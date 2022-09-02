“This was hopefully a once-in-a-lifetime storm,” Terrebonne Parish Superintendent Bubba Orgeron said as he reflected on the one-year anniversary of Hurricane Ida. Terrebonne Parish suffered catastrophic damage. The deadly storm ripped through the campuses of 4 Terrebonne schools, destroying the facilities and leaving the district to create a plan in less than 30 days. South Terrebonne High School, Ellender Memorial High School, Upper Little Caillou Elementary School, and Grand Caillou Elementary School closed the doors to their main buildings in August 2021, unbeknownst to the devastation Ida would leave behind. Orgeron said the schools suffered sustained roof and water damage, forcing students to be placed in surrounding schools for the remainder of the 2021-2022 school year.

TERREBONNE PARISH, LA ・ 2 DAYS AGO