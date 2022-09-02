Read full article on original website
The Battle over the Pere Marquette Railroad Bridge in Port Huron
This article is brought to you by: Sears Hometown Store. 3842 Pine Grove Ave, Fort Gratiot, 48059, Tel: 810-824-3425/ www.searshometownstores.com. The Battle continues over the future of the Pere Marquette Railroad Bridge. The Port Huron Yacht Club applied for the demolition permit in 2012. The club wanted to remove the 86-year old bridge to make room for an observation deck because it purchased a parcel known as Scenic Point. The Yacht club needs permission from the U.S. Corps of Engineers for the bridge’s removal because the upright bridge towers over the Black River, a navigable waterway. The Corps are still reviewing the yacht’s club’s application to tear down the bridge. After the review is complete, the decision will be considered internally before going to the State Historic Preservation Office.
Boblo Boats film coming to local theaters
‘Boblo Boats – A Detroit Ferry Tale Documentary’ will open at select theaters in the area next week including The Mariner in Marine City and Sperry’s Moviehouse in Port Huron. As one of America’s earliest amusement parks, Boblo Island was the place where childhood memories were formed...
12th Street Boat Launch Parking Lot
On Tuesday, September 6, 2022 the City of Port Huron will be making improvements to the 12th Street Boat Launch parking lot. These improvements will include new asphalt pavement, pavement markings and signage. During these operations the parking lot and boat launch will be closed, and unavailable for use. We...
High lead levels found in Imlay City following state water testing related to August water main break
Test results are back for Imlay City a week following reports by Lapeer County’s director of Central Dispatch and Emergency Services, Jeff Satkowski, that several properties across Lapeer city had been notified of potential lead contamination issues in their water, with lead appearing in 14 out of 22 Imlay City homes sampled.
Metro Detroit couple injured in Wexford County crash
WEXFORD COUNTY, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - A Grosse Pointe Park couple is recovering after a crash along M-115, just south of Cadillac on Saturday.The crash happened around 2:45 p.m. on M-115 near the intersection with 48 Road. A Michigan State Police trooper was working traffic detail at the time and the crash was captured on his dash camera. According to MSP, a 75-year-old Grosse Pointe Park man was driving a 2019 Chrysler Pacifica when he veered off the roadway before striking a large tree on the opposite side of the road. His 75-year-old wife was also injured in the crash. Both were taken to Munson Medical Center in Cadillac but the passenger was later taken to Munson Medical Center in Traverse City, due to the extent of her injuries. Her condition is unknown at this time.It's unclear if the driver will face charges.WATCH the video in the tweet below:
Thumbfest 2022: The “Hot Club” of Lexington
Andrew Brown’s intricate guitar playing and Tyler Rindo’s clarinet, both as sweet as fresh popped kettle corn, cut through the high heat and humidity of Thumbfest, the annual folk, roots and Americana festival in Lexington, Michigan, like a cooling wind-shear off Lake Huron. Brown is the leader of...
This Castle Home For Sale in Michigan is Fit for a King or Queen
I'd like to think that we all think of ourselves as Queens and Kings of our so-called "castle", or home if you will. However, if you were to buy this house, you'd truly be able to call yourself royalty. Well, at least American royalty. Castle Home For Sale in Rochester,...
Historic Farmington Hills home has floor-to-ceiling windows, hidden features behind walls
Near the northern end of a tree-lined, dead-end street in Farmington Hills sits a mid-century, award-winning piece of architecture known as the Arthur Beckwith House. The house at 31765 Franklin Fairway is known for its clean lines and exterior walls that are mostly glass, especially in the main living area.
Festivals in Romeo, Franklin return in full force with bumper crop and parades
The Romeo Peach Festival returned during the Labor Day weekend in full force after being canceled and scaled back in successive years due to the COVID-19 pandemic — complete with royal courts, carnivals, marching bands and other end-of-summer pleasures. Kids scrambled to collect candy thrown by marchers Monday morning...
2022 Mill Resurface
Beginning Tuesday, September 7, 2022 the City of Port Huron will be making improvements to the area from Cedar Street to Oak Street between 10th Street to 16th Street. These improvements will include new asphalt pavement, concrete curb and gutter, and sidewalks. Funding source for this project is the voter approved street millage.
Police release ID of drowning victim on Williams Lake
OAKLAND COUNTY, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - Police have released the identity of a drowning victim found in Williams Lake on August 28.According to Waterford Police, a resident saw the body floating facedown at around 9:45 a.m. just offshore from their property on Brightwood Court near Williams Lake. An officer entered the lake and pulled the body to shore. The body was later identified as 25 year-old Leonardo De Jesus Jimenez Lopez, of Chiapas, Mexico. Police say there is no evidence of foul play.
Speed and alcohol believed to be factor in Brown City man’s fatal car accident
Alcohol and speeding are believed to have played a factor in the death of a Brown City man over the weekend. 20-year-old Brody Thompson was visiting Detroit with an 18-year-old woman, also from Brown City, with the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office saying that Thompson had been driving on Woodward Avenue around 1:45 a.m. on Sunday morning.
Sandusky Community Schools re-forms mascot committee, taking suggestions until Sept. 19
Despite starting the school year without a mascot, having voted in April to retire the Redskins, Sandusky Community Schools hopes to change that soon, with a second Mascot Committee Board being formed recently to take and consider suggestions by the next school board meeting of Monday, September 19. This time,...
20-Year-Old Brody Thompson Killed In A Motor Vehicle Crash In Pontiac (Pontiac, MI)
The Oakland County Sheriff’s Office responded to a motor vehicle crash that killed a man and injured a young female in Pontiac Sunday morning. The crash happened on northbound Woodward Avenue [..]
For Boblo Island visitors, the boat ride was as important as the amusement park itself. What is it about the Boblo Boat?
For almost 100 years, the Boblo Island Amusement Park was a beacon of entertainment in Detroit. Now 30 years after the Boblo Boats stopped service on the Detroit River, the steamships still hold a special place in the hearts of many.
Teen missing over two weeks back home with family
(CBS DETROIT) - A Commerce Township teen missing for more than two weeks is back home with her family after she was found in Detroit on Saturday.Laken Elizabeth Lewis, 15, was reported missing after she left her home in the Stratford Villa mobile home park in Wixom on August 18. The Oakland County Sheriff's Office received a tip and officers eventually located Lewis in northwest Detroit in the company of several people."We appreciate the feedback we received from the public and the hard work of our Detectives that located this missing young girl and recovered her safely in Detroit," said Oakland County Sheriff Michael Bouchard in a press release.
Macomb County school district hires armed guards for new school year
Anchor Bay School District has made the decision to have five armed guards patrolling the halls during the school day. This update to security measures comes after the devastating Oxford High School and Uvalde school shootings.
Roseville woman arrested for driving drunk had three kids and a dog in car
ROYAL OAK, Mich. (FOX 2) - State police arrested a Roseville woman after she appeared drunk while speeding with three children and a dog inside the vehicle. The woman was swerving wildly and driving on the shoulder of a road when police stopped her. The impaired driving arrest happened around...
Honor Roll Student, 16, Identified as Detroit Shooting Spree Fatality
Ja’Miyah Lawrence, 16, has been identified as one of the fatalities in a random shooting spree on Detroit’s west side a week ago. Lawrence was killed around 5:30 a.m. last Sunday near Margareta and Wyoming avenues., WDIV reports. Dontae Ramon Smith, 19, of Detroit is charged in the...
International auto show returning to downtown Detroit this month after long hiatus
After a three-and-a-half-year hiatus, the North American International Auto Show (NAIAS) returns to downtown Detroit this month. A change of seasons and the COVID-19 pandemic delayed the annual auto industry showcase. The last NAIAS in Detroit was in January 2019. Organizers had planned to shift the annual celebration of the auto industry to summer 2020, but the pandemic intervened.
