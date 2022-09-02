Read full article on original website
Labor Day - Showers, Storms, and 80s
NEW ORLEANS — Mother nature must love College Football. Just before fans began the walk to the Caesars Superdome the early evening rain came to a halt. Skies are slowly decreasing from mostly cloudy to partly cloudy. Rain does return late night after midnight. Areas around Houma in Terrebonne Parish, may reach up to 2.42" inches of rainfall by sunrise Monday. For now the forecast has other areas in Southeast Louisiana from a .01 - .50" inches in that same time frame overnight. Less than .25" inch for the remainder of Labor Day.
houmatimes.com
Chick-fil-A Announces New Houma Restaurant, Opening Sept. 8
A new Chick-fil-A® restaurant will begin serving the Houma community on Thursday, Sept. 8. Chick-fil-A, Inc. has selected Shannon Lewis as the independent franchised Owner/Operator of Chick-fil-A East Houma. Located at 984 Grand Caillou Road, on the corner of Hialeah Avenue and Grand Caillou Road, Chick-fil-A East Houma will...
brproud.com
Community reacts to closure of BBQ restaurant in Livingston Parish
DENHAM SPRINGS, La. (BRPROUD) – In January of 2020, Smokin’ Aces BBQ opened in Denham Springs. Fast-forward a little two and a half years and the well-known restaurant has closed its doors. The message came via social media last week and it pointed out how the BBQ spot...
houmatimes.com
Thibodaux Regional to Honor 9/11 Victims with Mile of Silence Event
In observance of the 21st anniversary of the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks, Thibodaux Regional Fitness Center will host a 9/11 Mile of Silence remembrance ceremony on Monday, Sept. 12. The fitness center invites the community to join in as they honor the families, victims, survivors, first responders, and recovery workers who were affected by the horrific event.
WDSU
Labor Day Weekend Storms Continue
NEW ORLEANS — Early morning to around Noon a 70% chance of showers and storms are expected mostly south of the lake, Sunday. Showers and storms will track between Ascension and Coastal LaFourche Parishes to the Greater New Orleans Area. From there, toward Slidell and Coastal Mississippi. A slight chance for other locations across the Northshore. A low risk for flash flooding includes all areas of Southeast Louisiana.
stmarynow.com
The Blessing of the Fleet
The Louisiana Shrimp and Petroleum Festival's Blessing of the Fleet went on Sunday morning despite a bit of rain. The Rev. Mike Tran of Holy Cross and the Rev. Brett Lapeyrouse of Sacred Heart were on the Berwick riverfront to bless shrimp, oilfield and pleasure boats. Vessels also took visiting festival queens, this year's festival maids and the past king and queen to the Morgan City side of the river and back. Festival Queen Jordan Gallegos and King Greg J. Hamer exchanged the traditional toast.
houmatimes.com
Lafourche Library System Shares Update on Golden Meadow and South Lafourche Branch Recovery Process
One week ago today marked the one year anniversary of Hurricane Ida, prompting local businesses and community organizations to reflect on their progress following the devastating storm. The Lafourche Parish Public Library System took to social media to share an update on its branch’s current standing in the recovery process.
houmatimes.com
LyndaRose Steen Oncale
LyndaRose Steen Oncale, 77, peacefully passed away on Friday, September 2, 2022 at 4:20 AM. She was a native of Monticello, MS and resident of Thibodaux, Louisiana. She is survived by survived by her children, Robert Wade Calcote, David Jarrod Baker, Renee Baker Blanchard, Alyda Oncale Mire; 11 grandchildren, 8 great-grandchildren and her sister, Alice Dell Cliburn.
NOLA.com
Ian McNulty: A new type of Louisiana oyster is rekindling a bayou family's long heritage
Oysters famously taste of the waters that produced them. This is merroir, an idea that is linked to terroir, a wine term for the taste of place and all the factors that carry through from cultivation to the glass. Merroir is its waterborne equivalent and oysters are its fullest expression.
St. Francis Diner in New Iberia to temporarily close due to lack of items
An Acadiana soup kitchen has been forced to temporarily close for a week
houmatimes.com
TPSO Searches for Missing Houma Man Last Seen Nine Days Ago
Terrebonne Parish Sheriff Tim Soignet is asking the public for assistance in locating a Houma man that was last seen in Terrebonne Parish nine days ago. Roland Dale Faul, 45, of Houma went missing from an address in the 100 block of Fairland Drive, in Gray, La. On September 2,...
Popular Guatemalan Chain Restaurant Set to Expand in Louisiana
The very popular Guatemalan chain, Pollo Campero's has announced that they are planning to open 12 new restaurants in the Louisiana area over the next 5 years
L'Observateur
St. James arrest reports 8/29 to 9/4
14:98 – D.W.I – 1ST OFFENSE (MISD) COOPER, CAMRON 22 8164 KING VIEW ST, ST. JAMES, LA 70086. 14:106 – OBSCENITY (FELONY) DUFRESNE, JARED 39 1347 LUTCHER AV, LUTCHER, LA 70071. CCRP ART 202 – WARRANT/BENCH WARRANT. CCRP ART 202 – WARRANT/BENCH WARRANT. JACKSON, JY’SHAUN...
houmatimes.com
LDWF seeking volunteers for Elmer’s Island Beach cleanup
The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries, in partnership with Barataria-Terrebonne National Estuary Program and Nicholls State University, are asking for volunteers for their upcoming beach cleanup at Elmer’s Island on Saturday, September 17, 2022. The event, beginning at 10 a.m. and ending at 1 p.m., is being held in coordination with the Ocean Conservancy’s annual International Coastal Cleanup Day.
houmatimes.com
Terrebonne Animal Shelter Shares Record Breaking August Shelter Recap
Terrebonne Parish Animal Shelter shared its August recap, dubbing it the busiest month of the year so far, for adoptions! Last month, approximately 545 animals entered the shelter, with over 208 of those pets being adopted. In addition to the record high adoption rate, TPAS helped reunite families with her pets, usher 104 pets into foster homes, and transferred a total of 48 pets into partner organizations.
NOLA.com
Photos: Southern Decadence parades through the French Quarter
Southern Decadence celebrated its 50th anniversary with a colorful walking parade through the French Quarter Sunday, Sept. 4, 2022, in New Orleans. This year's theme was 'Jazz. Burlesque. Decadent. New Orleans.'
houmatimes.com
Terrebonne Parish Superintendent provides insight on school restorations
“This was hopefully a once-in-a-lifetime storm,” Terrebonne Parish Superintendent Bubba Orgeron said as he reflected on the one-year anniversary of Hurricane Ida. Terrebonne Parish suffered catastrophic damage. The deadly storm ripped through the campuses of 4 Terrebonne schools, destroying the facilities and leaving the district to create a plan in less than 30 days. South Terrebonne High School, Ellender Memorial High School, Upper Little Caillou Elementary School, and Grand Caillou Elementary School closed the doors to their main buildings in August 2021, unbeknownst to the devastation Ida would leave behind. Orgeron said the schools suffered sustained roof and water damage, forcing students to be placed in surrounding schools for the remainder of the 2021-2022 school year.
fox8live.com
More recall events for Mayor Cantrell held over Labor Day weekend
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Over Labor Day weekend, dozens of New Orleans residents, again, lined up at multiple locations to sign a petition aimed at forcing a recall election for Mayor Latoya Cantrell. Events were held Saturday in mid-city, Algiers, and New Orleans East. “I’m not happy with the direction...
Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries Asking for Volunteers for Elmer’s Island Beach Cleanup
Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries Asking for Volunteers for Elmer’s Island Beach Cleanup. Louisiana – The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries is looking for volunteers for their next beach cleanup at Elmer’s Island on Saturday, September 17, 2022, in collaboration with the Barataria-Terrebonne National Estuary Program and Nicholls State University. The program, which runs from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., is being hosted in conjunction with the Ocean Conservancy’s annual International Coastal Cleanup Day.
houmatimes.com
Sept. 6 Terrebonne School Board Meeting; Here’s the agenda and everything you need to attend
Terrebonne Parish School Board will hold its school board meeting tomorrow, September 6, at 6:00 p.m. Here’s the agenda and other materials you need to stay up-to-date for the meeting. The meeting will be held at the district central office located at 201 Stadium Drive in Houma. The agenda...
