saturday saying he was located and is fine.
DARLINGTON, SC
WBTW News13

Woman stabbed 6 times in fight at Conway restaurant, police say

CONWAY, S.C. (WBTW) — A woman was stabbed six times after a fight Friday at a Conway restaurant, according to police. Brooke Lori Causey, 28, of Conway, was arrested and charged with attempted murder, disorderly conduct and drug charges. Conway police were called just after 11 p.m. Friday to CW’s Wings and Ribs on Rivertown […]
CONWAY, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kennel#State Of Emergency
10NEWS

Loose emu captured in South Carolina

COLUMBIA, S.C. — It's certainly the kind of call that, as a sheriff's deputy, you don't forget and one 'fowl' story you don't mind telling again and again. When Richland County Deputy Shannon Huffman was on patrol on Wednesday afternoon, she found herself tailing an emu. Yes, an emu.
RICHLAND COUNTY, SC
wpde.com

1 person airlifted following Dillon County crash

DILLON COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — One person had to be airlifted to the hospital Monday afternoon following a car crash on Highway 38 West at Gum Swamp Road in Dillon County. Community members said the crash involved a pickup hauling a camper and an 18-wheeler. South Carolina Highway Patrol...
DILLON COUNTY, SC
wpde.com

3 shot at birthday party in Robeson County

ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WPDE) — Three people were shot at a birthday party in Robeson County Saturday night, and are recovering. Officers with multiple other law enforcement agencies responded just after 11 p.m. to the birthday party at a home on Old Lumberton Road in Maxton, according to Investigator Darrian Hudson with the Maxton Police Department.
ROBESON COUNTY, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Housing
NewsBreak
Pets
myhorrynews.com

Loris teen dies in Longs wreck

A Loris teen died in a single-vehicle wreck in the Longs area Saturday morning, authorities said. Jonah Prince, 19, died from injuries sustained in the crash, according to a news release from Horry County Deputy Coroner Michelle McSpadden. The wreck happened around 2:30 a.m. on S.C. 905 near Sarvis Farm...
LONGS, SC
wpde.com

Brief police chase leads to crash in Horry County: Police

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Community members may see law enforcement officers near the intersection of Main Street and Butler Street in Loris. According to Horry County police, there was a brief pursuit that ended with a crash in the area. There were no one was injured reported, and...
HORRY COUNTY, SC
WBTW News13

Woman, 41, reported missing in Robeson County

ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — The Robeson County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help finding a 41-year-old woman who has been missing since Aug. 28. Jennifer Lowery of St. Pauls was last seen on Saturday night, Aug. 28, at 234 Decker Road, the sheriff’s office said in a Facebook post. She is 5-foot-8, […]
WBTW News13

Florence County police search for escaped prisoner

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Florence County police are searching for a prisoner who escaped from McLeod Hospital around 8:30 p.m. Friday night. According to officials, Angel Gutierrez Isaac escaped from McLeod Hospital around 8:30 p.m. Friday night. Police believe he is in the area of CSX yard and Old Marion Highway. Isaac is a […]
peedeenewsnetwork.com

Florence Library Upcoming Events

The Florence County Library Teen Services Department will present Teen Zine Creations on Monday, September 19 from 5:30 p.m-6:30 p.m. Teens will learn about the history of zines and create their own zine and/or mini-zine. This program is free and open to all 6th through 12th graders. For questions contact Julie Vaught at 843-413-7073, or email teens@florencelibrary.org.
FLORENCE, SC

Comments / 0

Community Policy