The Post and Courier
Animal shelters in SC are at a breaking point. Pet adoptions can't keep up with intake
Too many animals, not enough space — that’s been the mantra of humane societies and shelters throughout South Carolina for months. The Charleston Animal Society on Sept. 1 called the situation a state of emergency, saying that almost every shelter in the state is "at the breaking point."
wpde.com
3 people shot at Horry County nightclub
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Three people were shot at a nightclub Sunday night in Horry County. Police said they responded to Green Sea Road in the Loris area of Horry County in reference to two victims with gunshot wounds. When they arrived they spoke with a victim who...
August gun violence matches 2021 numbers
FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — The number of shootings that happened last month was barely up from August 2022, according to an ongoing crime analysis by News13. The data includes shootings in News13’s viewing area — Darlington, Dillon, Florence, Horry, Marion and Marlboro counties in South Carolina, along with Robeson and Scotland counties in North Carolina. […]
Three Exciting Events To Attend in Florence County This Weekend
Here are three great events to attend in Florence County this weekend!Greater Florence Chamber of Commerce. One thing is for certain, there will not be a shortage of things to do in the Florence County area this weekend! There will be plenty of exciting family fun events to attend and lots of memories to be made. Rather you want to participate in a 5k for a good cause, eat some great food, or listen to some great live music, there will most likely be an event on this list that you want to attend this weekend. Let's take a look!
wpde.com
Second body found at USC identified by coroner
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — Richland County Coroner Naida Rutherford has identified a second body found at the University of South Carolina on Friday, Sept. 2. According to Rutherford, the body discovered has been identified as Stephen J. Black, 20, of Greenville, SC. Officials say the body was discovered around...
wpde.com
Missing man with autism found safe in Darlington
DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — A missing Darlington man with autism has been found safe. Devell Knox, 31, was reported missing by family members on Friday, deputies said. The sheriff's office sent a release around 11:30 a.m. Saturday saying he was located and is fine.
Richland County reopens rental assistance applications after freeze
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Richland County officially reopened applications for its Emergency Rental Assistance Program (ERAP) on September 1st. The county initially froze applications for fear of no new money coming to help those applications already being processed. “The state said, 'We have more funds, can you use them?' And...
Woman stabbed 6 times in fight at Conway restaurant, police say
CONWAY, S.C. (WBTW) — A woman was stabbed six times after a fight Friday at a Conway restaurant, according to police. Brooke Lori Causey, 28, of Conway, was arrested and charged with attempted murder, disorderly conduct and drug charges. Conway police were called just after 11 p.m. Friday to CW’s Wings and Ribs on Rivertown […]
10NEWS
Loose emu captured in South Carolina
COLUMBIA, S.C. — It's certainly the kind of call that, as a sheriff's deputy, you don't forget and one 'fowl' story you don't mind telling again and again. When Richland County Deputy Shannon Huffman was on patrol on Wednesday afternoon, she found herself tailing an emu. Yes, an emu.
Labor Day means increased boat traffic in South Carolina
WATEREE, S.C. — Labor Day Weekend is the last holiday of summer. While many are using this time to relax, the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources (SCDNR) is using this time for courtesy boat inspections around the state. Angie Harrelson and her family said this weekend was all...
wpde.com
1 person airlifted following Dillon County crash
DILLON COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — One person had to be airlifted to the hospital Monday afternoon following a car crash on Highway 38 West at Gum Swamp Road in Dillon County. Community members said the crash involved a pickup hauling a camper and an 18-wheeler. South Carolina Highway Patrol...
wpde.com
3 shot at birthday party in Robeson County
ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WPDE) — Three people were shot at a birthday party in Robeson County Saturday night, and are recovering. Officers with multiple other law enforcement agencies responded just after 11 p.m. to the birthday party at a home on Old Lumberton Road in Maxton, according to Investigator Darrian Hudson with the Maxton Police Department.
myhorrynews.com
Loris teen dies in Longs wreck
A Loris teen died in a single-vehicle wreck in the Longs area Saturday morning, authorities said. Jonah Prince, 19, died from injuries sustained in the crash, according to a news release from Horry County Deputy Coroner Michelle McSpadden. The wreck happened around 2:30 a.m. on S.C. 905 near Sarvis Farm...
wbtw.com
Man sues South Carolina Department of Education over claims of racial discrimination at Horry County job
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A man is suing the South Carolina Department of Education over claims that he was racially discriminated against while working as a school bus mechanic in Conway. The lawsuit, filed Aug. 26, claims Eric Jordan, who is Black, was subject to “repugnant, blatant, open...
Pickup driver killed in crash with tractor-trailer on Highway 52 in Florence County
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A pickup truck driver was killed Tuesday morning in a collision with a tractor-trailer on Highway 52 near Scranton in Florence County, authorities said. It happened about 7:35 a.m. near Sparrow Road when a 2006 Chevrolet pickup traveling south crossed the median and hit a 2003 Freightliner tractor-trailer, which was […]
wpde.com
Brief police chase leads to crash in Horry County: Police
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Community members may see law enforcement officers near the intersection of Main Street and Butler Street in Loris. According to Horry County police, there was a brief pursuit that ended with a crash in the area. There were no one was injured reported, and...
Florence County prisoner caught about 2 hours after escape
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Florence County police captured a prisoner after he escaped Friday night from McLeod Hospital. Angel Gutierrez escaped from McLeod Hospital about 8:30 p.m., and police said he was captured without incident just after 10:30 p.m. He was located around the CSX wooded area.
Woman, 41, reported missing in Robeson County
ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — The Robeson County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help finding a 41-year-old woman who has been missing since Aug. 28. Jennifer Lowery of St. Pauls was last seen on Saturday night, Aug. 28, at 234 Decker Road, the sheriff’s office said in a Facebook post. She is 5-foot-8, […]
Florence County police search for escaped prisoner
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Florence County police are searching for a prisoner who escaped from McLeod Hospital around 8:30 p.m. Friday night. According to officials, Angel Gutierrez Isaac escaped from McLeod Hospital around 8:30 p.m. Friday night. Police believe he is in the area of CSX yard and Old Marion Highway. Isaac is a […]
peedeenewsnetwork.com
Florence Library Upcoming Events
The Florence County Library Teen Services Department will present Teen Zine Creations on Monday, September 19 from 5:30 p.m-6:30 p.m. Teens will learn about the history of zines and create their own zine and/or mini-zine. This program is free and open to all 6th through 12th graders. For questions contact Julie Vaught at 843-413-7073, or email teens@florencelibrary.org.
